Welcome to your comprehensive look and potentially final look at what’s set to hit Netflix in the United States throughout the month of September 2020. There are some excellent titles including huge Originals such as The Devil All the Time, I’m Thinking of Ending Things and Ratched already lined up so let’s dive in!

If you want to see a more in-depth preview of the Netflix Originals due out in September 2020, you can find that preview being updated continuously right here on What’s on Netflix. If you missed out on any of the August 2020 additions, we’re still updating that preview here.

As always, keep an eye out on what’s leaving too with the main removal set to be Christopher Robin, Once Upon a Time, Galavant, and Person of Interest.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2020

Note: this list only applies to Netflix in the United States.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 1st

Note: 47 total titles landed on Netflix for the first of the month.

Adrift (2018) – Biopic starring Sam Claflin and Shailene Woodley about a story of survival of a couple who get caught in a hurricane.

– Biopic starring Sam Claflin and Shailene Woodley about a story of survival of a couple who get caught in a hurricane. Anaconda (1997) – 90s horror flick where a National Geographic filming crew gets taken hostage.

– 90s horror flick where a National Geographic filming crew gets taken hostage. Back to the Future Trilogy – All three Back to the Future movies return once again to Netflix US.

– All three Back to the Future movies return once again to Netflix US. Barbershop (2002) – Comedy set in a Chicago barbershop.

– Comedy set in a Chicago barbershop. Barbie Princess Adventure (2020) – Animated musical adventure with Barbie exclusively on Netflix.

– Animated musical adventure with Barbie exclusively on Netflix. Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Season 1) N – Preschool series retelling Black stories.

– Preschool series retelling Black stories. Blue Exorcist (Season 2) – New episodes of the excellent anime series.

– New episodes of the excellent anime series. Borgen (Seasons 1-3) – The excellent Danish political thriller finally joins Netflix ahead of season 4 due out on Netflix in the next couple of years.

– The excellent Danish political thriller finally joins Netflix ahead of season 4 due out on Netflix in the next couple of years. Children of the Sea (2019) – Anime movie.

– Anime movie. Coneheads (1997) – Comedy movie based on the SNL skit.

Due Date (2010) – Todd Phillips directs this comedy starring Robert Downey Jr and Zach Galifianakis.

– Todd Phillips directs this comedy starring Robert Downey Jr and Zach Galifianakis. Glory (1989) – Biographical movie featuring Denzel Washington about the first all-black volunteer company in the U.S. Civil War.

– Biographical movie featuring Denzel Washington about the first all-black volunteer company in the U.S. Civil War. Grease (1978) – The timeless musical featuring John Travolta.

– The timeless musical featuring John Travolta. Erased (Season 1) – Anime set in the 1980s where a boy travels back in time to help save his class mates.

– Anime set in the 1980s where a boy travels back in time to help save his class mates. Fate/Grand Order -First Order- (2020) – Anime movie about a new recruit sent back in time to save the future.

– Anime movie about a new recruit sent back in time to save the future. Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions / Malas Decisiones (2020) N – Two stand-up specials, one presented in English and one in Spanish.

– Two stand-up specials, one presented in English and one in Spanish. H (Multiple Seasons) – French ensemble comedy set in a hospital.

– French ensemble comedy set in a hospital. Heidi (Season 2) – More animated adventures up in the mountains with Hedi.

– More animated adventures up in the mountains with Hedi. Magic Mike (2012) – Steven Soderbergh’s comedy featuring Channing Tatum about a male stripper teaching the tricks of the trade.

– Steven Soderbergh’s comedy featuring Channing Tatum about a male stripper teaching the tricks of the trade. Muppet’s Most Wanted (2014) – Disney’s big Muppet movie starring Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell and Tina Fey.

– Disney’s big Muppet movie starring Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell and Tina Fey. Not Another Teen Movie (2001) – Chris Evans comedy that combines every high school comedy that comes before it.

– Chris Evans comedy that combines every high school comedy that comes before it. Pineapple Express (2008) – Seth Rogen comedy directed by David Gordon Green.

– Seth Rogen comedy directed by David Gordon Green. Possession (2002) – Gwyneth Paltrow romance drama

– Gwyneth Paltrow romance drama Puss in Boots (2011) – Dreamworks spin-off of Puss in Boots who was a regular in Shrek.

