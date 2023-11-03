Netflix US Adding Even More DC Movies in December 2023

Netflix will soon be home (temporarily) to a vast collection of DC movies from the past decade. We’ve now confirmed that Netflix will soon be the home to at least four more DC movies in addition to the eight already confirmed earlier this week. Let’s dive in.

In case you missed it, Netflix US announced it will be adding eight DC movies to the service on December 1st. These were revealed via Tweet along with the caption: “Take a journey through the DC Extended Universe when these films hit Netflix on December 1!”

As a recap, the titles announced included (in order of release):

Man of Steel (2013)

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Wonder Woman (2017)

Justice League (2017)

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One

Harley Quinn) (2020)

Wonder Woman: 1984 (2020)

The Suicide Squad (2021)

Now, just a couple of days later, we can confirm that four more DC movies will also be joining Netflix alongside all the aforementioned titles.

Those include (again, in order of release):

Shazam! (2019)

Directed by David F. Sandberg, this movie is about a young boy who gains the mystical powers to turn into an older version of himself with an assortment of superpowers.

Shazam! stars Zachary Levi and Mark Strong.

The movie would go on to get a spin-off and a sequel that were both released in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

The Batman (2022)

Considered to be one of the best DC movies in recent memory, with many suggesting it’s as good or better than the Nolan trilogy (blasphemy! in my mind!), is the Matt Reeves take on the most iconic DC character in its roster.

Starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and Gotham’s masked vigilante, you’ll follow him as he tracks down numerous equally iconic villains in this darker take on the character.

DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

DC crossed into feature-film animation last year with the release of League of Super-Pets, which featured the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Keanu Reeves.

The box office success followed the adventure of Superman’s canine companion, Krypto, alongside Ace, a rescue dog, as they joined forces with a team of animals to rescue superheroes who have fallen into the clutches of Lex Luthor and Lulu.

Black Adam (2022)

Finally, the aforementioned spin-off to Shazam! came in the form of Black Adam, played and marketed heavily by Dwayne Johnson when it was released last October in theaters.

Here’s the official synopsis of the seemingly one-and-done hero courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures:

“Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.”

What DC Movies Won’t be on Netflix US in December 2023?

With all those being added, what movies are missing? Notably, Aquaman will be missing from the Netflix library ahead of the second movie set to launch in theaters later this month. Joker is another notable omission.

The three main DC movies that were released in 2023 won’t be hitting the service either. Those include Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Blue Beetle. Also, Snyder fans have (repeatedly) made everyone aware that the 2021 Zack Snyder’s Justice League is also not currently part of the roster.

All the DC movies added to Netflix on December 1st are expected to be on Netflix for at least three months. We’ll also continue to see them available in full on Max.

For those outside the United States, this movie drop doesn’t include you. However, many of you will have access to some or many of these titles at the time of publishing, but licensing varies from country to country.

Are you looking forward to a DC binge on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.