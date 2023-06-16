‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Heads to Netflix in July 2023

Puss in Boots was back in a sequel to a spin-off to a sequel. The second movie was released in theaters on December 21st, 2022 and will be hitting Netflix in July 2023 for a period of 10 months in the United States. Here’s the current release schedule for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Directed by Joel Crawford, the movie sees Puss in Boots discovering that his passion for adventure has taken its toll and has only one life left. Puss begins an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

The movie has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with the San Fransisco Chronicle calling it “a perfect package of whimsy, sass and sweetness.”

When will Puss in Boots: The Last Wish be on Netflix US?

As part of the first window deal, Netflix struck with Universal and its animation studios in 2021, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will stream on Netflix US in 2023.

The next question is when the “first window” rights have been split between Peacock and Netflix.

The theatrical window for DreamWorks movies thus far has been 70 days (although it was initially thought to be 45 days), so here’s how that’s currently working in practice:

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will be exclusive in theaters from December 21st through March 2023.

It’s now arrived on Peacock as of March 10th, 2023.

Then stream on Netflix in the US between July 13th, 2023 through May 13th, 2024

Then move back to Peacock for another four months

A release date can now also be found on Netflix for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish for July 13th, 2023.

Will Puss in Boots: The Last Wish be on Netflix internationally?

We don’t have solid information on when and if Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will hit Netflix outside the United States.

We can look at previous DreamWorks movies coming to Netflix to make a few predictions:

Netflix in South Korea will receive the movie around the same time in the US in 2023

Netflix in Canada, Australia, and Japan usually receive new DreamWorks movies around two years after their initial release meaning Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will likely hit in 2025/26.

Will you be watching Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in theaters or waiting for it to head to Peacock or Netflix?