– Dreamworks spin-off of Puss in Boots who was a regular in Shrek. Red Dragon (2002) – Anthony Hopkins crime thriller.

– Anthony Hopkins crime thriller. Sex Drive (2008) – Sean Anders comedy about a high school senior driving cross-country to meet a girl he met online.

– Sean Anders comedy about a high school senior driving cross-country to meet a girl he met online. Sister Sister (Seasons 1 to 6) – UPN classic 90s comedy sitcom series created by Kimm Bass and Gary Gilbert about twins separated at birth.

– UPN classic 90s comedy sitcom series created by Kimm Bass and Gary Gilbert about twins separated at birth. The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (Interactive Special) N – Dreamworks interactive spinoff of the Boss Baby franchise giving you the opportunity to work at Baby Corp.

– Dreamworks interactive spinoff of the Boss Baby franchise giving you the opportunity to work at Baby Corp. The Muppets (2011) – One of the rebooted Muppet movies from Disney.

– One of the rebooted Muppet movies from Disney. The Producers (2005) – Comedy musical starring Uma Therman and Matthew Broderick.

– Comedy musical starring Uma Therman and Matthew Broderick. The Promised Neverland (Season 1) – Anime series.

– Anime series. The Smurfs (2011) – The live-action first reboot of the classic children’s cartoon from Sony Pictures.

– The live-action first reboot of the classic children’s cartoon from Sony Pictures. Thomas & Friends (Season 24) – More animated adventures with Thomas the Tank Engine.

– More animated adventures with Thomas the Tank Engine. True: Friendship Day (2020) N – Another kids animated special set in the True world.

– Another kids animated special set in the True world. Wildlife (2018) – Quaint drama about a teenage boy dealing with his father temporarily abandoning them.

– Quaint drama about a teenage boy dealing with his father temporarily abandoning them. Zathura (2005) – A mysterious game sends two brothers flying into space, where they must reach the planet Zathura — or be trapped in galactic limbo forever.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 2nd

Bad Boy Billionaires: India (Season 1) N – Indian docu-series.

– Indian docu-series. Chef’s Table: BBQ (Season 1) N – A new spin-off for Chef’s Table that looks at the world of BBQ.

– A new spin-off for Chef’s Table that looks at the world of BBQ. Freaks – You’re One of Us (2020) N – German superhero movie about a fry cook discovering she has power.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 3rd

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (2020) N – Portuguese stand-up special.

– Portuguese stand-up special. Ave Maryam (2018) – Indonenisan romance-drama.

– Indonenisan romance-drama. Love, Garaunteed (2020) N – Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. star in this new romantic comedy.

– Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. star in this new romantic comedy. The Platform (Season 1) – A programming genius builds a fact-finding, truth-seeking internet portal while reckoning with trouble at home.

– A programming genius builds a fact-finding, truth-seeking internet portal while reckoning with trouble at home. Young Wallander (Season 1) N – Newly graduated police officer finds himself embroiled in grisly cases. Based on the Swedish and British series Wallander.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 4th

Away (Season 1) N – New sci-fi series featuring Hillary Swank.

– New sci-fi series featuring Hillary Swank. I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) N – Charlie Kaufman writes and directs this new drama adapted from the novel featuring Jesse Plemons.

Kandasamys: The Wedding (2019) – South-African comedy.

– South-African comedy. Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Part 2) N – Next set of adventures from Dreamworks.

Take Me Home Tonight (2011) – Set in the 1980s, this romantic comedy is set four years after graduation students meet up with one hoping to make a move on his high school crush.

– Set in the 1980s, this romantic comedy is set four years after graduation students meet up with one hoping to make a move on his high school crush. The Lost Okoroshi (2019) – Action drama Nollywood movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 7th

Cargo (2019) – Hindi space movie about a young female astronaut.

– Hindi space movie about a young female astronaut. Midnight Special (2016) -Sci-fi thriller about a boy displaying superhero powers and a father’s attempts to keep him safe from the authorities.

Midnight Special is coming to Netflix US on September 7th pic.twitter.com/6EMaL5602I — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 10, 2020

My Octopus Teacher (2020) N – Investigative documentary looking into a man and his relationship with an octopus.

