First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2022

Welcome to an early look ahead at everything set to release on Netflix in the United States throughout the month of August 2022. We’ll be covering all the new licensed and Netflix Original series and movies set to release throughout the month.

We’ll be getting new release dates throughout the month of July for release on Netflix in the US in August 2022. We’ll be keeping this and our Netflix Original preview for the month updated every few days.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 1st, 2022

Big Tree City (Season 1) Netflix Original Kids – From British animation studio Blue-Zoo comes a new series following Major Prickles and his team trying to save the citizens of Big Tree City.

– From British animation studio Blue-Zoo comes a new series following Major Prickles and his team trying to save the citizens of Big Tree City. Men in Black 3 (2012) – The third and final entry in the Men in Black trilogy starring Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones and Josh Brolin.

Spider-man 2 (2004) – Tobey Maguire’s second entry in his Spider-man trilogy. He faces off against Doctor Octopus.

– Tobey Maguire’s second entry in his Spider-man trilogy. He faces off against Doctor Octopus. The Age of Adaline (2015) – Blake Lively stars in this fantasy romance about a young woman who learns she will live forever which makes love complicated.

Tower Heist (2011) -All-star cast comes together for this heist comedy. Eddie Murphy, Ben Stiller, and Casey Affleck star.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 2nd

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Looks back at the disaster that was the Woodstock 1999 musical festival.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 3rd

Buba (2022) Netflix Original Film – German movie that’s a spin-off to How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast).

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 4th

KAKEGURUI TWIN (Season 1) Netflix Original Anime – Kaori Makita directs this new series telling the story of Mary Saotome’s gambling feats one year before Yumeko Jabami transferred to her school.

– Kaori Makita directs this new series telling the story of Mary Saotome’s gambling feats one year before Yumeko Jabami transferred to her school. Wedding Season (2022) Netflix Original Film – Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma stars in this new romantic comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 5th

Darlings (2022) Netflix Original Film – Hindi-language romance movie.

– Hindi-language romance movie. Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (2022) Netflix Original Kids – From Nickelodeon comes a feature film on the ROTMNT franchise.

The Sandman (Season 1) Netflix Original – The world-renowned comics from Neil Gaiman come to life on screen with this live-action series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 10th

Instant Dream Home (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Reality series hosted by Danielle Brooks.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 12th

13: The Musical (2022) Netflix Original Film – After his parents’ divorce, Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.

Day Shift (2022) Netflix Original Film – Jamie Foxx stars alongside Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco in this vampire movie where Foxx stars as a vampire killer while under the guise of a cleaner.

– Jamie Foxx stars alongside Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco in this vampire movie where Foxx stars as a vampire killer while under the guise of a cleaner. Never Have I Ever (Season 3) Netflix Original Series – The third season of Netflix’s coming-of-age series headlined by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 17th

High Heat (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Mexican series created by José Ignacio Valenzuela.

– Mexican series created by José Ignacio Valenzuela. Look Both Ways (2022) Netflix Original Film – Previously known as Plus/Minus, this movie stars Lili Reinhart who plays a character who gets to see her future play out in two timelines.

– Previously known as Plus/Minus, this movie stars Lili Reinhart who plays a character who gets to see her future play out in two timelines. Royalteen (2022) Netflix Original Film – Norweigen romance movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 19th

Kleo (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – German crime series set after the fall of the Berlin Wall about a former spy embarking on revenge.

– German crime series set after the fall of the Berlin Wall about a former spy embarking on revenge. The Next 365 Days (2022) Netflix Original Film – Polish erotic thriller movie. The third entry in the film series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 24th

Lost Ollie (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series – New family limited series from Shannon Tindle. About a lost toy trying to find his owner.

– New family limited series from Shannon Tindle. About a lost toy trying to find his owner. Mo (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Comedy series from A24 and starring Mo Amer and Farah Bsieso.

– Comedy series from A24 and starring Mo Amer and Farah Bsieso. Selling the OC (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Reality series spin-off.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 25th

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (Season 1) Netflix Original Anime – Slice-of-life anime series about Rilakkuma, Korilakkuma, Kiiroitori, and Kaoru going to play in an amusement park that is about to close.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 26th

Loving Adults (2022) Netflix Original Film – Danish crime-thriller based on a book.

Me Time (2022) Netflix Original Film – Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, and Kevin Hart star in this comedy about a stay-at-home Dad who gets to have a weekend of thrills when his old buddy connects.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 31st

I Came By (2022) Netflix Original Film – Babak Anvari writes and directs this British movie about a rebellious young graffiti artist targets the homes of London’s wealthy elite.

What will you be watching on Netflix in August 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.