K-Drama Netflix Movie ‘Carter’: Coming to Netflix in August 2022

Good Doctor star Joo Won stars in the upcoming South Korean action-thriller Carter. Rumored to be arriving in August 2022, we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Carter including the plot, cast, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Carter is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original action thriller movie directed by Jung Byung Gil.

Despite the clear and obvious popularity of Korean content on Netflix, movies have lagged behind in terms of quantity as Carter will be only the fourth South Korean movie to land on Netflix in 2022.

When is the Carter Netflix release date?

We’re hearing that Carter will be released on Netflix on August 5th, 2022. However, we are waiting for Netflix to confirm so any release dates are subject to change.

What is the plot of Carter?

The synopsis of Carter is courtesy of Netflix:

Agent Carter wakes up one day in a motel room without any recollection of his identity and follows orders to join an explosive mission.

Who are the cast members of Carter?

With the Netflix release of Carter under a month away we’re surprisingly yet to learn of the full cast list. So far we only have three cast members listed for Carter:

Joo Won as Carter

Lee Sung Jae as Kim Jong Hyuk

Kim Bo Min

Joo Won will make his Netflix debut as the title character of Carter. The popular South Korean actor is famous for his portrayal of Park Shi On in the Good Doctor, which was eventually adapted into an American medical drama of the same name featuring Freddie Highmore.

Lee Sung Jae has already been seen on Netflix before in a supporting role in the 2019 romantic-comedy series Abyss. Most notably, Sung Jae is known for his work on movies such as Barking Dogs Never Bite, Kick the Moon, and Attack the Gas Station.

Despite being the tender age of 11 years old, actress Kim Bo Min has already seen more experience on screen than some adult actors. Most recently, she featured in The Silent Sea in the role of Han Ha Jin. The young actress also starred in guest roles in the licensed Netflix k-drama The King: Eternal Monarch and Chocolate.

What is the movie runtime?

It has been confirmed that the movie runtime is 133 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Carter on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!