– Investigative documentary looking into a man and his relationship with an octopus. Record of Youth (Season 1) N – New K-drama about three young fashionistas. New episodes arrive weekly.

– New K-drama about three young fashionistas. New episodes arrive weekly. Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 2) – More adventures with the Autobots.

– More adventures with the Autobots. Waiting for “Superman” (2010) – Documentary looking into the state of education in America.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 8th

Capital in the Twenty-First Century (2019) – Documentary that adapts the best-selling book that looks into wealth and power with those at the top directed by Justin Pemberton.

– Documentary that adapts the best-selling book that looks into wealth and power with those at the top directed by Justin Pemberton. StarBeam (Season 2) N – Second season of the animated children’s series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 9th

Cuties / Mignonnes (2020) N – Movie following a young girl named Amy who defies her families tradition to become part of a twerking dance crew.

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 1) N – Reese Witherspoon produced Netflix series giving homes much-needed makeovers.

– Reese Witherspoon produced Netflix series giving homes much-needed makeovers. La Línea: Shadow of Narco (Season 1) N – Docu-series looking into the Spanish beach town turned into Europes deadliest drug trafficking hub.

– Docu-series looking into the Spanish beach town turned into Europes deadliest drug trafficking hub. The Social Dilemma (2020) N – Documentary premiered at Sundance about how social media controls us.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 10th

Greenleaf (Season 5) – The fifth and final season of the OWN show about a megachurch and the family that runs it.

– The fifth and final season of the OWN show about a megachurch and the family that runs it. Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) N – Family musical series about a girl trying to rebuild a teen boy band.

– Family musical series about a girl trying to rebuild a teen boy band. Son Of Adam (2018) – Egyptian crime thriller.

– Egyptian crime thriller. The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020) N – Sequel to The Babysitter directed once again by McG.

– Sequel to The Babysitter directed once again by McG. The Gift (Atiye) (Season 2) N – Return of the Turkish supernatural series.

– Return of the Turkish supernatural series. The Indhun Chronicles (Season 1) N – Spanish made anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 11th

Family Business (Season 2) N – French comedy about a family that’s at the top of their game selling grass.

– French comedy about a family that’s at the top of their game selling grass. Girlfriends (Multiple Seasons) – Comedy sitcom series that follows four different women.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – The second Dreamworks movie with Hiccup and Toothless.

– The second Dreamworks movie with Hiccup and Toothless. Lara & the Beat (2018) – Nollywood romance musical.

– Nollywood romance musical. Pets United (2020) N – Animated feature about a dog and a cat joining forces to defeat the mayor and his lethal robot army.

– Animated feature about a dog and a cat joining forces to defeat the mayor and his lethal robot army. Pokemon Journeys (Part 2) N – New episodes in the brand new Pokemon series exclusive to Netflix.

– New episodes in the brand new Pokemon series exclusive to Netflix. Se busca papá / Dad Wanted (2020) N – Family comedy from Mexico.

– Family comedy from Mexico. The Duchess (Season 1) N – New comedy series from comedian Katherine Ryan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 15th

America’s Book of Secrets (Season 2) – HISTORY channel docu-series about various scandals and conspiracies surrounding the US government.

– HISTORY channel docu-series about various scandals and conspiracies surrounding the US government. Ancient Aliens (Season 3) – HISTORY channel docu-series (?) about aliens.

– HISTORY channel docu-series (?) about aliens. Beyond Scared Straight (Season 4) – Reality series with at-risk teens getting a glimpse into their potential future in prison.

Call the Midwife (Season 9) – British period drama series.

– British period drama series. Cold Case Files Classic (Season 1) – Docuseries looking into unsolved murders through forensic science.

– Docuseries looking into unsolved murders through forensic science. East Side Sushi (2014) – Independent movie written and directed by Anthony Lucero about a single mom who takes a job at a Japanese restaurant.

– Independent movie written and directed by Anthony Lucero about a single mom who takes a job at a Japanese restaurant. Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (2020) N – Documentary that covers controversial heartfelt scientist looking to freeze their dying toddler to hopefully bring him back in the future.

