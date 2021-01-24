Netflix Original Movies Coming in 2021 & Beyond

Welcome to our biggest preview ever looking at all the Netflix Original movies coming to Netflix globally in 2021 and beyond.

Netflix has been releasing hundred over 100 movies every single year for the past few years and that looks to be ramping up both in terms of quantity and quality with huge talent behind and in front of the cameras. Not only that, Netflix’s strategy involves talent from all over the world making it truly formidable.

On January 12th, Netflix lifted the lid on its 2021 lineup and we’ve adjusted this article to have all the of the confirmed movies for 2021 below and then go into other movies in development in the beyond section.

Now it’s important to state this isn’t every movie in development. We actually don’t think we’ve even covered half of the movies currently on their way but we had to put this out eventually.

So without further ado, here’s our massive preview of movies confirmed for 2021 and some of the biggest titles coming beyond.

Netflix Original Movies Confirmed for 2021

Army of the Dead

Genre: Horror

Director: Zack Snyder

Cast: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro

In the mood for zombies? Zack Snyder who is currently in high demand completed filming for Army of the Dead in 2020 but with several changes to the cast to be done in post-production, it was pushed back.

The movie release is set to only be the beginning of Army of the Dead on Netflix with a prequel and anime series also planned.

A Castle for Christmas

Director: Mary Lambert

Genre: Christmas

Cast: Brooke Shields, Cary Elwes

One of the many Christmas movies in development includes A Castle For Christmas which comes from the director of Pet Semetary from 1989.

The movie follows a writer who travels to Scotland looking to buy a castle but butts heads with the current owner.

Filming reportedly started in late September 2020.

Awake

Director: Mark Raso

Genre: Sci-fi

Cast: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Frances Fisher, Barry Pepper, Finn Jones

This sci-fi thriller follows a mother and daughter looking for a solution that rendered technology useless and humans unable to sleep.

A Week Away

Director: Roman White

Genre: Musical

Cast: Bailee Madison, David Koechner, Sherri Shepherd, Kevin Quinn

Faith-based musical from Roman White who is behind Summer Forever and Taylor Swift’s You Belong with Me.

Here’s what you can expect from the musical:

“Nowhere left to go, Will Hawkins finds himself at camp for the first time. His instinct is to run, but he finds a friend, a father figure and even a girl who awakens his heart. Most of all, he finally finds a home.”

A Boy Called Christmas

Director: Gil Kenan

Genre: Christmas, Family

Cast: Henry Lawfull, Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman, Stephen Merchant, Jim Broadbent, Maggie Smith

Based on a novel by popular British author, Matt Haig, A Boy Called Christmas looks like a real family treat for the 2021 festive season.

A bit like Netflix’s Klaus, we have another origin story about Santa Claus’s roots. The movie follows a young boy called Nikolas, who journeys to the snowy North Pole to find out more about his past, and his Christmas destiny.

Afterlife of the Party

Director: Stephen Herek

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Victoria Justice, Midori Francis, Spencer Sutherland

Our protagonist is a social butterfly, whose plans are scuppered when she unexpectedly dies during her birthday week. Fortunately, she’s given a second chance to right her wrongs on earth, and prove she deserves her place in that big VIP room in the sky…

Bad Trip

Director: Kitao Sakurai

Genre: Comedy, Hidden Camera

Cast: Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish, Michaela Conlin

If you’ve been missing out on road trips with your buddies in 2021, you can live vicariously through Bad Trip. Produced by the minds behind Jackass and Bad Grampa, this new movie is part scripted buddy-comedy, and part hidden-camera hijinks. Expect plenty of bad taste humor and goofy pranks.

Beauty

Director: Andrew Dosunmu

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Niecy Nash, Aleyse Shannon, Giancarlo Esposito, Gracie Marie Bradley, Kayle Bary, Michael Ward, Sharon Stone

A gifted young Black woman, Beauty, has a lucrative music career ahead of her. As she is pulled this way and that by the expectations of her family, her best friend, and her record label, Beauty struggles to remain true to herself.

Beckett

Director: Ferdinando Cito Filomarino

Genre: Thriller

Cast: John David Washington, Alicia Vikander, Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps

A couple’s vacation turns into their worst nightmare when they become embroiled in a dark conspiracy at the hands of violent perpetrators.

