We’re not even halfway through August yet, but we can already look forward to what September will bring to Netflix UK. Below is your first look at what’s coming to Netflix UK in September 2020.

if you’re looking for what’s coming to Netflix in August, you can find it here.

Please Note: The list below is not the full list of titles being added to Netflix UK in September 2020. As the month approaches and throughout September more titles will be added accordingly.

September UK Dates TBD

Release dates are subject to change:

Enola Holmes (2020) N – British mystery starring Millie Bobbie Brown as the inquisitive Enola Holmes, the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft.

– British mystery starring Millie Bobbie Brown as the inquisitive Enola Holmes, the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft. Mighty Express (Season 1) N – Animated series from the creators of Paw Patrol.

– Animated series from the creators of Paw Patrol. The Duchess (Season 1) N – New comedy series from stand-up comedian Katherine Ryan.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 1st, 2020

A Beautiful Mind (2001) – Academy Award-winning biographical drama starring Russel Crowe and Jennifer Connelly.

– Academy Award-winning biographical drama starring Russel Crowe and Jennifer Connelly. Beyblade Burst Turbo (Season 1) – Japanese anime based on the popular Beyblade toys.

– Japanese anime based on the popular Beyblade toys. Body Fixers (Season 2) – British reality series

– British reality series Borgen (3 Seasons) – Danish political-drama starring Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbæk.

– Danish political-drama starring Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbæk. Curse of Chucky (2013) – Sixth installment of the Child’s Play horror franchise.

– Sixth installment of the Child’s Play horror franchise. Demolition Man (1993) – 90s Sci-Fi classic starring Sylvester Stallone as John Spartan, a cryogenically frozen cop that awakens in the year 2032, 36 years after failing to capture the crime-lord Simon Phoenix.

Dinner for Schmucks (2010) – Comedy starring Paul Rudd and Steve Carell

– Comedy starring Paul Rudd and Steve Carell Dudley Do-Right (1999) – Brendan Fraser stars as the inept Canadian mountie Dudley Do-Right, who’s chasing after villain Snidely Whiplash.

– Brendan Fraser stars as the inept Canadian mountie Dudley Do-Right, who’s chasing after villain Snidely Whiplash. Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions / Malas Decisiones (2020) N – A dual stand up special presented in English and then in Spanish.

– A dual stand up special presented in English and then in Spanish. G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) – Action-Adventure based on the classic G.I. Joe. toys.

– Action-Adventure based on the classic G.I. Joe. toys. Heidi (Season 2) – Japanese anime series

– Japanese anime series Keeping Up with the Kardashians (New Seasons) – More seasons of E!’s most popular reality series is coming soon.

– More seasons of E!’s most popular reality series is coming soon. Mr. Bean (Seasons) – Animated adventures of the chaotic Mr. Bean.

– Animated adventures of the chaotic Mr. Bean. The Sum of All Fears (2002) – Action-Thriller starring Ben Affleck and Morgan Freeman.

– Action-Thriller starring Ben Affleck and Morgan Freeman. Top Chef (New Seasons) – Reality cooking series pitting chefs against the other who are judged by a panel of food and wine experts.

– Reality cooking series pitting chefs against the other who are judged by a panel of food and wine experts. True: Friendship Day (2020) N – Family animation

– Family animation Zodiac (2007) – Crime drama from Fight Club director David Fincher, starring MCU alumni, Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 3rd, 2020

Love, Guaranteed (2020) N – Rom-Com starring Rachel Leigh Cook as Susan, who takes on a high profile case from her new client Nick, who is suing a dating website for guaranteeing love.

– Rom-Com starring Rachel Leigh Cook as Susan, who takes on a high profile case from her new client Nick, who is suing a dating website for guaranteeing love. Young Wallander (Season 1) N – Crime series following the exploits of recently graduated Police officer Kurt Wallander.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 4th, 2020

Away (Season 1) N – Hilary Swank stars as astronaut Alexis Logan who is on board a dangerous mission to Mars.

– Hilary Swank stars as astronaut Alexis Logan who is on board a dangerous mission to Mars. I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) N – Drama based on Iain Reid’s novel about a young woman who begins to question everything she knew about her boyfriend when she meets his family at his parent’s secluded farm.

– Drama based on Iain Reid’s novel about a young woman who begins to question everything she knew about her boyfriend when she meets his family at his parent’s secluded farm. Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Part 2) N – Animated adventure

– Animated adventure Take Me Home Tonight (2011) – Romantic Comedy starring Topher Grace and Anna Faris.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 10th, 2020

Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) N – Teen musical – Julie, a teenage girl, has a passion for music and receives the help of a band of long-dead teenage boys known as The Phantoms. Julie helps them become the band they were meant to be.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 11th, 2020

Family Business (Season 2) N – French comedy series

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 16th, 2020

The Devil All the Time (2020) N – Thriller based on the novel by American writer Donald Ray Pollock. Featuring a star-studded cast with such acting talents like Tom Holland, Riley Keough, and Robert Pattinson.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 17th, 2020

Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1) N – Japanese anime series based on the Capcom video game of the same name.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 18th, 2020

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 1) N – Animated adventure that takes place during the disastrous Indominus Rex incident at Jurassic World.

– Animated adventure that takes place during the disastrous Indominus Rex incident at Jurassic World. Ratched (Season 1) N – Sarah Paulson stars as the infamous Nurse Ratched in Ryan Murphy’s prequel series to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 29th, 2020

Welcome to Sudden Death (2020) N – Action-Thriller sequel to Jean-Claude Van Damme’s 1995 feature Sudden Death.

Which new addition to the UK library are you looking forward to watching? Let us know in the comments below!