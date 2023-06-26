Upcoming Netflix Series Confirmed to Release in 2023

We’re midway through 2023, and we’ve already seen some excellent new series drop onto Netflix with plenty more to come. Below, we’ll look at all the confirmed English language series (new and returning) that will be coming in 2023.

Of course, this list likely only scratches the surface of what’s coming to Netflix throughout the remainder of 2023 and many titles that we’ve covered in our big new series coming soon to Netflix.

A few quick sidenotes before we dive in. We’ll keep this list restricted to English-only titles and only include new scripted shows to keep it at a respectable length.

List of Returning Shows Coming to Netflix in 2023

The Witcher (Season 3) – Coming in June and July 2023

– Coming in June and July 2023 Sweet Magnolias (Season 3) – Coming on July 20th, 2023

– Coming on July 20th, 2023 The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2) – Coming in July and August 2023

– Coming in July and August 2023 Heartstopper (Season 2) – Coming on August 3rd, 2023

– Coming on August 3rd, 2023 The Upshaws (Part 4) – Coming in August 2023

– Coming in August 2023 Top Boy (Season 3) – Coming in September 2023

– Coming in September 2023 Love Is Blind (Season 5) – Coming in September 2023

– Coming in September 2023 Big Mouth (Season 7) – Coming in Fall 2023

– Coming in Fall 2023 The Crown (Season 6) – Coming in Fall 2023

– Coming in Fall 2023 Sex Education (Season 4) – Coming in Fall 2023

– Coming in Fall 2023 Selling Sunset (Season 7) – Coming in Fall 2023

– Coming in Fall 2023 Selling the OC (Season 2) – Coming in Fall 2023

– Coming in Fall 2023 Virgin River (Season 5) – Coming in Fall 2023 (expected September 2023)

Full List of New Shows Coming to Netflix in 2023

Survival of the Thickest

Creator: Michelle Buteau

Cast: Michelle Buteau, Tasha Smith, Christine Horn, Tone Bell

Coming to Netflix: July 13th

Eight episodes of this new comedy from Michelle Buteau are headed to Netflix in mid-July 2023. It’s about a woman called Mavis having to rebuild her life after her relationship turns sour.

It comes from A24 Television.

Captain Fall

Showrunners: Jon Iver Helgaker and Jonas Torgersen

Cast: Jason Ritter, Anthony Carrigan, Lesley-Ann Brandt

Coming to Netflix: July 28th

Helmed by Jon Iver Helgaker and Jonas Torgersen, the two creatives behind the hit series Norsemen, we’ll get a brand new adult-animated comedy headlined by Jason Ritter.

Here’s what we know about the story for the series thus far:

“Follows a gullible captain on a ship who thinks he has everything under control but is unaware of what is really happening on the ship.”

Painkiller

Showrunners: Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster

Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Matthew Broderick, Dina Shihabi, West Duchovny, Uzo Aduba, Mercedes Blanche

Coming to Netflix: August 10th

The origins of the opioid crisis will be detailed in this brand-new limited series. Based on the book PAIN KILLER by Barry Meier.

Who Is Erin Carter?

Cast: Ana Ularu, Susannah Fielding, Douglas Henshall, Sean Teale, Charlotte Vega, Evin Ahmad

Coming to Netflix: August 24th, 2023

From Left Bank Pictures (the team behind Netflix’s The Crown) comes a new crime drama series about a British teacher in Spain finding herself caught up in a supermarket robbery that sends her life into a spiral.

One Piece

Showrunner: Steven Maeda

Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Stevel Marc, Taz Skylar, Jacob Gibson

Coming to Netflix: August 31st

From Tomorrow Studios (the production company behind Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop) comes their most ambitious anime to the live-action adaptation of One Piece.

With Marc Jobst set to direct some episodes, the series will see a young pirate captain setting out to sea to look for mythical treasure and become the one true Pirate King.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

Coming to Netflix: October 19th

From the animation studio Bobbypills, this new series from Adi Shankar combines many characters from Ubisoft’s various video games over the years.

Here’s what you can expect from the show:

“The series is set in an alternative 1992 in the country formerly known as the USA. Now called Eden, it is a technocracy ruled by propaganda and corruption. Super-soldier Dolph Laserhawk has just been betrayed by the love of his life and locked up in Eden’s top security prison Supermaxx. He must now lead a team of rebel outcasts on risky undercover missions in order to survive.”

All the Light We Cannot See

Cast: Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo, Louis Hofmann, Aria Mia Loberti, Luna Wedler, Andrea Deck

Coming to Netflix: November 2nd

One of our most anticipated new series for 2023 is the new prestige drama adaptation from 21 Laps Entertainment. Based on the heart-tugging novel by Anthony Doerr, the series follows a blind French teenager and a German soldier who cross paths during the height of World War II.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Coming to Netflix: November 15th

You remember the Korean series Squid Game, right? The number 1 most-watched series of all time? Yes, that Squid Game. The show is coming to life in a new reality series format (not produced by MrBeast this time round, though).

We’ll see contestants put through their paces in games inspired (but hopefully not fully accurate) by the show.

Blue Eye Samurai

Director: Jane Wu

Writers: Michael Green and Amber Noizumi

Cast: Darren Barnet, Randall Park, Brenda Song, George Takei

From Netflix Animation comes a new adult-animated series that’s about a mixed-race master of the sword who is living in disguise while seeking revenge.

Exploding Kittens

Cast: Lucy Liu, Tom Ellis, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch, Sasheer Zamata

This new animated adaptation is based on the best-selling card game, now in digital form on Netflix Games. The new series follows the eternal conflict between God and the Devil, but only after the pair are sent to Earth in the bodies of chunky house cats.

Griselda

Cast: Sofía Vergara, Vanessa Ferlito, Jose Velazquez, Jeffrey Vincent Parise, Alberto Ammann, Nicole Santamaria

Picture: Netflix

In the making for years, Griselda comes from Grand Electric and Latin World Entertainment and sees Sofía Vergara inhabit the role of the real-world drug lord, Griselda Blanco. The limited series will track the famed cartel leader throughout the decades.

Neon

Cast: Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza, and Courtney Taylor

Described as a “Reggaeton comedy,” this new series comes from Shea Serrano. It’s about three friends moving from a small town in Florida with the hope of making it in the world of reggaeton in Miami.

Obliterated

Showrunners: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg

Cast: C. Thomas Howell, Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, Lori Petty, Virginia Madsen

From Counter Balance Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television comes a new show from the creators of the hit show Cobra Kai.

Here’s the official rundown on what to expect from Obliterated:

“An elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.”

The Brothers Sun

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Highdee Kuan, Joon Lee

An all-star cast comes together for this Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision dark-comedy action series.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Follows Charles Sun, a Taipei gangster who’s settled into his life as a ruthless killer, but must go to L.A. to protect his mother and younger brother after his father was shot by a mysterious assassin.”

The Fall of the House of Usher

Creator: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Carla Gugino, Willa Fitzgerald, Mark Hamill, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Paola Nunez

The last project from the master of horror, Mike Flanagan, is The Fall of the House of Usher, a new limited series based on a short story by Edgar Allan Poe.

Not too much has been revealed about the plot, but here’s what we know so far:

“The drama is based on multiple works from Edgar Allan Poe, it features themes of madness, family, isolation, and metaphysical identities. The Fall of the House of Usher is narrated by a man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake.”

The Vince Staples Show

Showrunners: Maurice Williams and Ian Edelman

Loosely inspired by singer/songwriter Vince Staples’ life, The Vince Staples Show is a dramedy set in his hometown of Long Beach, California.