Blonde

Director: Andrew Dominik

Genre: Drama, Biopic

Cast: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Caspar Phillipson, Toby Huss, Sara Paxton

Based on the 2000 novel of the same name, this biopic is a reimagining of the tragic life of Marilyn Monroe (played by Ana de Armas). Adrien Brody stars as Monroe’s husband, The Playwright (AKA Arthur Miller) and Caspar Phillipson stars as JFK. This will be the fifth time he’s played the late president: Phillipson previously filled the role in the 2016 biopic, Jackie, the short film The Speech JFK Never Gave, the History Channel TV drama Project Blue Book, plus a number of stage performances.

Bruised

Director: Halle Berry

Genre: Drama, Sports

Cast: Halle Berry, Adan Canto, Sheila Atim, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Shamier Anderson

Halle Berry makes her directorial debut in this drama about a disgraced MMA fighter trying to turn her life around by hoping to defeat one of the rising stars in the sport. Berry also stars as the protagonist. The movie debuted at the Toronto Film Festival and was quickly picked up by Netflix. The movie reportedly cost Netflix close to $20 million.

Concrete Cowboy

Director: Ricky Staub

Genre: Western, Drama

Cast: Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, Clifford ‘Method Man’ Smith

Another pickup now from the Toronto Film Festival, featuring action legend Idris Elba and Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin.

Concrete Cowboy is a new take on the Western genre. It covers urban cowboys living in Philadelphia and a 15-year-old boy sent to his estranged father who explores the community.

Don’t Look Up

Director: Adam McKay

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chamalet, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep

This is one of the biggest movies Netflix has ever assembled. Its cast alone is absolutely huge with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, and Johah Hill all attached.

The movie follows two astronomers who come up against a brick wall when trying to warn the world’s media of a giant meteorite hurtling towards Earth.

Escape from Spiderhead

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi- Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Mark Paguio, Tess Haubrich

Set in the near future, two young convicts grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs.

Fear Street Trilogy

Director: Leigh Janiak

Genre: Horror, Drama

If you loved the work of R.L. Stine growing up, you’ll be pleased to hear that Netflix has adapted the Fear Street novels into a trilogy of movies: Fear Street: 1994, Fear Street: 1978, and Fear Street: 1666.

In 1994, a group of teens discover that the weird events that have plagued their hometown (Shadyside, Ohio) for generations are no coincidence. They’re the results of a centuries-old curse, and these kids may be its next victims…

The Fear Street trilogy will be available in Summer 2021.

Finding ‘Ohana

Director: Jude Weng

Genre: Family, Action, Adventure

Cast: Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono, Lindsay Watson, Owen Vaccaro, Kelly Hu, Branscombe Richmond, Ke Huy Quan, Brad Kalilimoku, Chris Parnell

When two Brooklyn-raised siblings spend their summer in rural Oahu, Hawaii, adventure soon ensues. On the hunt for long-lost treasure, the pair make new friends and reconnect with their somewhat neglected Hawaiian heritage. Available 29 January.

I Care A Lot

Director: J Blakeson

Genre: Crime, Comedy

Cast: Rosamund Pike, Eiza Gonzalez, Dianne Wiest, Peter Dinklage, Chris Messina, Isaiah Whitlock Jr

Rosamund Pike stars in her first Netflix Original as a crooked legal guardian, determined to drain her elderly wards of their life savings. Fortunately/unfortunately, she meets her match in an unassuming woman who she tries to swindle.

Check out our full article on I Care A Lot here. Available to stream from 19 February 2021.

Intrusion

Director: Adam Salky

Genre: Thriller, Crime, Psychological

Cast: Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green

When a husband and wife move to a small town, everything seems perfect. Unfortunately, a home invasion pretty quickly leaves the wife traumatized and unable to trust those around her. Every family’s worst nightmare.

Kate

Director: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Drama

Cast: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson

After a soon-to-be-deadly poisoning, female assassin, Kate, has less than 24 hours to reap her revenge. While in the process of getting even, she forms an unlikely bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

Love Hard

Director: Hernán Jiménez

Genre: Romantic comedy

Cast: Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, Charles Melton, Darren Barnet, James Saito, Harry Shum Jr

Love Hard fulfills the worst nightmare of anyone who has ever tried online dating. An unlucky-in-love LA girl decides to surprise her new beau with a Christmas visit, only to find out she’s been catfished. However, the guy who duped her promised to set her up with the guy she thought she was chatting to, if she pretends to be his girlfriend for the holiday season.

