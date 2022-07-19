Live Action ‘Full Metal Alchemist’ Movies Coming Exclusively to Netflix

Coming to Netflix in August and September 2022 is the sequels to the 2017 live-action Full Metal Alchemist movie, Full Metal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar and Full Metal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy. We have everything you need to know about both titles including the plot, cast list, trailer, and most importantly the Netflix release dates.

Full Metal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar and Full Metal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy are two upcoming Japanese action-adventure movies based on the beloved manga series Full Metal Alchemist by Hiromu Arakawa.

Directed by Fumihiko Sori, both movies are produced by Square Enix and OXYBOT Inc.

You may recall that Netflix had access to a live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie before but departed in January 2022. Likewise, the anime series are no longer on Netflix.

When is Full Metal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar and Full Metal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy coming to Netflix?

The first of the two live-action features, Full Metal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar starts streaming on Netflix on August 20th, 2022.

The second movie, Full Metal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy, arrives a month later on Saturday, August 24th, 2022.

What are the plots of The Revenge of Scar and The Final Alchemy?

The synopsis for both movies is courtesy of Netflix:

Ed and Al visit Central, where a serial murderer is targeting State Alchemists. While the identity of the criminal is unknown, he is called “Scar” because of the X-shaped scar on his forehead. When the brothers are targeted as well, they fight Scar. In the face of overwhelming strength, Ed’s Automail is destroyed and their lives hang by a thread. Will the brothers be able to overcome this crisis and restore Al’s original body? Hidden state secrets, the “Promised Day,” and the past of Ed and Al’s father — layers upon layers of mysteries and truths come unraveled as this story heads to an epic finale. What is the final answer the brothers give…?

Who are the cast members of the Full Metal Alchemist live-action movies?

Cast members reprising their roles from the first Full Metal Alchemist movie are;

Yamada Ryosuke as Edward Alric

Mizuishi Atomu as Alphonse Elric [Voice]

Honda Tsubasa as Winry Rockbell

Dean Fujioka as Roy Mustang

Sato Ryuta as Maes Hughes

Hongo Kanata as Envy

Uchiyama Shinji as Gluttony

Renbutsu Misako as Riza Hawkeye

New cast members of Full Metal Alchemist are;

Mackenyu as Scar

Kuroshima Yuina as Lan Fan

Watanabe Keisuke as Ling Yao / Greed

Yamada Yuki as Solf J. Kimblee

Tachi Hiroshi as King Bradley

Yamamoto Koji as Alex Louis Armstrong

Kuriyama Chiaki as Olivier Mira Armstrong

Uchino Seiyou as Van “Father” Hohenheim

Nakama Yukie as Trisha Elric

Long Meng Rou as Mei Chang

Ryoga Haruhi as Izumi Curtis

What are the movie runtimes?

The Revenge of Scar has a runtime of 125 minutes, meanwhile, the runtime for The Final Alchemy hasn’t been revealed, despite already being released in Japan.

For more anime live-action adaptations coming up in the future, check out our full list of titles in development.

Are you looking forward to the release of the Full Metal Alchemist live-action movies on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!