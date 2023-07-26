Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix K-Dramas: July 2023

Over the past several years the popularity of K-dramas has been shot into the stratosphere. Some of the most popular shows Netflix has produced have been K-dramas, which include Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, and The Glory. Once a month we’ll be keeping track of all of the most hotly anticipated K-dramas coming to Netflix as ranked by the users of the Asian drama fan site, My Drama List.

Note: My Drama List’s popularity rankings are correct as of July 26th, 2023

Episodes: 16 | Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, Na Young Hee

Release Schedule: Weekly | Netflix Release Date: 2024

MDL Ranking: 36,344 | MDL Popularity: 4165

Filming is currently ongoing for Queen of Tears, and K-drama fans are already super excited to see the likes of Kim Soo Hyun, and Kim Ji Won on Netflix once more.

Baek Hyun Woo, who is the pride of the village of Yongduri, is the legal director of the conglomerate Queens Group, while chaebol heiress Hong Hae In is the “queen” of Queens Group’s department stores.

Episodes: 7 | Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Son Seok Koo, Lee Hee Joon, Jeon Hyun, Lee Jae Woong

Release Schedule: Full release | Netflix Release Date: 2024

MDL Ranking: 36,360| MDL Popularity: 3943

D.P.’s Son Seok Koo will star alongside Choi Woo Shik and Lee Hee Joon in Netflix’s exciting new K-drama thriller.

The story follows Lee Tang, an ordinary college student, who gets into an argument with a customer during a part-time job at a convenience store at night, unconsciously swings a hammer, and kills him. Suffering from guilt and fear of murder, Lee Tang learns one day that the person he killed was a serial killer and slowly realizes that he has a supernatural ability to identify “bad seeds”. He soon becomes a dark hero who punishes people who committed unethical evils in the past.

8. You Have Done Well (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12 | Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: IU, Park Go Bum, Moon So Ri, Park Hae Joon, Na Moon Hee

Release Schedule: Full release | Netflix Release Date: 2025

MDL Ranking: 36,403 | MDL Popularity: 3806

K-pop star IU will star in her next Netflix project in You Have Done Well, However, subscribers have a long wait ahead of them as the K-drama isn’t expected on Netflix until sometime in 2025.

Ae Soon is rebellious but gets nervous every time she rebels. She isn’t well off but is always shining and full of positivity. She dreams of becoming a poet, although she is unable to attend school, and she is a bold character who doesn’t hide any emotions. Gwan Shik is an extremely diligent and quiet character. Romance isn’t a strength for him, however, and he doesn’t know how to act if Ae Soon cries or laughs, but he is a silent warrior who only loves Ae Soon from the very beginning and pours his all into loving her.

Episodes: 12 | Genre: Drama, Medical

Cast: Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sang Hee

Release Schedule: Full release | Netflix Release Date: 2023

MDL Ranking: 36,314| MDL Popularity: 3405

We expect Daily Dose of Sunshine to be a dark horse on Netflix, and become one of the most popular K-dramas to be released on the platform in 2023.

A healing drama about the many kinds of incidents that take place in a psychiatric ward. Based on the actual real-life experiences of a psychiatric nurse, the drama will revolve around the story of nurse Jung Da Eun.

Episodes: 9 | Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Cast: Bae Suzy, Yang Se Jong, Park Se Wan, Lee Yoo Bi, Lee Jin Wook

Release Schedule: Full Release | Netflix Release Date: October 20th, 2023

MDL Ranking: 36,330 | MDL Popularity: 3118

With the first images of Doona! available K-drama fans are losing their minds at how incredible Bae Suzy looks in the lead role. We’ve already seen some fantastic K-dramas on Netflix in 2023 but Doona! certainly has the potential to be one of the biggest to drop on the streaming service this year.

When Joon moves into his new apartment on his first day of college, he wasn’t expecting beautiful ex-celebrity Duna to be living downstairs. Joon tries to avoid her at first, but finds himself growing more and more curious about her mysterious life.

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Action, Military, Drama

Cast: Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Kim Sung Kyun, Son Seok Koo, Kim Ji Hyun

Release Schedule: Full release | Netflix Release Date: July 28th, 2023

MDL Ranking: 36,262 | MDL Popularity: 2645

Jung Hae In and Koo Kyo Hwan return as Ahn Joon Ho, and Han Ho Yul. This season will see the pair in my danger than ever in their pursuit of military defectors.

Private soldier Jun Ho is a confused youth who served in the military normally like other Koreans. One day, he suddenly becomes a member of the military defector arrest team. As such, he is tasked with capturing deserters and must grapple with the more troubling cases of why some soldiers feel they have no other choice but go absent without official leave.

Episodes: TBA | Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller

Cast: Park Ji Hoo, Yoon Chan Young, Jo Yi Hyun, Lomon

Release Schedule: Full release | Netflix Release Date: 2024

MDL Ranking: 36,369 | MDL Popularity: 2169

All of Us Are Dead was a smash hit on Netflix, and is the second most popular K-drama on the platform after Squid Game. There was plenty of debate surrounding whether or not a second season should happen, but buckle up for even more ravenous zombies.

A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected.

Episodes: 12| Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Thriller

Cast: Jeon Yeo Been, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kang Hoon, Lee Min Goo

Release Schedule: Full release | Netflix Release Date: September 8th, 2023

MDL Ranking: 36,127 | MDL Popularity: 1959

Han Jun Hee’s boyfriend Ko Yeon Jun died one year ago. She still hasn’t gotten over his death and misses him a lot. One day, she somehow travels back in time to the year 1998 and finds herself as high school student Kwon Min Joo. There, she meets high school student Nam Si Heon. She is surprised to see how much Nam Si Heon resembles her late boyfriend Ko Yeon Jun.

Episodes: 6*| Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, Park Gyu Young, Gong Yoo

Release Schedule: Full release | Netflix Release Date: TBA

MDL Ranking: 36,278 | MDL Popularity: 1508

To date, Squid Game is still the most popular series Netflix has ever released. Filming has just started and is expected to last for at least ten months. The wait is long, but hopefully, we’ll see the K-drama drop on Netflix before the end of 2024.

Episodes: 12 | Genre: Action, Comedy, Supernatural

Cast: Cho Byeong Kyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Se Jeong, Yeom Hye Ran, Ahn Suk Hwan

Release Schedule: Weekly | Netflix Release Date: July 29th, 2023

MDL Ranking: 36,098 | MDL Popularity: 861

Previously with the cable network OCN, the popularity of The Uncanny Counter has seen the show move to tvN, retaining its Saturday and Sunday timeslot too.

Evil spirits from the afterlife arrive on Earth in search of an immortal existence. The story follows a group of counters who are tasked with catching these malevolent entities. The show is based on a webtoon that has been ongoing since 2018 and has been popularly serialized on various online portals.

What K-dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!