Malcolm & Marie

Director: Sam Levinson

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Zendaya, John David Washington

An up-and-coming film-maker and his girlfriend are flying high after a premiere to celebrate his most recent project. However, the evening takes an unexpected turn for the worst when the couple is forced to examine the strength of their relationship.

This black-and-white arthouse piece was shot during the coronavirus pandemic. Available to stream from 5 February 2021.

Monster

Director: Anthony Mandler

Genre: Drama

Cast: Kelvin Harrison Jr, Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Ehle, Rakim Mayers, Nasir ‘Nas’ Jones, Tim Blake Nelson, John David Washington

Steve Harmon is a good kid: a seventeen-year-old honor student studying at an elite high school. But, his world comes crashing down when he is charged with felony murder. Monster tells the story of Harmon’s complex legal battles, and the impact this has on him.

Moxie

Director: Amy Poehler

Genre: Comedy, Drama,

Cast: Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nico Hiraga, Sydney Park, Josphine Langford, Amy Poehler

Fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo at her high school, a shy 16-year-old finds inspiration from her mother’s rebellious past and anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution.

Munich

Director: Christian Schwochow

Genre: Historical Drama

Cast: Jeremy Irons, George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Sandra Hüller, Liv Lisa Fries, August Diehl, Erin Doherty, Anjli Mohindra, Martin Wuttke

Jeremy Irons headlines the cast for this historical drama that adapts the novel of the same name by Robert Harris.

The movie follows the leading weeks up to the second World War and Neville Chamberlain’s efforts to construct a peace deal.

News of the World

Director: Paul Greengrass

Genre: Historical, Western, Drama

Cast: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Michael Covino, Fred Hechinger

Based on the novel of the same name, this upcoming movie stars Tom Hanks as a Civil War veteran who must return a young girl to her surviving family after she was abducted by Native Americans.

In the US, the release and distribution is being handled by Universal, which means it won’t be on Netflix. However, viewers internationally can stream News of the World as a Netflix Original.

Nightbooks

Director: David Yarovesky

Genre: Family

Cast: Krysten Ritter, Lidya Jewett, Winslow Fegley

A new Halloween family movie about a young boy obsessed with scary stories and ends up being imprisoned by a witch in New York City.

The film was due to start filming in mid-October 2020 and wrap in December. Sam Raimi serves as executive producer.

Night Teeth

Genre: Thriller

Director: Adam Randall

Cast: Alexander Ludwig, Debby Ryan, Sydney Sweeny

Filming in New Orleans and Los Angeles, this thriller is set to throw a spanner to the genre that is reminiscent of Knock Knock starring Keanu Reeves. It’s about a chauffeur who drives two women to different parties but ends up having to fight for his life.

Outside the Wire

Director: Mikael Håfström

Genre: Sci-Fi

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris, Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly, Pilou Asbaek

This dystopian sci-fi flick follows drone pilot, Harp (Damson Idris), as he attempts to locate a doomsday divide in a deadly militarized zone. Can he find it before the insurgents do?

Penguin Bloom

Director: Glendyn Ivin

Genre: Biopic, Drama, Tear-Jerker

Cast: Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln, Jacki Weaver

Naomi Watts plays young mother, Sam Bloom, in this inspirational true story. When Sam is seriously injured in a car accident, her family struggles to adjust to their new situation. The arrival of an injured baby magpie, whom they name Penguin, helps to change their perspective.

Pieces of a Woman

Director: Kornél Mundruczó

Genre: Drama

Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBoeuf

A young couple, expecting the arrival of their first child, is left heartbroken when their home-birth goes wrong. Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) stars as the grieving mother, attempting to negotiate life alongside her loss, her loved ones, and a grueling court case against their midwife.

Coming 7 January 2021.

Red Notice

Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Genre: Action Comedy

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds

If big budgets and raw star power is your thing, then Red Notice is probably on your radar. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, this movie follows a group of agents tracking down a globally wanted art thief.

Stowaway

Director: Joe Penna

Genre: Sci-Fi

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson

An unexpected stowaway brings chaos and drama to a mission headed to Mars. The ship’s medic (Anna Kendrick) has a solution, but can she get the captain and crew to listen to her warnings?

