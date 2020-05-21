‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Sweeps to Number #1 TV Series in Netflix US

After a few days on Netflix, Avatar: The Last Airbender has rocketed up the charts and is now currently the number 1 title on Netflix and the most popular TV series on Netflix in the US.

It’s rare for licensed titles to hit the top of the charts but it’s especially nice to see Avatar: The Last Airbender hit the top spot given Netflix’s vested interest in the future of the franchise.

The series rose to the top spot on Netflix US on May 19th, 2020, and has since been at number 1 for May 20th and now, May 21st.

The series was picked up by Netflix US for release on May 15th, 2020. The popular Nickelodeon kids series first aired back on Nickelodeon back in 2005. As we mentioned, the vested interest is the fact that Netflix is set to do a live-action series over the next couple of years with the original creators involved.

The series knocks Dead to Me off of the top spot which has seen itself at the top spot on the US list (and other regions) since its second season released on May 8th, 2020.

The series has seen itself at the top of the charts since May 20th

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix US (May 21st) 1. Avatar: The Last Airbender

2. Sweet Magnolias

3. Riverdale

4. Dead to Me

5. The Flash

6. White Lines

7. Outer Banks

8. Magic for Humans

9. Ozark

10. The Office pic.twitter.com/YQaHkQTGh3 — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 21, 2020

Despite its surging in the United States, the series has not seen a similar surge in other countries. In most regions, they’ve been streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender but we did wonder whether an uptick in conversation on social media would raise the shows profile internationally. That does not seem to be the case.

Of course, this will likely raise calls for Netflix to pick up the later series The Legend of Korra which isn’t currently streaming on Netflix. Netflix’s NX account did at least acknowledge it existed in the past week however.

You can track all the top titles on Netflix in multiple regions using our Most Popular pages which updates every two hours with the most popular titles. We’ll be adding more features to it over time including ways of going back in time to see what was popular and hopefully track the popularity of individual shows.

Are you happy to see Avatar: The Last Airbender rise to the top spot on Netflix US? Let us know down in the comments.