– Documentary that covers controversial heartfelt scientist looking to freeze their dying toddler to hopefully bring him back in the future. Izzy’s Koala World (Season 1) N – Kids nature series following 11-year-old Izzy as they rescue koalas.

– Kids nature series following 11-year-old Izzy as they rescue koalas. Michael McIntyre: Showman (2020) N – Stand-up special from the British comedian.

– Stand-up special from the British comedian. Pawn Stars (Season 2) – HISTORY channel buy and sell reality series.

– HISTORY channel buy and sell reality series. Taco Chronicles (Volume 2) N – Food reality series looking into the world’s best Tacos

– Food reality series looking into the world’s best Tacos The Curse of Oak Island (Season 4) – Docu-series from History Channel continuing their expedition on Oak Island.

– Docu-series from History Channel continuing their expedition on Oak Island. The Rap Game (Season 2) – Reality series where contestants attempt to break into the rap industry.

– Reality series where contestants attempt to break into the rap industry. The Smurfs 2 (2013) – Sequel to the Sony live-action Smurfs series.

– Sequel to the Sony live-action Smurfs series. The Universe (Season 2) – Docu-series looking into the biggest scientific questions.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 16th

Baby (Season 3) N – The third and final season of the Italian drama.

– The third and final season of the Italian drama. Bastille Day / The Take (2016) – British action thriller starring Idris Elba and Richard Madden.

– British action thriller starring Idris Elba and Richard Madden. Challenger: The Final Flight (Season 1) N – Docu-series looking into the Challenger space program – produced by J. J. Abrams

Criminal: UK (Season 2) N – More intense throwdowns in the interrogation room.

– More intense throwdowns in the interrogation room. Dr Jason Leong Hashtag Blessed (2020) N – Stand-up special looking at nonsense traditional healers and show-offs.

– Stand-up special looking at nonsense traditional healers and show-offs. MeatEater (Season 9) N – Docu-series

– Docu-series Signs / Znaki (Season 2) N – Polish crime thriller series.

– Polish crime thriller series. SING ON! (Season 1) N – Tituss Burgess hosts the US regional edition of the Karaoke singing competition.

– Tituss Burgess hosts the US regional edition of the Karaoke singing competition. The Devil All the Time (2020) N – Complete with a stellar cast including Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, this is one of the biggest movies to release on Netflix this fall.

Here's your first look at THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME, a midwestern gothic tale from Antonio Campos starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Jason Clark, Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, and Eliza Scanlen. On Netflix globally on 16 Sept. pic.twitter.com/3qNW1EaVfb — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 3, 2020

The Paramedic / El practicante (2020) N – Spanish thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 17th

Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1) N – New anime series based on the video game franchise.

– New anime series based on the video game franchise. Horrid Henry’s Gross Day Out (2020) – Children’s animated title based on the book series.

– Children’s animated title based on the book series. Residue (2020) – Small independent movie from Merawi Gerima about a young filmmaker returning home and writing a script about his childhood

– Small independent movie from Merawi Gerima about a young filmmaker returning home and writing a script about his childhood The Last Word / Das Letzte Wort (Season 1) N – German comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 18th

American Barbecue Showdown (Season 1) N – Reality series with competing cooks demonstrating their BBQ abilities.

– Reality series with competing cooks demonstrating their BBQ abilities. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020) N – Indian movie.

– Indian movie. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 1) N – Animated series from Dreamworks based in the Jurassic Park IP.

– Animated series from Dreamworks based in the Jurassic Park IP. Ratched (Season 1) N – The next huge Ryan Murphy project that is set to reboot the famous Nurse Ratched character from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

You deserve someone to show you mercy. September 18. pic.twitter.com/bPpfKABCzs — Ratched (@RatchedNetflix) August 4, 2020

Whipped (2020) N – Indonesian comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 20th

DTC Yukemuri Junjo hen From High & Low (2018) – Japanese comedy-drama set after the events of the movie mentioned below.

– Japanese comedy-drama set after the events of the movie mentioned below. High & Low: The Movie (2016) – Japanese action movie about the legendary Mugen gang.

– Japanese action movie about the legendary Mugen gang. High & Low The Movie 2 End of Sky (2017) – Sequel to the movie above.

– Sequel to the movie above. High & Low The Movie 3 Final Mission (2017) – The final movie in the main trilogy.