Sweet Girl

Director: Brian Andrew Mendoza

Genre: Action

Cast: Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Raza Jeffrey, Justin Bartha

Marisa Tomei and Jason Mamoa feature in this action drama about a husband looking to get justice for the death of his wife while protecting his daughter.

Philip Eisner, Gregg Hurwitz, and Will Staples are the writers for the title with the movie likely arriving in early 2021 given it’s been in post-production since March 2020.

The Dig

Director: Simon Stone

Genre: Biography, History

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Lily James, Johnny Flynn, Carey Mulligan

Netflix and BBC Films team up for The Dig starring Ralph Fiennes. The movie tells the story of an archeologist excavating Sutton Hoo in the early 20th century.

Available on Netflix 29 January 2021.

The Guilty

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Paul Dano, Byron Bowers, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David Castaneda, Christina Vidal, Adrian Martinez, Bill Burr, Beau Knapp, Edi Patterson

Remake of the 2018 Danish crime thriller. The action takes place over a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Bayler (Gyllenhaal) becomes embroiled in an attempt to save a caller in peril.

The Harder They Fall

Director: Jeymes Samuel

Genre: Western, Drama

Cast: Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Regina King, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, RJ Cyler

Western revenge drama featuring Jonathan Majors as the lead, and Idris Elba as his nemesis who has just been released from prison. This movie is notable for its modern take on the classic Western movie, featuring a stellar all-Black cast.

This is Idris Elba’s second appearance in a 2021 Original Western (the first being Concrete Cowboy).

The Kissing Booth 3

Director: Vince Marcello

Genre: Romance, Teen

Cast: Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Meganne Young, Maisie Richardson-Sellers

Netflix has been building up its teen romantic dramas for a while with The Kissing Booth now in line for a third (and maybe final movie?) outing.

Here’s what you can expect from the third entry:

“It’s the summer before Elle (Joey King) heads to college, and she has a secret: She got into both Harvard, where her dreamy boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) goes, and Berkeley, where her BFF Lee (Joel Courtney) is going. Which path will Elle choose?”

The Last Letter from Your Lover

Director: Augustine Frizzell

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Diana Kent, Callum Turner, Ben Cross, Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn, Ncuti Gatwa

Another one of the book adaptations coming to Netflix in 2021 is The Last Letter from Your Lover which is adapted from the romance novel by Jojo Moyes.

Set in the 1960s, we follow a journalist in London who encounters a series of love letters and quickly becomes obsessed with finding out who the recipient and original sender is.

The Power of the Dog

Genre: Drama

Director: Jane Campion

Another thrilling drama coming to Netflix next year with an absolutely stacked cast.

Based on the novel by Thomas Savage, Jane Campion adapts and directs. The Power of the Dog is about two brothers whose relationship comes to a head after one gets married.

Among the aforementioned cast includes Kirsten Dunst, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons (who reunites with Kirsten having starred in FX’s Fargo together), Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Thomasin McKenzie.

The Princess Switch 3

Director: Mike Rohl

Genre: Christmas, Romance

Cast: Vanessa Hudgens

One of Netflix’s most-loved Christmas franchises is back for its third installment. And you guessed it… this time there’s three of them. When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious cousin to retrieve it. Could even more romance be on the cards?!

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Director: Patrick Brice

Genre: Horror

Cast: Sydney Park, Theodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Burkely Duffield, Diego Josef

Coming to Netflix as part of the 21 Laps / Shawn Levy output deal is There’s Someone Insider Your House.

Based on the novel by Stephanie Perkins and adapted by Henry Gayden, the movie follows a class who have just graduated and begins being picked off one by one by a masked assailant intent on revealing their dirty secrets.

The Starling

Director: Theodore Melfi

Genre: Dramedy

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs, Skyler Gisondo, Loretta Devine, Laura Harrier, Rosalind Chao, Kimberly Quinn, Emily Tremaine, Scott MacArthur, Elisabeth Rohm, Veronica Falcón, Jimmy O. Yang

This heartwarming dramedy explores how nature can help us get through our toughest times. After dealing with hardship, husband Jack (Chris O’Dowd) leaves to take some time for himself, while wife Lily (Melissa McCarthy) stays at their home, dealing with her own struggles. When a starling bird nesting in the backyard starts causing a nuisance, Lily feels personally attacked. Turning to a local vet, Larry, the pair strike up an unlikely friendship, and are able to work through their own problems together.

