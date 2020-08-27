Zombie K-Drama Film ‘#Alive’ Coming to Netflix in September 2020

Even more, South Korean zombie action is in store for Netflix subscribers this September! We have everything you need to know about #Alive, including the plot, cast, trailer, and its worldwide Netflix release date.

#Alive is an upcoming Netflix Original South Korean zombie-thriller film, written and directed by Cho Il Hyung. The zombie-horror debuted in South Korean cinemas on. June 24th, 2020, and topped the box office for 18 consecutive days.

Ironically, the zombie franchise continues to rise from the dead, and leading the genre into a new age is South Korea. Gone are the slow shambling zombies of the Romero era, and even the modern “fast” zombies can’t compare against the terrifying tide of the Korean zombie horde.

It’s extremely hard to stand out amongst the horde of film’s released over the decades, but South Korea has done it. Visually striking and terrifying, South Korea has a niche in the genre, and one we can all enjoy.

When is #Alive coming to Netflix?

#Alive will be available to stream on Netflix on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020.

The zombie horror will be available to stream on Netflix globally.

It’s unclear if #Alive will be available to stream in South Korea, but as the trailer first dropped on the YouTube channel Netflix Asia, one can presume it won’t be missing out.

What is the plot of #Alive?

Spending his days in isolation, streaming, and playing video games, Oh Joon Woo is shocked when he witnesses a news broadcast reporting that a violent pathogen is sweeping across Korea. Taking a look outside of his apartment, flesh-eating zombies are running rampant below, trapping him, and other occupants inside. As his food and water supplies start to dwindle, and his sanity crumbles, Oh Joon Woo is left with little hope of survival.

Who are the cast members of #Alive?

#Alive has a limited number of cast members but a lot of zombies:

Yoo Ah In as Oh Joon Woo

Park Shin Hye as Kim Yoo Bin

Lee Hyun Wook as Lee Sang Chul

So Hee Jung as Joon Woo’s Mother

Jeon Bae Soo as Masked Man

Kim Hak Seon as Joon Woo’s father

Lee Chae Kyung as Masked Man’s Wife

Joo Bo Bi as Joon Woo’s sister

Jin So Yeon as Elena Kim

What is the runtime of #Alive?

The official run time is 99 minutes.

Will #Alive be available to stream in 4K?

As the South Korean horror-feature is licensed it’s unclear if subscribers will be able to stream #Alive in 4K. Typically, new Originals arrive with the option to stream in 4K.

In case you have every intention of watching #Alive in 4K, you would need a 4K device, an internet connection capable of maintaining 25Mbps, and a premium Netflix subscription.

Is #Alive connected to Kingdom or Train to Busan?

You’d be forgiven for thinking that #Alive is connected to two of South Korea’s most popular zombie franchises, Kingdom and Train to Busan.

Sadly, #Alive isn’t a Train to Busan spin-off, nor a future sequel to Kingdom. While the style of zombie is consistent between all three franchises, this has simply become the new normal for zombie films in the country.

Are you looking forward to the release of #Alive on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!