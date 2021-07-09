Every Zack Snyder Movie & Show Coming Soon to Netflix

Although Zack Snyder isn’t officially on team Netflix with an overall or first-look deal just yet, the majority of his upcoming slate is with Netflix. Here’s a guide to all the Zack Snyder projects either on or coming soon to Netflix.

Let’s rewind a little bit. Zack Snyder is a writer and director who debuted onto the scene back in 2004 with the release of Dawn of the Dead. Since then, he’s mostly worked with Warner Brothers on projects with most in recent years existing in the DC Extended Universe.

His most recent project in the DCEU Justice League has been in the headlines for a myriad of reasons since the initial 2017 release. To cut a long story short, the initial film was finished by someone else and after a massive fan campaign (and a global health pandemic) it eventually led to the release of Zack Snyder’s recut version of Justice League released earlier in 2021.

However, even with the release of ZSJL, all is not seemingly well with Zack Snyder and Warner Brothers. Many of Zack’s new projects are now coming to Netflix exclusively and not his long-time home.

As we mentioned, there’s been no official overall or first-look deal thus far but he’s working on enough Netflix projects to justify this list. All the projects are done via Snyder’s production company, The Stone Quarry which is run by Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller.

Zack Snyder Projects on Netflix

Army of the Dead

Zack returned to the genre where his career really kicked off, zombies. With an all-star cast, the movie sees a bunch of misfits head to Las Vegas which is zombie-infested to rob a vault.

The movie was originally set at Warner Brothers who eventually passed on the project and is described as a spiritual successor to Dawn of the Dead.

Snyder’s role on the film included directing, producing, writing the screenplay, and perhaps most unique is that he also was the cinematographer for the movie too.

Once you’ve wrapped up the main movie, Netflix also added a making-of documentary on the same day as the movie but went underreported.

Upcoming Zack Snyder Netflix Projects

Army of Thieves

Type: Movie

Snyder’s Role: Writer, Producer

Releasing towards the end of 2021 is a prequel to Army of the Dead which will follow safecracker Ludwig Dieter conducting another heist early on during the zombie apocalypse.

Snyder won’t be directing this live-action title, however. That role has fallen to Matthias Schweighöfer who starred in Army of the Dead as Dieter and will be the primary character in this title.

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas

Type: Animated Series

Snyder’s Role: Director, Executive Producer

Army of the Dead is set to be a big franchise on Netflix with a follow-up movie (which is set to be a prequel – more on this in a second) and an animation series in development.

The animation series will feature voices of some familiar characters to the movie. Tig Notaro will be back to voice Marianne Peters for instance.

Elsewhere, Yetide Badaki, Monica Barbaro, Ross Butler, Anya Chalotra, Vanesa Hudgens, Jena Malone, Joe Manganiello and Christian Slater will all lend their voices.

Although Zack is involved, Jay Oliva is c0-directing the series with Snyder. Shay Hatten and Jay Oliva are heading up the writing team.

No release date has been set for the series but it was originally thought to be released in 2021. With that said, Army of Thieves is debuting later in 2021 so may be pushed back.

Twilight of the Gods

Type: Animated Series

Snyder’s Role: Writer, Producer

The second animation project Snyder is currently working on with Netflix is Twilight of the Gods.

Jay Oliva is spearheading the project too with his previous credits including both live-action superhero titles such as Wonder Woman and Thor: Ragnarok to working on animated titles such as Justice League, Young Justice and Ben 10.

The show will feature a ginormous cast with voices being contributed by Corey Stoll, Lauren Cohan, Jamie Chung, Peter Stormare, Sylvia Hoeks, John Noble and Jamie Clayton.

Rebel Moon

Type: Live-action Movie

Snyder’s Role: Writer, Director and Producer

Rebel Moon is set to be Snyder’s most ambitious project to date with The Hollywood Reporter revealing that Rebel Moon is set to be an “intergalactic adventure”.

Writers from Snyder’s past projects will be contributing to the new movie too. Both Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad are on board to pen the script.

The movie seems to be pitched on the same scale as Star Wars that would support further expansion (just like Army of the Dead) in the future. Interestingly, this movie originally began as a Star Wars pitch.

Here’s what you can expect from the story:

“The people of a galaxy sends a young woman to seek out warriors from other planets to help them from the tyrannical armies that are terrorizing their peaceful colony.”

That’s all the Zack Snyder projects currently in the works for Netflix, let us know which one you’re most excited for in the comments.