The Woman in the Window

Director: Joe Wright

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Cast: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russel, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Julianne Moore, Jeanine Serralles, Mariah Bozeman, Liza Colón-Zayas, Tracy Letts

Reclusive shut-in, Dr Anna Fox (Amy Adams), rarely leaves her New York City apartment. Instead, she becomes obsessed with watching the world from her window, including her new neighbors. However, her world takes a dark turn when she witnesses a disturbing act of violence.

Things Heard and Seen

Director: Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman

Genre: Horror

Cast: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Natalia Dyer, Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter, F. Murray Abraham, Karen Allen, Michael Abbott Jr

This upcoming horror flick is based on the novel ‘All Things Cease to Appear’ by Elizabeth Brundage. A couple from Manhattan up sticks, and move to a small hamlet in the country. However, shortly after arriving, they realize that things are not quite as they seemed: both in their new home and their marriage.

Thunder Force

Director: Ben Falcone

Genre: Superhero, Comedy

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman, Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Melissa Leo, Ben Falcone, Melissa Ponzio, Marcella Lowery, Tyrel Jackson Williams

Ever wondered what would happen if two ordinary women became superheroes? Thunder Force explores just that! Check out our full article covering everything we know about it so far.

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Genre: Musical

Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Bradley Whitford, Andrew Garfield

Broadway musicals being translated into the big screen have been a mixed bag thus far. Hamilton on Disney+ had a huge impact whereas Netflix’s attempts thus far, notably The Boys in the Band have yet to make much noise.

Netflix is therefore picking up Lin-Manuel Miranda who was instrumental in Hamilton to direct this movie featuring Andrew Garfield set in New York. You see more about Netflix’s Tick, Tick… Boom! in our preview.

Nickelodeon’s The Loud House & The Rise of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Genre: Animated, Kids

Two Nickelodeon animated movies will be coming to Netflix in 2021 based on existing franchises.

The White Tiger

Director: Ramin Bahrani

Genre: Drama

Netflix Release Date: January 22nd

Ramin Bahrani, an acclaimed writer and director from India will be coming to Netflix in January 2020 with his new movie for Netflix spoken entirely in English.

The movie follows a driver who attempts to rise to the top but risks it all to do so.

To All The Boys: Always & Forever

Director: Matt Kaplan

Genre: Teen, Romantic

Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Trezzo Mahoro, Holland Taylor, Sarayu Blue, John Corbett, Kelcey Mawema, Julie Tao as Haven

The third installment in Netflix’s popular teen romance series. As Lara Jean prepares to finish high school, some life-changing trips change her expectations of her future forever.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Director: Johane Matte, Francisco Ruiz-Velasco, Andrew L. Schmidt

Genre: Animated, Kids

Tales of Arcadia was the expansive universe that came to Netflix as part of the Dreamworks TV deal with executive producer Guillermo del Toro on board. As a surprise after Wizards, it was announced the trilogy would be getting an additional movie called Rise of the Titans.

It’ll reunite much of the big cast seen in previous entries for a final battle against the Arcane Order. Voices include Nick Frost, Nick Offerman, Diego Luna, Steven Yeun, Kelsey Grammer, and Charlie Saxton.

Yes Day

Director: Miguel Arteta

Genre: Family, Comedy

Cast: Jennifer Garner, Édgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner, Megan Stott, June Diane Raphael, Nat Faxon

Sick of feeling like they’re always being negative, Allison and Carlos decide to stop saying NO and start saying YES. They give their kids a ‘yes day’: 24-hours where tehy have to agree to anything the kids suggest. The family ends up on a whrlwind trip around Los Angeles, and they feel closer than ever.

Confirmed International Netflix Original Movies for 2021

8 Rue De l’Humanite – Dany Boon directs this coronavirus centered movie about 7 families living within the same building.

– Dany Boon directs this coronavirus centered movie about 7 families living within the same building. Blood Red Sky – A woman with a mysterious illness is forced to play the heroine when a group of terrorists hijack the Transatlantic night flight that she and her child are traveling on.

A woman with a mysterious illness is forced to play the heroine when a group of terrorists hijack the Transatlantic night flight that she and her child are traveling on. Double Dad – Vicenza is an 18-year old woman who has lived her whole life on a hippie commune. She’s happy enough, but there’s one problem: she doesn’t know who her dad is. In her big to track him down, she ends up finding two father figures. This Brazilian comedy is already available to watch on Netflix.

