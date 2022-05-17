What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 17th, 2022

Happy Tuesday and welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix for those in the United States (we’ll also see what’s new on Netflix in the UK and Canada below too) and what’s trending in the top 10s.

Still to come to Netflix this week includes a new season of Love, Death and Robots and the new Victoria Justice Netflix rom-com. We’ve also just updated our May 2022 releases list with some newly announced titles for later in the month.

Several big movies are leaving Netflix US this week. Arnold Schwarzenneger’s Sabotage leaves Netflix on Thursday as does the John Hawkes movie Small Town Crime.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for May 17th

Servant of the People (Seasons 2-3) and Movie

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Natalya Sumskaya, Viktor Saraykin, Stanislav Boklan, Ekaterina Kisten, Anna Koshmal

Runtime: 43 mins

Awards: 2 wins & 3 nominations

Netflix got both seasons 2 and 3 of the comedy series starring current Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy plus the unexpected arrival of the 2016 movie sometimes referred to as Servant of the people 2.

To date, this is the first time these seasons have been available in the United States.

The show continues following the story of a man who was trusted to the halls of power in Ukraine following a tirade on social media.

Tully (2018)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Mystery

Director: Jason Reitman

Cast: Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis, Ron Livingston

Writer: Diablo Cody

Runtime: 95 min

Awards: 3 wins & 27 nominations

Arriving on Netflix US for the first time on Monday is the Charlize Theron motherhood comedy Tully released by Focus Features.

The movie continues to have a certified fresh rating on RottenTomatoes with the critical consensus being:

“Tully delves into the modern parenthood experience with an admirably deft blend of humor and raw honesty, brought to life by an outstanding performance by Charlize Theron.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for May 16-17th

3 New Movies Added

Katt Williams: World War III (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Katt Williams riffs on truth, lies, chicken wing shortages and the war on drugs in this electrifying stand-up special filmed in Las Vegas.

– TV-MA – English – Katt Williams riffs on truth, lies, chicken wing shortages and the war on drugs in this electrifying stand-up special filmed in Las Vegas. Servant of the people (2016) – TV-14 – Russian – The President teams up with the former Prime Minister to stabilize the economy and stop the greedy oligarchs maneuvering from behind the curtain.

– TV-14 – Russian – The President teams up with the former Prime Minister to stabilize the economy and stop the greedy oligarchs maneuvering from behind the curtain. Tully (2018) – R – English – Stressed and struggling with a newborn, Marlo warily accepts the gift of a night nanny, Tully, who turns out to be more than just a mother’s helper.

3 New TV Series Added

Servant of the People (Seasons 2-3) – TV-MA – Russian – After a Ukrainian high school teacher’s tirade against government corruption goes viral on social media, he finds himself the country’s new president.

– TV-MA – Russian – After a Ukrainian high school teacher’s tirade against government corruption goes viral on social media, he finds himself the country’s new president. The Future Diary (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Japanese – In this reality series, complete strangers meet and receive a diary holding the script to their very own love story. Will true romance follow?

– TV-PG – Japanese – In this reality series, complete strangers meet and receive a diary holding the script to their very own love story. Will true romance follow? Vampire in the Garden (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – A vampire queen and a human girl join forces against all odds in search of “paradise” — a place where humans and vampires peacefully coexist.

What’s New on Netflix UK and Canada

Netflix UK has had a busy start to the week. They saw the addition of the David Fincher movie, Jarhead 2: Field of Fire, DreamWorks Turbo, The Game as well as the Channing Tatum action sports movie Fighting.

Netflix Canada has the exact same additions as the US list above with the exception of Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) arriving on Sunday.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for May 17th

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Lincoln Lawyer Senior Year 2 Ozark Our Father 3 Bling Empire Borrego 4 Workin’ Moms Operation Mincemeat 5 The Circle The Perfect Family 6 Outlander Marmaduke 7 Welcome to Eden Den of Thieves 8 Grace and Frankie Happy Gilmore 9 CoComelon Forrest Gump 10 Bridgerton U.S. Marshals

And let’s also see what’s trending on the kid’s top 10s:

CoComelon Marmaduke PJ Masks Wild Babies Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Fairly Odd Parents! The Creature Cases The Cat in the Hat

What are you watching on Netflix at the moment? Let us know in the comments down below.