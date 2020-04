First Early Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2020

Welcome to a very very early look at everything scheduled to come to Netflix throughout May 2020. This list will be updated throughout April and May 2020 with all the additions set to hit Netflix in the United States.

Netflix Originals continue to be a dominant part of the Netflix lineup and May is no different. There’s lots of new Netflix Originals to be excited for. Our top picks are Space Force, the new show from the creator and main star of NBC’s The Office. We’re also psyched for the limited series Hollywood due out on the first of the month. You can find an expanded look at the Netflix Originals coming in May here.

As always, not only will May 2020 see new releases, it’ll also see titles leave too.

Please note: this post is much earlier than usual as Netflix announces more titles in advance than normal. We’ll get a complete list towards the end of April 2020 and then regular updates throughout May too.

Currently Announced List of What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2020

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 1st

All Day and a Night (2020) N – Drama featuring Jeffrey Wright and Ashton Sanders written and directed by Joe Robert Cole. About a young criminal who arrives at prison and reflects on his life thus far.

– Drama featuring Jeffrey Wright and Ashton Sanders written and directed by Joe Robert Cole. About a young criminal who arrives at prison and reflects on his life thus far. Casi Feliz (Season 1) N – Spanish comedy series

– Spanish comedy series Fun with Dick & Jane (2005) – Judd Apatow writes this Jim Carrey crime flick released 15 years ago. About an affluent couple turning to crime after they lose all their money.

Hollywood (Limited Series) N – Ryan Murphy produced epic limited series recounting they hey-day of Hollywood from the perspective of aspiring directors and actors.

– Ryan Murphy produced epic limited series recounting they hey-day of Hollywood from the perspective of aspiring directors and actors. Masha and the Bear (Season 4) – More kids animated adventures with Masha and the Bear.

– More kids animated adventures with Masha and the Bear. Medici (Season 3) N – The Italian made period drama returns for its final season.

– The Italian made period drama returns for its final season. Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2018) N – Documentary looking back at the life of Shimon Peres directed by Richard Trank featuring testimony from George Clooney, Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

The Eddy (Limited Series) N – Musical series from Jack Throne looking at a French club owner operating in the heart of Paris.

– Musical series from Jack Throne looking at a French club owner operating in the heart of Paris. The Half of It (2020) N – Romantic comedy directed by Alice Wu about an unexpected teenage love triangle.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 4th

Arctic Dogs (2019) – Animated title featuring the voices of Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum and James Franco about an arctic fox working in the mailroom.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 8th

The Hollow (Season 2) N – The new season animated genre-defying Canadian series.

– The new season animated genre-defying Canadian series. The Wrong Missy (2020) N – Comedy directed by Tyler Spindel about a man meeting the woman of his dreams and sends her an invite to his corporate retreat but sends to the wrong person. Features David Spade.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 11th

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (2020) N – Various celebrities recount their experiences with drugs.

– Various celebrities recount their experiences with drugs. Trial by Media (Season 1) N – Docu-series looking at how the modern media landscapes affect court cases.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 15th

Chichipatos (Season 1) N – Spanish comedy series

– Spanish comedy series She-Ra and the Princess of Power (Season 5) N – The final season of the Dreamworks animated series on She-Ra.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 23rd

Spelling the Dream (2020) N – Documentary looking at the ups and downs of four students competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 25th

Uncut Gems (2019) – The superb Adam Sandler drama directed by the Safdie Brothers that hit cinemas last year. The movie internationally is dubbed an Original hence why it’s getting a much earlier Netflix US release.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 28th

La Corazonada (2020) N – Argentinian thriller (also known as The Hunch)

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 31st