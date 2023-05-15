Comic Book Adaptations Coming to Netflix in 2023 and Beyond

Comic book adaptations are still absolutely huge, with DC and Marvel movies pulling in big at the box office and stocking Netflix’s rival streamers. Netflix has a huge upcoming collection of comic book adaptations, which we’ll cover in-depth below.

We will split our preview into sections below, looking through returning comic book adaptation series, then looking into the output from various comic publishers and any other series or movie in development based on a comic book.

Please note: we’ll just be tackling English language movie and series adaptations coming up. We’ll cover webtoons, manga, and graphic novel adaptations from international regions seperately.

Millarworld Comic Book Adaptations Coming to Netflix

You can find an expanded version of all the Millarworld adaptations coming soon to Netflix here.

Since acquiring Millarworld in 2017, Netflix has released two adaptations so far in the form of Jupiter’s Legacy (canceled after a single season) and the anime series Super Crooks.

Here’s a broad overview of the upcoming Millarworld projects, with three in active development and all of the others coming soon.

The Chosen One – Adaptation of American Jesus – aka El Elegido – Coming to Netflix in August 2023 – multi-lingual series and is about Jesus Christ returning to Earth.

– Adaptation of American Jesus – aka El Elegido – Coming to Netflix in August 2023 – multi-lingual series and is about Jesus Christ returning to Earth. The Magic Order – This series is akin to Harry Potter in that it’s about a magic order. Development was halted in 2020 but is reportedly set to begin production in late 2023.

There are also a lot of announced Netflix projects but without much details on their development since their initial announcement. These titles include:

Empress

Huck

King of Spies

Night Club

Prodigy

Reborn

Sharkey The Bounty Hunter

Space Bandits

Super Crooks (Live-action)

DC Comic Book Adaptations Coming to Netflix

For the most part, all future DC adaptations are exclusive to Warner Bros Discovery, either through theatrical distribution or MAX. Still, at least four DC comics continue to get adaptations on Netflix:

Bodies

Read our preview for Netflix’s Bodies series here.

Released in the summer of 2014, this comic miniseries came from writer Si Spencer and is the subject of a British adaptation from Moonage Pictures.

Described as a “crime procedural with a twist,” the series follows four detectives from different eras converging in time to investigate the same murder.

Filming took place for the series throughout the latter half of 2022, and is expected to release sometime in 2023.

Dead Boy Detectives

Read our preview for Netflix’s Dead Boy Detectives.

Originally in development at HBO Max (even during production), the new series Dead Boy Detectives will be headed to Netflix exclusively. No doubt acquired because of the connection to The Sandman (the two comics share Neil Gaiman as the writer), the series follows Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine, who decide that the afterlife isn’t for them and instead stay on Earth to investigate crimes that involve the supernatural.

Sweet Tooth (Season 3)

Read more on what we know about Sweet Tooth Season 3.

Sweet Tooth is returning for one last outing at Netflix and has already concluded filming, so expect it to launch sometime between late 2023 and 2024.

Adapted from the Jeff Lemire comics, Sweet Tooth has followed Gus and Tommy Jepperd venturing through the wilderness following an outbreak of a viral pandemic.

The Sandman (Season 2 – sort of)

Read our preview of Season 2 of The Sandman.

After first debuting on Netflix in 2022, The Sandman was renewed for “more episodes” coming in the near future, and we’re already putting a good idea of what’s to come.

The series is expected to enter production in 2023 and go on into 2024.

Dark Horse Comic Adaptations Coming Soon to Netflix

See an expanded breakdown of Dark Horse Entertainment adaptations coming here.

Back in May 2019, Dark Horse Entertainment signed a first-look agreement with Netflix. The two companies have collaborated with The Umbrella Academy (produced by Universal Television) and the 2019 movie Polar.

Bang! – David Leitch is attached to direct and produce this feature film based on the Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres comic series.

– David Leitch is attached to direct and produce this feature film based on the Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres comic series. Dept. H – Alice Waddington is on board to direct this movie about a daughter traveling to a deep-sea facility to find her father.

– Alice Waddington is on board to direct this movie about a daughter traveling to a deep-sea facility to find her father. Lady Killer – Blake Lively is attached to this action thriller feature film about a 1950s housewife who also is a highly-trained killer.

– Blake Lively is attached to this action thriller feature film about a 1950s housewife who also is a highly-trained killer. Mind MGMT – Series adaptation of the Matt Kindt comic about a young woman stumbling into the top-secret Mind Management program.

– Series adaptation of the Matt Kindt comic about a young woman stumbling into the top-secret Mind Management program. Mystery Girl – Tiffany Haddish is to produce and star in this mystery drama about a woman named Trine who has no recollection of her identity.

– Tiffany Haddish is to produce and star in this mystery drama about a woman named Trine who has no recollection of her identity. Revenge Inc. – Matthew Arnold to serve as showrunner on this series about a secret underground company that specializes in revenge.

