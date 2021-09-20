Dreamworks and Illumination Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022 & Beyond

This summer, Netflix struck a deal with Universal’s two animation studios (Dreamworks and Illumination) to receive all new movies released theatrically to come to Netflix in the US for a limited time. Below is your complete guide to what movies are coming and when they should be on Netflix.

The deal was announced in July 2021 and isn’t the first time Netflix has had access to Universal Animation titles. It’s held the first window rights for Illumination titles for years but lost the Dreamworks deal in 2019.

What does the new Netflix Universal Animation movie deal look like?

Previously, Netflix’s pay-1 windows (and indeed the one expected to play out for Sony movies starting in 2022) are 18-months in length and while that’s the case for Universal Animated movies, Netflix won’t have the movies for the entire length.

Instead, Netflix will occupy the middle 10 months of the 18 month period.

Once this pay-1 window is up, it’s unclear where the movie will stream. However, Netflix will then stream the movies again 4 years after its initial release window.

So let’s take an example. Let’s assume one of the movies are set to release on January 1st, 2022.

Here’s what its release schedule is expected to be (bear in mind that these dates will probably change by a few weeks):

Theatrical release window: January 1st – May 1st, 2022

January 1st – May 1st, 2022 Peacock Window 1: – May 1st – September 1st, 2022

– May 1st – September 1st, 2022 Netflix Window 1: September 1st, 2022 – July 1st, 2023

September 1st, 2022 – July 1st, 2023 Peacock Window 2: July 1st – November 1st, 2023

July 1st – November 1st, 2023 Netflix Window 2: January 1st, 2026 – TBA

This only currently applies to the United States. With that said, Universal does have output deals with most regions of Netflix outside the US but aren’t publicized.

Illumination Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

Sing 2

Theatrical Release Date: December 22nd, 2021

Expected Netflix Release Date: ~July 13th, 2022

Although Sing 2 is not part of Netflix’s new deal, it will still come to Netflix under the old deal which should be around 203 days after the theatrical release which means it should release next summer. It’ll then be on Netflix for 18 months as per the previous deal.

The sequel to the 2016 movie will see Garth Jennings return to direct and write.

Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Chelsea Peretti, and Bono return to lend their voices.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Theatrical Release Date: July 1st, 2022

Expected Netflix Release Date: ~February 27th, 2023

After three Despicable Me movies and a spin-off Minions movie, the franchise will return 5 years after the third entry debuted in theaters.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming sequel:

“A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them, with the backup of his followers, the Minions.”

Steve Carell will return to voice Gru with Kyle Balda directing.

Untitled Mario Movie

Theatrical Release Date: TBA – 2022

Netflix Release Date: TBA – 2022/23

Netflix reportedly lost the ability to produce a title within the Nintendo universe (we’re referring to The Legend of Zelda) but Illumination’s Mario movie is still moving forward.

Shigeru Miyamoto is reportedly heavily involved in the project and only a broad 2022 release date has been cited thus far.

Despicable Me 4

Theatrical Release Date: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

A fourth Despicable Me movie is reportedly in development but not yet fully confirmed. With no further information, making any predictions is too early at this point.

Upcoming Dreamworks Movies Coming to Netflix

The Bad Guys

Theatrical Release Date: April 15th, 2022

Netflix Release Date: ~December 12th, 2022

Currently in post-production, this adaptation of the book series is about Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Ms. Shark and Ms. Tarantula hatching a plot to pull of a big heist.

Among the list of voices you’ll hear in The Bad Guys includes Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos, Zazie Beetz, Marc Maron and Craig Robinson.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Theatrical Release Date: September 23rd, 2022

Expected Netflix Release Date: ~May 22nd, 2023

The second standalone Puss in Boots movie will see Antonio Banderas return to voice the character first introduced in Shrek.

Here’s the logline for the new movie:

“Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: He has burned through eight of his nine lives, leaving him with only one life left. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.”

Other Dreamworks Animation Movies Reportedly in Development

Sadly, Dreamworks Animations lineup beyond these two titles isn’t yet finalized.

The following movies are also reportedly in development:

Dog Man

Mice and Mystics

Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles

Shrek 5

Spooky Jack

Sputnik’s Guide to Life on Earth

The Wizards of Once

The Boss Baby 3

Keep this post bookmarked as we’ll be updating it over time to reflect new date releases. Let us know in the comments down below which title you’re looking forward to.