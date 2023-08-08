Mask Girl Netflix K-Drama Series: Coming to Netflix in August 2023

Mask Girl is the upcoming South Korean Netflix Original thriller TV show directed by Kim Yong Hoon and based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name. The official release date has been announced, and the exciting new K-drama arrives on Netflix in August 2023.

The webtoon on which the series is based is listed as 18+, so it’s only meant for adults. It’s unclear if the K-drama adaptation will hold back on the rating to attract a larger audience or if it will be faithful and keep the same themes.

Director Kim Yong-hoon, best known for his feature-film debut, Beasts Clawing at Straws, is on board to direct the entire series. House of Impression and Bon Factory are the main production companies behind the title.

When is the Mask Girl season 1 Netflix release date?

With the release of the official trailer, we can confirm that the Netflix release date for Mask Girl is August 18th, 2023.

What is the plot of Mask Girl?

In January 2023, Netflix provided as part of their 2023 slate reveal for their Korean lineup a new synopsis which is as follows:

“Mask Girl is a story about Kim Mo-mi, an ordinary office worker by day who is insecure about her appearance and a live-streamer by night who covers up her face with a mask, as she becomes embroiled in an unforeseen incident and undergoes a dramatic turn of events. The original webtoon of the same title that the series is based on was beloved by many readers for its unpredictable twists, biting messages about lookism, and the effortless cross between thriller and black comedy.”

Who are the cast members of Mask Girl?

Actress Go Hyun Jung will play the lead role of Kim Mo Mi. This will be the second Original for Hyun Jung, who previously starred in the 2021 k-drama Reflection of You.

It’s a Netflix Original debut for Nana, the former member of the K-Pop group, After School.

Ahn Jae Hong has already made his debut in a Netflix Original when he had a guest role as a royal official in the second season of Kingdom. His role as Joo Oh Nam will be his first lead role for Netflix.

Yeom Hye Ran has already starred in some extremely popular k-dramas on Netflix. She recently had guest appearances on Alchemy of Souls, Juvenile Justice, and Hospital Playlist. The actress has also held supporting roles in Mystic Pop-Up Bar, When the Camellia Blooms, and Chocolate. She’s also one of the leads in The Uncanny Counter.

As for Choi Daniel, he is most well known for his work on the k-drama The Ghost Detective, but he did have a guest appearance in the Netflix k-drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.

Below are the confirmed cast members of Mask Girl:

Role Cast Member Kim Mo-mi Go Hyun Jung Kim Mo-mi Nana Joo Oh-nam Ahn Jae Hong Kim Kyung-ja Yeom Hye Ran TBA Choi Daniel

Lee Jun-young, according to Naver, will also have a special appearance in the series.

We will add the names of the supporting and guest cast members once the information has been revealed.

What is the episode count?

An episode count of 7 has been reported by mydramalist. The runtimes of episodes are yet to be revealed.

