Netflix Original Movies and Series Releasing in August 2023

Welcome to a very early look ahead at the Netflix Original movies and series set to arrive throughout the month of August 2023. It’s going to be a busy month, so let’s waste no time in taking a look at what’s scheduled to hit.

Please note that below we’ll be using some preliminary dates we’ve been told but have yet to be confirmed by Netflix. By their nature, they’re subject to change.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in August 2023

Heart of Stone (2023)

Coming to Netflix: August 11th

Gal Gadot is the leading lady in this new action movie set to be one of Netflix’s big summer blockbusters that’s directed by Tom Harper.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“Rachel Stone is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.”

Lift

Coming to Netflix: August 25th

Kevin Smith will lead this action comedy movie about a heist crew recruited to prevent a terrorist attack all while pulling off the heist on a plane mid-flight.

The movie is being directed by F. Gary Gray and will co-star Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, with Jean Reno and Sam Worthington.

One Piece (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: August 31st (date subject to change)

One Piece is a beloved manga and anime series that will be making the jump to live-action courtesy of Netflix, Matt Owens, and Steven Madea.

The series follows the adventures of the fugitive Straw Hat Pirates as they explore the dangerous oceans, lands, and beyond.

The new series will star Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar.

Netflix has yet to confirm the release date for One Piece yet, but this, alongside Avatar: The Last Airbender, are two of Netflix’s most anticipated 2023 Original series.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in August 2023

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (2023)

Coming to Netflix: August 8th (date subject to change)

Language: Japanese

Following on from Grudge of Edinburgh part 1, we’ve known for some time that the next movie entry for The Seven Deadly Sins will be headed to Netflix in August 2023.

Here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming second part:

“14 years since the Kingdom of Liones defeated the Demon Clan and brought peace to the land, Prince Tristan is tormented by his inability to control two great powers: the Demon Clan power of his father, Meliodas, who served as captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon Sin of Wrath, and the Goddess Clan power of his mother, Elizabeth. When Elizabeth’s life is threatened, Tristan flees the kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce who was once a member of a group of the kingdom’s Holy Knights, the Pleiades of the Azure Sky maintains his castle. But what are Deathpierce’s intentions?”

The Chosen One (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: August 18th (Date subject to change)

Language: Spanish

Two Millarworld projects have been released onto Netflix since the streamer acquired the comic brand in 2017 in the form of Jupiter’s Legacy and Super Crooks. Now it’s the turn of the third adaptation in the form of a Spanish language series adaptation adapting American Jesus.

The series follows Jodie, a twelve-year-old living in Baja California Sur, who discovers he has Jesus-like powers.

10 Days of a Bad Man

Coming to Netflix: August 18th

Language: Turkish

Announced as part of Netflix’s Turkish 2023 slate, this is the second movie in a trilogy of movies following 10 Days of a Good Man.

Other Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in August 2023

Comedy Chaos (Season 1) – August 24th (date subject to change) – Indonesian sitcom comedy series.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in August 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.