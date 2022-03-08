HomeNetflix NewsNetflix Sets Up New Categories for International Women’s Day 2022

Netflix Sets Up New Categories for International Women’s Day 2022

by @kasey__moore
Published on March 8th, 2022, 8:29 am EST

To celebrate International Women’s Day for 2022, Netflix is promoting a category hub called The Story of She that contains new genre codes that will help you find Netflix movies and shows with women either in front of or behind the camera.

For those who are unaware, Netflix has thousands of category codes that help group content together which in turn allows you to filter what you want to watch. Netflix regularly sets up new category codes whether its for annual events like Christmas or Halloween or for special events such as the 2022 Oscar nominations list.

Here are the new categories added to Netflix and some of the titles that are listed within them. Please note that these are based on region availability and we’re just listing those found on Netflix US.

Women Who Rule The Screen

Category Code: 1964216

  • 30 Rock
  • Grey’s Anatomy
  • Sense8
  • Downton Abbey
  • New Girl
  • Gilmore Girls
  • Archive 81
  • Orange is the New Black
  • Ali Won: Don Wong
  • The Crown
  • In The Dark
  • Emily in Paris
  • How To Get Away With Murder

Crime-Fighting Women

Category Code: 2991687

  • The Umbrella Academy
  • Queen of the South
  • The Old Guard
  • 3%
  • Unbelievable
  • L.A.’s Finest
  • Supergirl
  • Senora Acero
  • My Name
  • Thunder Force
  • Wynonna Earp

Women Making History

Category Code: 1857465

  • The Crown
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
  • Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
  • Dreamer
  • Official Secrets
  • Patsy & Loretta

From Women, For The World

Category Code: 81582560

  • The Weekend Away
  • The Tinder Swindler
  • Just Like Heaven
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Bridgerton
  • Public Enemies
  • The Haunting of Hill House
  • My Best Friend Anne Frank
  • The Lost Daughter

Funny Ladies

Category Code: 77599

  • Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You
  • Ali Wong: Hard KnockWife
  • Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?
  • Michelle Wolf: Joke Show
  • Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust
  • Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room

Films Directed by Women

Category Code: 2974953

  • The Lost Daughter
  • The Unforgivable
  • Always Be My Maybe
  • My Octopus Teacher
  • The Edge of Seventeen
  • Set It Up
  • Take Your Pills

Women in Sports

Category Code: 81466127

  • Cheer
  • Club de Cuervos
  • Spinning Out
  • Dare Me
  • Bella and the Bulldogs

Kick-Ass Ladies

Category Code: 108524

  • Vikings: Valhalla
  • Battleship
  • Lost in Space
  • Gotham
  • The 100
  • In From The Cold
  • Quantico
  • Colony

Alongside the new categories, Netflix uploaded some new artwork for the special category and a special sizzle trailer.

We’ve now added all of these new category codes to our big database of every category code on Netflix. That list now contains over 3906 category codes that help you sift through the Netflix library on your web browser (but codes also work on mobile and TV devices).

Will you be checking out any of Netflix’s special categories for International Women’s Day 2022? Let us know in the comments.