– Vicenza is an 18-year old woman who has lived her whole life on a hippie commune. She’s happy enough, but there’s one problem: she doesn’t know who her dad is. In her big to track him down, she ends up finding two father figures. This Brazilian comedy is already available to watch on Netflix. Fever Dream (Distancia De Rescate) – As Amanda lies stricken with an unknown fever, a mysterious boy helps her unravel her past.

– As Amanda lies stricken with an unknown fever, a mysterious boy helps her unravel her past. Fuimos Canciones (We Were Songs) – This Spanish romantic comedy follows 30-year-old Maca (María Valverde) who is doing her best to enjoy life until a figure from her past emerges to complicate things.

– This Spanish romantic comedy follows 30-year-old Maca (María Valverde) who is doing her best to enjoy life until a figure from her past emerges to complicate things. No One Gets Out Alive – Andy Serkis produced thriller about an immigrant in search of the American dream but ends up finding an American nightmare.

– Andy Serkis produced thriller about an immigrant in search of the American dream but ends up finding an American nightmare. O2: When a young woman wakes up with no idea how she ended up inside a cryo unit, she must figure out a way to escape before she runs out of oxygen.

When a young woman wakes up with no idea how she ended up inside a cryo unit, she must figure out a way to escape before she runs out of oxygen. Skater Girl: Prerna, a young girl growing up in rural India, discovers a deep love of skateboarding. She must fight for her chance to compete in the national championships.

Prerna, a young girl growing up in rural India, discovers a deep love of skateboarding. She must fight for her chance to compete in the national championships. Telfaz11 Movie TBD – An untitled movie hailing from Saudi Arabia’s Telfaz11 production company with the first due to hit Netflix “in late 2021”.

– An untitled movie hailing from Saudi Arabia’s Telfaz11 production company with the first due to hit Netflix “in late 2021”. The Hand of God – Italian drama film written, directed, and produced by Paolo Sorrentino. Starring Toni Servillo.

The Last Mercenary – A former secret agent must dive back into his old profession when his estranged son is falsely accused of serious crimes.

The Swarm – A Grasshopper farmer struggles to make ends meet in this unnerving French horror. However, everything changes when she discovers her creepy livestock has a taste for human blood.

Netflix Original Movies Coming Soon (The Beyond Section)

Although we don’t have definite dates for the movie titles below, there’s a chance they could drop onto Netflix in 2021…

America: The Motion Picture

Genre: Animation, Comedy

Director: Matt Thompson

This huge animated project was originally announced back in 2017 and sees a fictionalized George Washington fighting off revolutionaries to fight King James.

This could still slip in before 2020 ends but by most accounts, it’s more likely releasing in 2021.

Back in May 2020, we first reported on the expanded cast list for the movie including the likes of Simon Pegg, Channing Tatum and Judy Greer all voicing characters.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure

Genre: Animation, Family

Director: Richard Linklater

This family coming-of-age drama will take you back to 1969 focusing on the moon landing from two perspectives, the astronauts and a kid watching from afar.

Zachary Levi and Jack Black headline the cast with Glen Powell, Josh Wiggins, and Samuel Davis also feature.

Born to Be Murdered

Director: Ferdinando Cito Filomarino

This is a thriller from the screenplay written by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino with Alicia Vikander, John David Washington and Boyd Holbrook set to star.

The premise of the movie is about a young couple who become ensnared in a deadly conspiracy during their vacation in Trikala, Greece.

Chicken Run 2

Director: Sam Fell

It’s been a minute for Chicken Run but a sequel is finally on the way. Netflix and Aardman Animation have now worked on a number of projects including Robin Robin and Shaun the Sheep but that will expand to the first full feature exclusive to Netflix globally in 2021.

The sequel will see the return of Babs, Ginger, Rocky, and Fletcher living on their new island after escaping Tweedy’s farm.

Diana: A New Musical

Hamilton lit up audiences on Disney+ and Netflix hopes Diana will be doing the same. Unlike Tick, Tick Boom later in this article, Diana will be the actual broadway play performed live.

The broadway special is set to appear on Netflix before May 25th, 2021 which is currently when the broadway play is set to get underway again.

My Father’s Dragon

Genre: Animated

Director: Nora Twomey

Cartoon Saloon from Ireland will be bringing their animated feature My Father’s Dragon to Netflix in 2021.

