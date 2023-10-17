Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies: October 17th, 2023

Netflix has dozens, if not hundreds, of upcoming movies, and if you want to look at the movies that others are most hyped for using the world’s largest movie and TV database, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s your updated guide to the most anticipated upcoming Netflix movies.

As one of the world’s largest movie and TV show databases, and assigns a MOVIEmeter score based on the amount of inbound traffic to any respective page. We figure that the higher the traffic, the more people are excited about the project. IMDb continues to draw in over half a billion site visits monthly.

Every week, we’ll be updating the list of the most anticipated series and most anticipated movies, plus we’ll also cover other genres, such as the most anticipated Korean titles using other sources too.

Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of October 17rd, 2023:

Director: Richard LaGravenese

Genre: Romantic, Comedy

Cast: Joey King, Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron

Post-Production: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: November 17th, 2023 (may have been moved)

MOVIEmeter: 5061

Nicole Kidman is exceptionally busy working with Netflix thanks to Family Affair, and the upcoming original series The Perfect Couple. Kidman will be acting alongside Zac Efron, and Netflix regular Joey King.

this romantic comedy revolves around an unexpected romance that triggers consequences for everyone.

“An unexpected romance triggers comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her boss, grappling with the complications of love, sex, and identity.”

Director: Gareth Evans

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Narges Rashidi, Luis Guzmán

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2023

MOVIEmeter: 3375

Known for such movies as The Raid and Netflix’s The Apostle, Gareth Evans is an incredibly talented and exciting director. Havoc will be Tom Hardy’s Netflix film debut, who along with Evans is listed as one of the producers.

The story is set after a drug deal gone wrong when a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2024

MOVIEmeter: 3113

The Electric State is one of the biggest projects for the Russo brothers since their time ended at Marvel. Millie Bobby Brown will be back for yet another Netflix project as the streamer continues to put her at the forefront of some of their most exciting projects.

“An orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.”

Director: Sam Fell

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy| Cast: Bella Ramsey, David Bradley, Imelda Staunton, Thandiwe Staunton, Nick Mohammed

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: December 15th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 2669

It’s taken 23 years, but the world’s favorite chicken movie franchise is back!

Having escaped Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland, chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in.

Director: Mark Molloy

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Preston Rogers, Paul Reiser

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2024 TBD

MOVIEmeter: 2633

For the first time in almost three decades, Eddie Murphy will return to reprise one of his most iconic roles, Axel Foley, the brash loudmouthed cop from Detroit. Plot details are still under wraps at this time, so it’s unclear if we’ll see Axel Foley as a police commissioner or whether or not his antics have kept him from promotions.

Director: Bill Burr

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Rachel Harris, Bobby Cannavale, Bill Burr, Jackie Tohn, Katie Aselton

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: October 20th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 2511

Developed and filmed away from Netflix, the streamer picked up the rights to Old Dads in late August 2023 for release in October.

The story of the new comedy, which serves as Bill Burr’s directorial debut, is about three best friends who become fathers later in life and find themselves battling with millennials of all shapes and sizes. If you loved F is for Family – you’re going to adore this.

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Rob Schneider, Allison Strong

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: November 21st, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 1633

Adam Sandler is no stranger to Netflix, but Leo will be the first animated Original movie the veteran comedian has starred in.

“A 74-year-old lizard named Leo and his turtle friend decide to escape from the terrarium of a Florida school classroom where they have been living for decades.”

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi

Cast: Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz, Andrew Garfield

Production Status: Pre-Production

Netflix Release Date: TBA

MOVIEmeter: 1474

There have been many adaptations of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, however, you could argue there is currently no better director out there than Guilermo del Toro to tackle the classic tale.

“Dr. Pretorious, who needs to track down Frankenstein’s monster who is believed to have died in a fire forty years before in order to continue the experiments of Dr. Frankenstein.”

Director: Zack Snyder

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Stuart Martin, Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: December 22nd, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 905

Since his return to directing, Zack Snyder has made Netflix his new home, which has since greenlit an exciting number of his projects. Rebel Moon is rumored to have been based on Snyder’s pitch for a stand-alone Star Wars movie and is influenced by Snyder’s favorite film, Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai.

“A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.”

If Rebel Moon has a limited release in theatres, it could certainly be worth attending for a true thematic experience.

Director: Bradley Cooper

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman

Production Status: Completed

Netflix Release Date: December 20th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 608

A potential Oscar contender for 2024 at the 96th Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper takes on directing, producing, writing and acting in his biopic of Leonard Bernstein, the composer of movies such as West Side Story, On the Waterfront, and On the Town.

“Maestro will tell the complex love story of Leonard and Felicia, a story that spans over 30 years-from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continues through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons.”

Director: Todd Haynes

Genre: Drama

Cast: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, Piper Curda, D.W. Moffett

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: December 1st, 2023

MOVIEMeter: 374

Coming to Netflix only in a couple of regions (the US and Canada) following its debut at film festivals earlier this year is May December, headlined by Portman and Moore.

Here’s the official synopsis of the new drama:

“Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.”

Director: Jimmy Chin | Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Genre: Drama, Sport

Cast: Jodie Foster, Annette Bening, Rhy Ifans, Anna Harriette Pittman,

Production Status: Completed

Netflix Release Date: November 3rd, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 372

One of the most controversial athletes in recent history, Diana Nyad’s biographical drama is sure to rustle some feathers upon its global release on Netflix.

“It tells the remarkable true story of athlete Diana Nyad who, at the age of 60 and with the help of her best friend and coach, commits to achieving her life-long dream: a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida.”

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Tilda Swinton, Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Monique Ganderton, Sala Baker

Production Status: Post Production

Netflix Release Date: November 10th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 229



Another passion project that David Fincher has been interested in for years, The Killer is an adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel. Upon release, The Killer will be the second feature film from Fincher of his 4 years exclusive deal with Netflix.

“A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.”

Director: Sam Esmail

Genre: Drama

Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Farrah Mackenzie, Myha’la

Production Status: Complete

Netflix Release Date: December 7th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 136

Sam Esmail is perhaps best known for the superb TV series Mr. Robot and will be bringing his directing and writing abilities to Netflix for this brand-new drama that features a huge ensemble cast.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Amanda and Clay’s aspirational vacation with their teenage children is interrupted by the arrival of a middle aged couple who own the holiday home and who have fled an unprecedented blackout in the city. When the internet, television and radio stop working, as does the landline, they have no way of finding out what is happening. As strange sonic booms shatter the peace of the countryside, and animals start to migrate in strange ways, the physical and mental health of the families begins to disintegrate. The renters are upscale and White; the owners are upscale and Black. The issues of race and clash become distractions to the more alarming things are happening all around them.”

Director: David Yates

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Chloe Coleman, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara

Post Production: Completed

Netflix Release Date: October 27th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 57

One of two Netflix retellings of the Opioid Crisis in 2023 is Pain Hustlers, based on the book by Evan Hughes. It tells the story of Liza Drake, hired by a pharmaceutical company, and begins to do great things, at least for her own bank balance.

What upcoming Netflix movie are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!