– The final movie in the main trilogy. High & Low The Red Train (2016) – Japanese drama.

– Japanese drama. High & Low The Worst (2019) – Spin-off to the movies above.

– Spin-off to the movies above. Road to High & Low (2016) – Japanese drama.

– Japanese drama. The Blue Elephant 2 (2019) – Horror movie from the United Arab Emirates.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 21st

A Love Song for Latasha (2020) N – Documentary into the killing of Latasha Harlins and the 1992 uprising in LA.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 22nd

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 3) N – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father (Season 4) N – Reality series with comedian Jack Whitehall continuing his adventures with his Dad.

– Reality series with comedian Jack Whitehall continuing his adventures with his Dad. Kiss the Ground (2020) – Documentary on activists, scientists and more banding together to balance our climate.

– Documentary on activists, scientists and more banding together to balance our climate. Mighty Express (Season 1) N – New animated series for children from the creators of Paw Patrol.

– New animated series for children from the creators of Paw Patrol. The Playbook: A Coach’s Rules for Life (Season 1) N – Sports documentary series with coaches sharing their rules for success.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 23rd

Enola Holmes (2020) N – British mystery film based on the novel starring Millie Bobbie Brown.

– British mystery film based on the novel starring Millie Bobbie Brown. Waiting… (2005) – Rob McKittrick comedy featuring Ryan Reynolds.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 24th

Real Steel (2011) – Hugh Jackman features in this sci-fi movie about a robot boxer operator.

– Hugh Jackman features in this sci-fi movie about a robot boxer operator. The Chef Show (Season 2) N – A brand new set of episodes starring Jon Favreau.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 25th

A Perfect Crime (Season 1) N – Documentary series on the 1991 killing of the politician Detlev Rohwedder.

– Documentary series on the 1991 killing of the politician Detlev Rohwedder. Country-ish (Season 1) N – Reality TV series about country artist Coffey Anderson and his wife juggling their career goals and personal lives.

Reality TV series about country artist Coffey Anderson and his wife juggling their career goals and personal lives. Nasty C

Sneakerheads (Season 1) N – Comedy series picked up from Complex Networks.

– Comedy series picked up from Complex Networks. The Great British Baking Show (Season 11 / Collection 8) N – New episodes weekly – The brand new season of the excellent baking competition series from Britain.

– New episodes weekly – The brand new season of the excellent baking competition series from Britain. The School Nurse Files / Bogeongyosa Aneunyeong (Season 1) N – South Korean drama series about a school nurse.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 26th

The Good Place (Season 4) – The final season of the NBC comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 27th

Bad Teacher (2011) – Cameron Diaz comedy where she stars as a lazy middle school teacher who has given up on life.

Mann / Mind (1999) – Indian romance movie that released before the turn of the millennium.

– Indian romance movie that released before the turn of the millennium. Van Helsing (Season 4) – Syfy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 28th

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (2020) N – Vox series looking into democratic elections.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 29th

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (2020) N – Stand-up special

– Stand-up special Welcome to Sudden Death (2020) – Sequel to the Sudden Death movie from 1995.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 30th

American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020) N – True crime documentary looking into the disappearance of Shanann Watts.

– True crime documentary looking into the disappearance of Shanann Watts. Black Butler (Season 3) – Anime series that saw the second season added in September 2020 too.

– Anime series that saw the second season added in September 2020 too. Baxu and the Giants (2019) – Short family drama about who Rhino Poaching triggers a social change in Namibia.

– Short family drama about who Rhino Poaching triggers a social change in Namibia. Fireman Sam (Multiple Seasons) – Animated kids series from Great Britain.

– Animated kids series from Great Britain. Masameeer Classics (Season 1) – Arabic animated shorts.

– Arabic animated shorts. Poacher (2020) – A farmer illicits ivory from a group of international terrorists and must elude their dangerous and deadly games.

– A farmer illicits ivory from a group of international terrorists and must elude their dangerous and deadly games. The Boys in the Band (2020) N – Ryan Murphy produced movie based on the Broadway play starring Zachary Quinto and Jim Parsons.

Wentworth (Season 8) – Australian prison drama.

What will you be watching on Netflix in September 2020? Let us know in the comments.