– Matthew Arnold to serve as showrunner on this series about a secret underground company that specializes in revenge. The Goon – Animated feature film from Blur Studio and Chernin Entertainment.

– Animated feature film from Blur Studio and Chernin Entertainment. The Umbrella Academy (Season 4) – Set to be the final season – filming throughout 2023. A spin-off series for The Sparrow Academy is also in development at Netflix but has yet to be officially greenlit.

We should note Netflix was due to be the home of Grendel, but the project was scrapped following production completion.

Boom! Studios Adaptations Coming Soon to Netflix

Since 2020, Netflix has been working with Boom! Studios under a first-look deal.

BRZRKR – An anime and live-action adaptation with Keanu Reeves attached is in the works at Netflix.

– An anime and live-action adaptation with Keanu Reeves attached is in the works at Netflix. Imagine Agents – Follows the covert agents of I.M.A.G.I.N.E., a top-secret agency that is responsible for keeping imaginary friends in line.

– Follows the covert agents of I.M.A.G.I.N.E., a top-secret agency that is responsible for keeping imaginary friends in line. Irredeemable – Feature film in development based on the comic book series by Mark Waid and Peter Krouse.

– Feature film in development based on the comic book series by Mark Waid and Peter Krouse. Mech Cadets – Coming to Netflix in August 2023 – Children’s animated series in collaboration with Polygon Pictures.

– Coming to Netflix in August 2023 – Children’s animated series in collaboration with Polygon Pictures. Last Sons of America – Peter Dinklage is notably attached for this sci-fi adaptation being produced by 6th & Idaho Productions.

– Peter Dinklage is notably attached for this sci-fi adaptation being produced by 6th & Idaho Productions. Something is Killing the Children – Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese will be behind this horror mystery adaptation series.

– Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese will be behind this horror mystery adaptation series. The Killer – Coming in November 2023 – David Fincher directed feature film starring Tilda Swinton and Michael Fassbender. Based on the graphic novel by Alexis Nolent.

– Coming in November 2023 – David Fincher directed feature film starring Tilda Swinton and Michael Fassbender. Based on the graphic novel by Alexis Nolent. The Unsound – First announced back in 2019, this adaptation is being directed by David F. Sandberg.

Other Comic Book Adaptations Coming Soon to Netflix

Ball and Chain

Arguably, this feature film adaptation could sit under the DC banner, given that Homage Comics is now defunct, but we digress. This sci-fi fantasy movie was first announced in late 2021, adapting the Scott Lobdell comics.

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson were announced to have boarded the project as Mallory and Edgar Bulson, respectively.

God Country

Expected to begin production in late 2023, this fantasy adaptation of the Image Comics Donny Cates comic will be directed and produced by Jim Mickle. It’s a collaboration between Legendary Entertainment, AfterShock Media, and NightShade Entertainment.

Here’s what you can expect:

“An elderly widower in Texas is cured of dementia after discovering an enchanted sword in the eye of a tornado. Due to this discovery, however, he must fight otherworldly creatures that the sword has summoned.”

Nimona

Coming to Netflix in June 2023

Originally in development at Fox and subsequently canceled and then picked up by Netflix, we’ll finally see the adaptation of ND Stevenson’s comic in June 2023.

The movie follows a mischievous young shapeshifter who assists supervillain Lord Ballister Blackheart in thwarting Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin and the Institution of Law Enforcement and Heroics.

Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, and Eugene Lee Yang lead the voice cast.

Scott Pilgrim: The Series

Although popularized by the Universal-produced movies from Edgar Wright, Scott Pilgrim is a series of comic books by Canadian author and artist Bryan Lee O’Malley.

With the cast of the movies returning to voice, this highly anticipated anime series

Now let’s round out all the other comic book adaptations we know are in development at Netflix:

Button Man – 6th & Idaho were announced to be adapting the Arthur Ranson and John Wagner comics in 2019.

– 6th & Idaho were announced to be adapting the Arthur Ranson and John Wagner comics in 2019. Extreme Universe – First announced to be in development at Netflix in 2018, this feature film is set to adapt the Rob Liefeld comic.

– First announced to be in development at Netflix in 2018, this feature film is set to adapt the Rob Liefeld comic. Nocterra – TV show based on the comic series by Scott Snyder and Tony S. Daniel. Comes through Roberto Patino’s overall deal with Netflix.

– TV show based on the comic series by Scott Snyder and Tony S. Daniel. Comes through Roberto Patino’s overall deal with Netflix. The Archies – Based on the comic book characters from Archie comics, Zoya Akhtar will direct this live-action musical set in 1960s India.

– Based on the comic book characters from Archie comics, Zoya Akhtar will direct this live-action musical set in 1960s India. The Old Guard, Chapter Two: Force Multiplied – A sequel to the Charlize Theron superhero movie that debuted in 2021.

Which comic book are you most looking forward to seeing adapted at Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.