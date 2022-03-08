Netflix Sets Up New Categories for International Women’s Day 2022

To celebrate International Women’s Day for 2022, Netflix is promoting a category hub called The Story of She that contains new genre codes that will help you find Netflix movies and shows with women either in front of or behind the camera.

For those who are unaware, Netflix has thousands of category codes that help group content together which in turn allows you to filter what you want to watch. Netflix regularly sets up new category codes whether its for annual events like Christmas or Halloween or for special events such as the 2022 Oscar nominations list.

Here are the new categories added to Netflix and some of the titles that are listed within them. Please note that these are based on region availability and we’re just listing those found on Netflix US.

Women Who Rule The Screen

Category Code: 1964216

30 Rock

Grey’s Anatomy

Sense8

Downton Abbey

New Girl

Gilmore Girls

Archive 81

Orange is the New Black

Ali Won: Don Wong

The Crown

In The Dark

Emily in Paris

How To Get Away With Murder

Crime-Fighting Women

Category Code: 2991687

The Umbrella Academy

Queen of the South

The Old Guard

3%

Unbelievable

L.A.’s Finest

Supergirl

Senora Acero

My Name

Thunder Force

Wynonna Earp

Women Making History

Category Code: 1857465

The Crown

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Dreamer

Official Secrets

Patsy & Loretta

From Women, For The World

Category Code: 81582560

The Weekend Away

The Tinder Swindler

Just Like Heaven

The Power of the Dog

Bridgerton

Public Enemies

The Haunting of Hill House

My Best Friend Anne Frank

The Lost Daughter

Funny Ladies

Category Code: 77599

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

Ali Wong: Hard KnockWife

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room

Films Directed by Women

Category Code: 2974953

The Lost Daughter

The Unforgivable

Always Be My Maybe

My Octopus Teacher

The Edge of Seventeen

Set It Up

Take Your Pills

Women in Sports

Category Code: 81466127

Cheer

Club de Cuervos

Spinning Out

Dare Me

Bella and the Bulldogs

Kick-Ass Ladies

Category Code: 108524

Vikings: Valhalla

Battleship

Lost in Space

Gotham

The 100

In From The Cold

Quantico

Colony

Alongside the new categories, Netflix uploaded some new artwork for the special category and a special sizzle trailer.

There's also a sizzle trailer for "The Story of She". pic.twitter.com/4Vi3oSshL9 — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) March 8, 2022

We’ve now added all of these new category codes to our big database of every category code on Netflix. That list now contains over 3906 category codes that help you sift through the Netflix library on your web browser (but codes also work on mobile and TV devices).

Will you be checking out any of Netflix’s special categories for International Women’s Day 2022? Let us know in the comments.