Who Is Erin Carter? Netflix Release Date, Trailer & Everything We Know

The production company behind The Crown is set to deliver their next new series for Netflix, originally called Palomino but now named Who Is Erin Carter? The female-led thriller series will begin filming in September 2022, and below, we’ll be run through everything we know so far about the upcoming series.

Eight episodes have been commissioned for the first season of the series, with Variety first reporting on the show back in February 2022.

Article continues below...



Before we dig into what’s known about the series, let’s kick off with the newly released trailer:

Who’s behind Who is Erin Carter? for Netflix?

Jack Lothian leads the production as a writer and will also is the showrunner. Lothian has been involved in many high-profile TV shows over the years, including the incredibly popular ITV series Doc Martin (sadly not on Netflix anymore) and more recently working on Sky One’s Strike Back (again for Left Bank Pictures).

My new show for Netflix kicks off filming in a few months, looking forward to getting back to work and back to blowing things up. https://t.co/eBRXGxaIll — Jack Lothian (@Jack_Lothian) February 9, 2022

Andy Harries, Naula O’Leary, Rob Bullock, Jack Lothian, and Sharon Hughff all serve as executive producers. Bill Eagles and Ashley Way are directing.

Left Bank Pictures, which is a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Television, also has a number of other projects in the works for Netflix. They’re still working on The Crown, which is returning in November 2022. A spinoff of The Crown is also reportedly in the works. They’re also producing The Fuck It Bucket for Netflix.

Lindsay Salt, who came over to Netflix from Sky Drama in 2019 (and has since departed Netflix), serves as the network executive on the project.

What to expect from Netflix’s Who is Erin Carter?

“Palomino will follow Erin Collantes, a British teacher in Spain who finds herself caught up in a supermarket robbery. When one of the robbers claims to recognize her, her life threatens to unravel. In Palomino, a town of secrets, she must fight to clear her name and protect her family.”

An updated synopsis provided is as follows:

“Meet Erin – Mum, Wife, Teacher living the expat dream in Spain. Or so we think until a robbery in a supermarket reveals

her to be a badass fighter! Erin is clearly not who she says she is but how far will she go to keep her true identity at bay?”

Ahead of the casting reveal, we were told the main character, Erin Collantes, would be a female between 25 and 35 and a POC. According to a cast grid, here’s a little more background on the character:

“Erin’s life is nothing extraordinary. She’s an English heritage subsitute teacher who lives in a gated community in spain with a charming partner and spirited daughter. Her life is quiet and simple. But this life is turned upside down by a violent chance encounter where she lives Palomino, near Barcelona. She survives whist beating the culprit to near death… shame the CCTV was on… they are now in hospital and when out of the coma may spill the beans to the police? Is there more to Erin’s life that she is letting on?”

Erin’s husband will be called Jordi and has been her husband for two years. Harper is Erin’s daughter, albeit there are question marks around that fact.

Who is in the cast for Who is Erin Carter?

Ahead of filming and after, we’ve got the majority of the main cast now announced for the series:

Evin Ahmad (Beyond Dreams) as Erin Collantes

(Beyond Dreams) as Erin Collantes Sean Teale (Survivor) as Jordi

(Survivor) as Jordi Douglas Henshall (Shetland) as Daniel Long

(Shetland) as Daniel Long Susannah Fielding (This Time with Alan Partridge) as Olivia

(This Time with Alan Partridge) as Olivia Charlotte Vega (Wrong Turn) as Penelope

(Wrong Turn) as Penelope Indica Watson as Harper

as Harper Pep Ambros (Matadero) as Emilio

(Matadero) as Emilio Jake Fairbrother (Skyfall) as Bruno

When and where did filming take place for Who is Erin Carter?

Filming was originally planned to run between March and August 2022; however, in a Tweet by Lothian, he stated that “kicks off filming in a few months.”

Filming reported did get underway between May 2022 and the end of October 2022. Most of the filming for the series took place in Barcelona, Spain.

Numerous people on Twitter also managed to snap the production filming briefly in Folkestone in the United Kingdom:

The @netflix production Palomino is filming down at the harbour in Folkestone. There's a lot of VERY IMPORTANT people doing a lot of VERY IMPORTANT bustling. Clipboards, lanyards and hi-viz as far as the eye can see. pic.twitter.com/M2cCLjwY9q — Bridget Chapman (@BridgeeCee) September 21, 2022

When will Who is Erin Carter? Release on Netflix?

As revealed alongside a slew of other action projects coming to Netflix throughout the remainder of 2023 and into 2024, Who is Erin Carter? will release in full globally on Netflix on August 24th, 2023.

Are you looking forward to watching Who is Erin Carter? on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.