‘Servant of the People’ Seasons 2 & 3 Coming to Netflix in May 2022

Servant of the People – Picture: Kvartal 95 and Eccho Rights

Netflix recently relicensed the first season of Servant of the People in many regions around the world but if you do a quick search, you’ll see that there are, in fact, three seasons of the show available. Will seasons 2 and 3 eventually come to Netflix? The answer is yes and it’s not far away.

Announced as part of the May 2022 releases list, we’ll be seeing seasons 2 and 3 of the series on May 16th, 2022. Only the United States is confirmed to be receiving seasons 2 and 3 for now but it’s likely that at least 17 countries including Canada, India, and Israel who all recently received season 1 will also get the newer seasons too.

The show’s first season was relicensed to Netflix back in March 2022, the show’s popularity has boomed given the tragic events happening in Ukraine to this day.

Servant of the People stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a fictional President who is having to tackle the troubles of running the country. Of course, the series actually helped Zelenskyy propel himself to become the President of the country in 2019.

Season 2, which aired between October 2017 and November 2017, consisted of 24 episodes and sees Holoborodko waking up in a cold sweat after dreaming where he was betrayed by his best friends and having to tackle a coup d’état (or does he?).

Season 3, according to Eccho Rights also consists of 24 episodes and concludes the show. Will Ukraine become a utopia free of oligarchs and criminals? You’ll get to see it on May 16th.

Unlike the first season which was available on Netflix for a stint between 2017 and 2021, this is the first time the second and third seasons have arrived on Netflix and to our knowledge, appeared in the United States at all.

Eccho Rights, a Swedish-based organization, own the license to the TV show and are the ones who are licensing the series to Netflix in select regions. It’s worth noting that Eccho Rights has donated a significant amount to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society following the invasion of Ukraine.

Will you be checking out the second and third seasons of Servant of the People in May? Let us know in the comments down below.

