Netflix is all-in on Roald Dahl. Not only have they expanded on their initial deal to bring Dahl’s works to life on Netflix, but they also purchased the Roald Dahl Story Company in 2021 for a deal work more than £500 million. A number of projects are already underway so let’s take a look at every Roald Dahl series & movie coming soon to Netflix.

As we mentioned, Netflix initially signed a deal in November 2018 to work with the Roald Dahl Company on new projects which included the initial projects listed below but have yet to release.

Almost three years later, Netflix went a step further by purchasing the entire company and its library of IP. The company is going to act autonomously within the overall Netflix business.

Born in Llandaff, Cardiff, Roald Dahl was the son of Norwegian immigrant parents. The acclaimed author served in the RAF in WW2 and later worked on propaganda pieces. Despite writing many short adult stories, Dhal will forever be known as a beloved children’s author, which started with Gremlins in 1943 and ended with The Minpins in 1991.

Confirmed Roald Dahl Projects Coming to Netflix

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

First Published: 17th January 1964

On-Screen Adaptations: 2

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Unsurprisingly, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is one of the first of the Road Dahl projects to get underway at Netflix. It took just over 16 months for the announcement but we now have confirmation that Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit director, Taika Waititi, will write, direct, and executive produce both Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator.

The beloved children’s novel was first published in 1964, making it almost 60 years old! Another mind-blower is the beloved classic adaptation, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, starring Gene Wilder, is almost 50 years old and will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on the 12th of August, 2021. Whatever Taika Waititi and Netflix have planned for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, we’re certain it will be scrumdiddlyumptious.

Upon finding one of five sought-after golden tickets, Charlie Bucket is invited to take a grand tour of the world-famous Willy Wonka factory. Accompanied by his Grandpa Joe, Charlie is also joined by four other children, whose habits and mannerisms are far from delightful. What’s inside the factory will change Charlie’s life forever.

Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator

First published: 1972

On-Screen Adaptations: 0

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Taika Waititi will also be responsible for the very first on-screen adaptation of Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator. Despite the fact that the beloved children’s novel is almost 50 years old, no one has taken on the project until now. Just like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the sequel, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator will be written, directed and executive produced by Taika Waititi. The plot is far more outlandish than its predecessor, but if there’s anyone who can take on the bizarre and zany story and smash it out of the park, it must be Taika Waititi.

After launching into the sky with the Great Glass Elevator, Willy Wonka, Charlie, and Grandpa Joe arrive at Space Hotel USA. The trio is mistaken for spies by approaching astronauts and the President of the United States. However, shortly after their arrival, they discover that the hotel has been taken over by dangerous, shape-shifting alien monsters known as The Vermicious Knids.

Matilda

First Published: 1st October 1988

On-Screen Adaptations: 1

Netflix Release Date: December 2022

The 1996 film Matilda is often remembered fondly by all those that were growing up during the 90s, and suffice to say is still enjoyed by plenty of children to this day. As the story of Matilda is held deeply in the hearts of many, Netflix will certainly need to capture the magic of the novel with its intended animated adaptation. We’re still waiting on confirmation on who will lead the project, but we suspect we’ll learn more soon.

We do have confirmation that a live-action musical of the children’s novel is also coming to Netflix in the near future. The film will be an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical of the same name by Tim Minchin. Matthew Warchus will be directing the film.

Fans needn’t worry, you’ll be receiving a double dose of Matilda as the animated adaptation will still be happening on Netflix.

Matilda, a young, gifted and incredibly intelligent five-and-a-half-year-old, struggles with the stupidity of her family. At school, Matilda makes friends with the lovely Miss Honey and is finally able to show her intellectual prowess. Unfortunately, the school is run by the tyrannical Miss Trunchbull who takes pride in giving harsh punishments to the students. When Matilda develops telekinetic powers, she enlists the help of Miss Honey as they work together to stop Miss Trunchbull.

The Twits

First Published: 1980

On-Screen Adaptations: 0

Netflix Release Date: TBA

There were plans for many years to produce a feature film for The Twits, but the project was abandoned around 2012.

John Cleese was set to write the script, along with Kirk De Micco. Disney would have been producing the film alongside the animation studio Vanguard Film & Animation. With the project seemingly abandoned, it looks like Netflix will provide the very first on-screen adaptation for the beloved children’s novel.

Mr. and Mrs. Twit, two retired circus trainers, are the nastiest and ugliest pair around, constantly pranking each other, each nastier than the last. From training a poor family of monkeys, the Muggle-Wumps, to capturing birds for their pies with superglue, the Twits are incredibly fiendish. When the family of monkeys is visited by the Roly-Poly bird, they devise a plan with their visitor to take down the Twits for good.

In July 2021, we first reported that the project was moving forward and had boarded Wreck-it Ralph writer, Phil Johnston, to join the project which is set to be a limited series.

Potential Netflix Projects Coming in the Future

The BFG

First Published: 1982

On-Screen Adaptations: 2

Netflix Release Date: TBA



There have been 2 on-screen adaptations for the BFG, with the original 1989 animation looked upon far more favorably than Steven Speilberg’s attempt in 2016. The loveable Big Friendly Giant is one of Roald Dahl’s most famous and beloved characters, so Netflix has to make sure the animation and the voice of the BFG are perfect. We’d welcome the return of David Jason to provide the voice of BFG, as he did it perfectly in ITV’s 1989 animated feature.

Sophie, orphaned after the death of her parents, was lying in bed at night, unable to sleep. Upon seeing a strange sight in the streets, a giant man, carrying a giant bag and a giant trumpet, Sophie is whisked away by the mysterious figure. Revealing himself to be a giant, he introduces himself as BFG, short for Big Friendly Giant. Unlike other man-eating giants, BFG lives off disgusting snozzcumbers and spends his time capturing dreams.

The remaining novels likely to be adapted by Netflix are as follows:

George’s Marvellous Medicine (1981)

Boy, Tales of Childhood (1984)

Going Solo (1986)

The Enormous Crocodile (1978)

The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me (1985)

Henry Sugar (1977)

Billy and the Minpins (1991)

The Magic Finger (1966)

Esio Trot (1990)

Dirty Beasts (1983)

Rhyme Stew (1989)

Why aren’t all of Roald Dahl’s children’s novels being adapted

To put it simply, Netflix doesn’t have the license to adapt all of the novels from Roald Dahl’s bibliography. This is because some of the missing titles, such as Fantastic Mr. Fox, are licensed by other companies. Using the aforementioned Fantastic Mr. Fox, the previous adaptation for the novel was produced by 20th Century Fox in 2009. With Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, it can be presumed that Disney now holds the license.

Other missing titles are:

Danny, Champion of the World

Gremlins

James and the Giant Peach

The Magic Finger

The Witches

The Vicar of Nibbleswicke

