First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix Canada in July 2021

We’re now almost two weeks into June, but we can already look forward to all of the exciting new movies and television shows coming to Netflix in July 2021.

We’re also keeping an eye on the scheduled list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in July 2021.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in July 2021:

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 1st, 2021

Audible (2021) N – Short documentary centred around a deaf football player preparing for the big homecoming game, but must contend with issues off the field.

Beetlejuice (1988) – Clssic 80s comedy from director Tim Burton.

Dynasty Warriors (2021) N – The adaptation of the video game of the same which sees the collapse of a dynasty, and the rise China's legendary and mythical heroes of the Three Kingdom Period.

El Chema (1 Season) – Crime drama series based around

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) – Romantic thriller starring former real life married couple Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise.

Five Feet Apart (2019) – romantic drama starring Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse, as two teenagers with cystic fibrosis, who are both falling in love but anble to touch each other in hospital.

Generation 56K (Season 1) N – Italian Romantic Comedy centered around a young couple who's friendship begins in the late 90s and faces the challange of an ever changing world.

The Grand Seduction (2013) – Comedy starring Taylor Kitsch and Brendan Gleeson.

– Comedy starring Taylor Kitsch and Brendan Gleeson. John Wick 3: Parabellum (2019) – Hard hitting action thriller with Keanu Reeves returning as the world’s greatest hitman, John Wick, who is now on the run from international assassin’s guild with a $14 million price on his head.

Never Back Down (2008) – MMA drma starring Sean Farris and Amber Heard.

Outbreak (1995) – Pandemic disaster movie with Dustin Hoffman,

Pokemon Journeys: The Series (Multiple Parts) – Ash and Pikachu befriend like minded trainer Goh, and go in search of the biggest secrets and legends the Pokemon World has to offer.

This Changes Everything (2018) –

Young Royals (Season 1) N – Swedish drama centred around the strong minded Prince Wilhhelm as he adjusts to life at a prestigious new boarding school, where following his heart is harder then anticipated

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 2nd, 2021

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021) N – Mystery Horror based on R.L. Stine’s novels. The resident teens of Shadyside discover that a series. of unfortunate events that have plagued their town may all be connected.

Haseen Dillruba (2021) N – Hindi romantic thriller.

Mortel (Season 2) N – French horror-fantasy series.

– French horror-fantasy series. The 8th Night (2021) N – South Korean horror thriller that pits an exorcist and a centuries old monk against en evil millenia old spirit who wishes to unleash hell on Earth.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 4th, 2021

We the People (Season 1) N – Musical short series from Kenya Barris and the Obamas.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 6th, 2021

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Season 2) N – Comedian Tim Robinson returns for another hilarious round of new sketches.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 7th, 2021

Dogs (Season 2 ) N – A second season celebrating mans love for its best friend, Dogs.

Cat People (Season 1) N – Docuseries in the same vein as Dogs, but following the eccentricities of Cat owners, and the love they have for their feline friends.

The Mire (Season 2) N – The former Showmax drama continues for its second season on Netflix.

– The former Showmax drama continues for its second season on Netflix. The War Next-Door (Season 1) N – The matriachs of two families ensue a full scale war against eachother, with unintended consequences.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 8th, 2021

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1) N – New CGI animated series that takes place in the world of the Resident Evil games, inbetween RE4 & RE5.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 9th, 2021

Atypical (Season 4) N – The fourth and final season of Sam’s journey into adulthood as his journey for more freedom and independance changes his life, and the lives of his family forever.

Biohackers (Season 2) N – German Sci-fi Thriller following medical student Mia Akerlund, and her research into the advanced technology of. biohacking.

– German Sci-fi Thriller following medical student Mia Akerlund, and her research into the advanced technology of. biohacking. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) N – The second installmant of the Fear Street trilogy sees the campers and councelors of Sunnyvale and Shadyside face off against a benevolent force.

Virgin River (Season 3) N – Netflix’s smash hit romantic drama returns as Nurse Practitioner Melina Monroe gets used to life in a remote North Californian town.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 13th, 2021

Naomi Osaka (Season 1) N – Sports docuseries chronicling a year in the career of the incredible Japanese tennis superstar Naomi Osaka.

Ridley Jones (Season 1) N – PreKindergarten animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 14th, 2021

A Classic Horror Story (2021) N – Italian Horror Thriller following five carpoolers who after crashing, find themselves stranded within an endless forest, which is home to fear inducing cult.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 16th, 2021

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021) N – The final installment of the Fear Street trilogy sees a witch hunt bring chaos to town of Shadyside in the year 1666, while the teens of 1994 attempt to eradicate the evil from thier town for good.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 17th, 2021

Ali & The Queens (2021) N – Indonesian Family/Drama – After the death of his father, teenager Ali travels to New York City in search of his estranged mother.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 21st, 2021

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (2021) N – Animated adventure that sees the epic crossover of the Trollhunter series team up against the forces of the Arcane Order.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 23rd, 2021

Blood Red Sky (2021) N – Horror/Thriller – A woman on board of an overnight transatlantic flight is forced to unleash a dark and horrifying secret when the plane is hijacked by terrorists.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (Special Episode) N – Special one-off episode that details the origin of the undead virus that tore through Joseon Korea.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 1) N – Kevin Smith’s directed animated series continues the adventures of He-Man, as he fights against the forces of thhe evil Skeletor.

Sky Rojo (Season 2) N – Spanish drama that sees three woman of the night on the run from their pimp, as they search for thier own freedom.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 29th, 2021

Resort to Love (2021) N – Christina Milan stars as Erica, a talented performer who winds up as the entertainment for her ex-fiance’s wedding at a luxurous island resort.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 30th, 2021

The Last Mercenary (2021) N – French action-comedy featuring the legendary Jean-Claude Van Damme as a former secret service agent who returns to France to protect his son from a corrupt government bureaucrat.

Outer Banks (Season 2) N – Netflix's surprise hit of Summer 2020 returns for another exciting season.