The movie was announced a big lineup of new animated projects back in 2018 with many coming to fruition next year. The movie is being written by Meg LeFauve who was previously at Pixar and wrote Inside Out and The Good Dinosaur.

Pinocchio

Genre: Animation

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro is working on a number of big projects for Netflix as part of his output deal but perhaps the most exciting is this modern, darker retelling of Pinnochio.

Filmed entirely in stop-motion, we’ll see the classic children’s fairytale come to life with a huge cast. Voices set to feature include Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Christopher Waltz, and Ron Perlman.

Spaceman of Bohemia

Genre: Science fiction

Director: Johan Renck

Adam Sandler is set to headline this sci-fi adaptation of the book from Jaroslav Kalfař with filming set to begin in February 2021.

The Division

Genre: Action

Director: Stephen Gaghan

Among the multiple video-games Netflix is adapting in multiple formats is Tom Clancy’s The Division which is set to star Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Gray Man

Genre: Action

Director: Joe and Anthony Russo

The book series from Mark Greaney is set to see a huge adaptation on Netflix and not only that, will likely spawn a huge thriller franchise for Netflix comparable to the size of The Bourne movies and James Bond.

Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, and Dhanush are all attached to star with Avengers: End Game directors Anthony and Joe Russo directing.

The School for Good and Evil

Genre: Fantasy

Director: Paul Feig

Decorated director Paul Fieg will adapt the book series The School for Good and Evil for Netflix with Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie currently set to star.

Wendell & Wild

Genre: Animation, Horror

Director: Henry Selick

Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key are both behind the pen and set to voice in this brand new animated movie coming in 2021.

The director behind Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline is lending his talents to this title. It’s dubbed as horror and is about two demon brothers escaping the underworld and must escape a teenager who is trying to vanquish them. Smart guesses say this is one of the Halloween 2021 releases.

In the interest of this article not taking a lifetime to read, here’s a breakdown of even more movies on the way to Netflix.

13: The Musical – CBS film adaptation of the play directed by Tamra Davis.

Animal Farm – Andy Serkis directs this adaptation of the George Orwell novel.

Army of the Dead: The Prequel – Filming has already concluded on the prequel to the Zack Snyder movie with Matthias Schweighöfer starring and directing.

Auntie Claus – New Christmas movie from the creator of High School Musical and Julie and the Phantoms.

Bad Dad – British comedy David Williams (Little Britain) is set to adapt his book for Netflix.

Bird Box 2 – A sequel to the Sandra Bullock Netflix smash-hit has long been rumored in development based on the novel’s sequel.

Black Crab – Swedish adapting Jerker Virdborg’s novel starring Noomi Rapace.

Black Stallions – Comedy featuring Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle and Lil Rel Howery.

Button Man – Brian Helgeland is set to adapt this British comic book strip.

Extraction 2 – A sequel to the first Chris Hemsworth movie currently on Netflix.

Millarworld movies including: Empress Huck Sharkey The Bounty Hunter

Metal Lords – Kids movie from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone – Horror adaptation of the Stephen King novel from Ryan Murphy.

My Wife and I Bought A Ranch… – 21 Laps horror movie adapted from the Reddit short story.

The Nailbomber – Feature-length British documentary about far-right extremists who planted nail bombs across London.

Feature-length British documentary about far-right extremists who planted nail bombs across London. Sherlock Junior – New movie looking into the early years of the famous detective.

Shoot Like a Girl – Netflix is reportedly taking this project over which had Angelina Jolie originally listed but Gal Gadot is thought to be replacing her for the Netflix version.

Spongebob Squarepants Spin-offs – Two untitled Spongebob movies are in the works as well as a series.

The Adam Project – Science fiction movie from director Shawn Levy with Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Garner set to star.

Troll – Norweigen monster movie about a gigantic creature awakening in the mountains. Directed by Roar Uthaug – scheduled for 2022.

And this doesn’t include a bunch of untitled movies with only talent attached. That includes a Jason Bateman movie, an Ana DuVernay movie, movies from Steve Carr, Prentice Penny, Patrick Osbourne, Kevin Hart, Mark and Jay Duplass or Vince Vaughn. This also doesn’t include any of the announced movies from output deals with talent or studios such as Nickelodeon.

You can find even more Netflix movies coming up on the wiki page which does a fantastic job of keeping up.

So in conclusion, Netflix is making movies. A lot of them.

Have we missed any? Let us know in the comments down below.