Live-Action Anime Adaptations Coming to Netflix in 2023 and Beyond

Netflix continues to collect live-action adaptations of beloved anime franchises like they are trading cards. 2023 is expected to be a busy year for live-action adaptations, and there’s is plenty to look forward to beyond the year as well.

While there have been many hits and misses with anime adaptations of the years, some of the adaptations Netflix has in the works could be some of the best yet.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Adventure

Cast: Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Daniel Dae Kim, Dallas Liu

Netflix Release Date: 2023

We understand by adding Avatar to this list we’re somewhat cheating, however, the beloved animated series is as close to the West’s take on anime as we’re going to get.

There’s a lot riding on the Netflix live-action adaptation of Avatar. The series is one of the most beloved franchises from the 2000s and is still one of the most popular cartoons watched on Netflix today. The production of the series has already seen its fair share of controversy, but we hope by the time Avatar arrives it’ll be one of the best shows on Netflix.

While Aang, the next Avatar, a mythical being capable of bending all four elements, has been frozen in ice for one hundred years, the Fire Nation invaded the other three elemental nations, the Water Tribes, Earth Kingdom, and Air Nomads. Upon thawing, Aang enlists the help of Katara and Sokka, as he must learn to master all four elements and save the world.

One Piece (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Peter Gadiot, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Just like Avatar, there is a lot riding on the live-action adaptation of Echiiro Oda’s beloved Pirate odyssey, One Piece.

Any fan worried about the series will be put at ease to learn that Oda is heavily involved in the creation of the series, and many of the creative decisions are run by him first before being put into action. This means unlike many other live-action adaptations of beloved manga and anime, the series will be driven by the creative vision of the manga’s author.

After the execution of the legendary pirate Gol D. Roger, a new age of piracy was inspired by his last words. 24 years later, Monkey D. Luffy, a rookie pirate, has dreams of becoming the next Pirate King, and sets out to find a crew of his own, and search for the fabled treasure, One Piece.

Kimi ni Todoke (2023)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Minami Sara, Suzuka Ouji

Netflix Release Date: 2023

The live-action adaptation of Kimi ni Todoke is being produced by a Japanese studio and will have an all-Japanese cast. Any Netflix subscriber interested in watching the anime series can look forward to its release on Netflix in January 2023.

Well-meaning but socially awkward, Kuronuma Sawako is nicknamed “Sadako” by her high school classmates because of her similar hair style with the main character from the horror movie “Ring.” She doesn’t have friends and goes about her day in quiet. She admires a fellow classmate, Kazehaya Shota, because of his easy-going and friendly nature, but unknown to her, Kazehaya has also been paying attention to her.

List of Current Anime Adaptations on Netflix

In case you were looking for current anime adaptations on Netflix, you can stream the following titles:

Untitled Pokémon live-action series

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: TBA

Cast: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

If there is one thing that Pokémon Detective Pikachu proved is that there is an appetite for live-action content from the Pokémon franchise.

With nine generations of Pokémon now available, and a vast world with many different regions, the live-action adaptation doesn’t have to limit itself to just the Kanto region. However, according to the synopsis on the IMDb pro page for the series, the series will be an adaptation of the anime, so for the first time in Pokémon history, we’ll get to see Ash in live-action.

The series is still in the very early stages of development, so we’ll be waiting a long time before we ever see the adaptation on Netflix.

Sword Art Online (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Sword Art Online has been one of the longest-featured anime series on Netflix, and thanks to being in multiple libraries around the world, there are many avid anime fans whose first introduction to the world of anime was through Sword Art Online. There’s a lot of potentials for the live-action adaptation to be one of the very best on Netflix.

As of yet, there are no announced cast members, however, it has already been reported ahead of time that the series will be led by Asian actors.

There has been little development since the announcement, and there is still no word on any confirmed cast members or production date.

Kirito, a young beta tester for the revolutionary VR equipment for the video game Sword Art Online finds himself, along with 10,000 other gamers, trapped within the virtual world. The only means of escape is to complete all of the floors of Ironclad, but death in the game means death in real life.

Yu Yu Hakusho (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Takumi Kitamura

Netflix Release Date: 2023

There will be many anime fans unfamiliar with Yu Yu Hakusho, but for older anime fans, the series was one of the stand-out anime of the 1990s.

Filming began on the series in July 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. This means the series has been deep into post-production for many months. There was a chance that the series could have arrived in 2022, but we can confirm that the series will be instead released sometime in 2023.

Death Note

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

As the Duffer Brothers begin to prepare for life away from Stranger Things, one of the most surprising projects the sibling pair will be producing is the first English live-action adaptation series of Death Note. One of the most recognizable names of anime, Death Note is no stranger to live-action adaptations. Including the Japanese live-action series, and all of the films, there have been a total of seven live-action projects. The Duffer Brothers produced series will be the eighth.

Halia Abdel-Meguid, who previously worked on Doctor Who, and Miss Annity would write and executive produce the series. We’ll be waiting a while before we see any further developments as the series is still currently in treatment, and we may not see much further development while the Duffer Brothers continue to work on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

My Hero Academia

Directed By: Joby Harold

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: TBA

Cast: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

If adapting One Piece and Pokemon wasn’t big enough, Netflix will also be developing a live-action adaptation of My Hero Academia. Joby Harold, who previously worked on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and on Army of the Dead with Zach Snyder, will write, produce and direct the adaptation.

There’s no word on whether the cast will be Japanese or English, but given that the man behind the production, Joby Harold, is English, we’re leaning more toward the latter than the former.

The story follows Izuku Midoriya, a “Quirkless” boy in a world full of superpowered beings, the greatest of which are superheroes. Midoriya dreams of becoming the world’s greatest hero, but in order to do so he enrolls at the prestigious U.A. High School, the number one hero school in Japan.

Which live-action adaptation are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2022 and beyond? Let us know in the comments below.