A Time Called You Season 2 on Netflix: Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

A Time Called You, Netflix’s latest K-drama combined romance, time travel, and drama into one excellent first season. However, are there plans for a second season? Most likely no, but there’s a slim chance for a second season with a brand-new time loop. Here’s everything we know so far about A Time Called You season 2 on Netflix.

A Time Called You is a South Korean Netflix Original drama series and adaptation of the Taiwanese drama Someday or One Day. Kim Jin Won who previously directed shows such as My Country: The New Age and Just Between Lovers was the director of A Time Called You. The series stars actors such as Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, and Kang Hoon.

A Timed Called You Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 11/09/2023)

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to renew A Time Called You for a second season. However, when you consider that the K-drama has only been available to stream for the past few days, it’s unsurprising that we’ve heard no news as of yet.

For the next several weeks Netflix will be monitoring the performance of A Time Called You to determine whether or not the series will be renewed. Factors such as the amount of time spent in the global top ten, the total number of views, how many subscribers finished the series, and more will be taken into consideration when a potential renewal is on the table.

Does A Time Called You need a second season?

Given the way the first season ended, it’s highly unlikely we’ll see a second season of A Time Called You.

After lots of time-traveling hijinks, Jun-hee is able to save Min-Ju’s life, and in the process stops In-Gyu from going to prison. Even after Chan-yeong’s arrest in his reality, and being removed from his younger brother’s body, Min-Ju ultimately tried to end her life, however, by possessing Min-Ju’s body, Jun-Hee was able to save her from dying. By saving her life, this would radically change the future for everyone.

Jun-Hee would converse with Min-Ju and help her come to the realization that the overbearing weight of unrealistic expectations of those around her is what is stopping her from being happy, and she should prioritize herself. This advice would help Min-Ju move on with her life and finally help her realize that In-Gyu has always been by her side, and he’s the supportive partner she’s always needed.

In the end, Jun-Hee decides it best to destroy the tape recorder so that no more issues caused by time traveling can happen, which ensures that Chan-yeong can’t travel back in time to murder Min-Ju, and this will stop Jun-Hee from interfering with Min-Ju’s life. However, destroying the tape will erase all of the memories that Jun-Hee has shared with Si-Heon while as Min-Ju.

Si-Heon and Jun-Hee shared a kiss before the tape was destroyed by In-Gyu, which transports her back to her reality in 2023. In the past and present, all evidence of Si-Heon and Jun-Hee’s time spent together fades away, and their memories of each other are forgotten.

In the year 2011, Si-Heon, while listening to the song “Gather My Tears” on the bus, a girl next to him begins singing along. The girl is revealed to be Jun-Hee, whom Si-Heon asks if she is Min-Ju. Mysteriously drawn to her, Si-Heon gets off the bus at her stop and follows her. While it cuts back to their last shared moment in 1998, Jun-Hee turns around to see Si-Heon walking towards her.

While it’s unclear if the pair ever had their memories returned, a bright future could be in store for them upon reuniting. Falling in love for the first time all over again would be a beautiful way for them to reconcile. Also, without the tape, there’s no chance of anyone being able to time travel. All of the story threads are wrapped up into a neat bow, and a second season is unlikely to happen. However, thanks to the paradox of time travel, there’s always room for a little more drama.

Someday or One Day

It must also be noted that Someday or One Day, the Taiwanese drama that A Time Called You adapted only had one season.

However, in 2022 the movie adaptation of Someday or One Day was released. While the film doesn’t count as a sequel, it did present a brand new time loop.

