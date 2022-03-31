Action Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022 and Beyond

Some of Netflix’s biggest movie hits to date have been in the action genre. Titles like Extraction, Red Notice, and The Old Guard have been top performers so you can bet that Netflix is investing heavily into the genre going forwards. That’s absolutely the case with a robust slate of action movies coming in 2022 and beyond.

We’ve been doing genre-specific previews for a number of weeks now. In recent weeks, we’ve covered the animated feature films on the way, comedy movies, period dramas, and fantasy movies and shows.

We’ll keep this list limited to just English language movies and we’ll be updating it over time to reflect new action movie projects. Keep it bookmarked!

Silverton Siege

Coming to Netflix: April 27th

Coming from South Africa is this new action thriller from director Mandlakayise Walter Dube.

The movie follows three young freedom fighters seeking refuge in a South African bank in Silverton, and subsequently takes the bank and its customers hostage. The only way they’ll release the bank? Once they’ve secured the release of Nelson Mandela.

Day Shift

Confirmed for release in 2022

Jamie Foxx headlines this new supernatural action movie that sees him ultimately kicking ass. Specifically, vampire ass.

JJ Perry directs with Dave Franco, Karla Souza, and Meagan Good also on board to star.

Extraction 2

Release date TBD

The first Extraction (released in 2020) has been one of Netflix’s most-watched movies according to internally released metrics so a sequel was inevitable. We’ll see Chris Hemsworth returning to the role of Tyler Rake for an action-packed sequel being directed by Sam Hargrave.

The Gray Man

Confirmed for 2022 release

Anthony and Joe Russo will be directing one of Netflix’s most ambitious (and perhaps most expensive) action movies to date.

An all-star cast is assembled for the movie but it’s being led by Ryan Gosling who plays the role of Court Gentry. It’s based on the novel by Mark Greaney and is about the CIA’s most skilled mercenary who is on the run after a bounty is put on his head.

Starring alongside Gosling is Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, and Wagner Moura.

They Cloned Tyrone

Confirmed for 2022 release

Juel Taylor will be co-writing and directing this new action movie that sees a trio of unlikely heroes come together to untangle a huge government conspiracy.

The movie features Jamie Foxx playing the role of Slick Charles, Teyonah Paris as Yo-Yo, and John Boyega as Fontaine.

Spiderhead

Confirmed for 2022 release (expected late 2022)

Previously known as Escape from Spiderhead, this is another action movie that’s set to star Chris Hemsworth in the starring role.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the new movie is set in the near future where convicts are offered new experimental treatments for getting their prison sentence shortened.

The Killer

David Fincher’s next major project for Netflix is an adaptation of the Alexis Nolen comic The Killer. Set to star Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, the movie wrapped up filming in March 2022 and will see us travel around the world following an assassin who begins developing a conscience.

The Mother

Confirmed for 2022 release

Jennifer Lopez headlines this new action thriller directed by Niki Caro.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.”

The Raid

Patrick Hughes will direct this reimagining of the beloved action movie The Raid by Gareth Evans (the director behind Netflix’s Havoc).

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie:

“In Philadelphia’s drug-infested ‘Badlands’, an elite undercover DEA task force climb a ladder of cartel informants to catch an elusive kingpin.”

Other Action Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

Ball and Chain – Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are set to star in this action-comedy about a couple ending up with superpowers.

– Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are set to star in this action-comedy about a couple ending up with superpowers. Bioshock – An action horror adaptation on the video game franchise.

– An action horror adaptation on the video game franchise. Blade of the 47 Ronin – Action fantasy sequel to the Keanu Reeves movie. Anna Akana, Teresa King and Mike Moh star.

– Action fantasy sequel to the Keanu Reeves movie. Anna Akana, Teresa King and Mike Moh star. Button Man: The Killing Game – Brian Helgeland is set to direct this new crime-action movie about a group of millionaires hiring their own hitmen against each other. Based on a graphic novel.

– Brian Helgeland is set to direct this new crime-action movie about a group of millionaires hiring their own hitmen against each other. Based on a graphic novel. Code 8: Part II – A sequel to Code 8 which is a sci-fi-focused action movie set in a world where those with superpowers are hunted down.

– A sequel to Code 8 which is a sci-fi-focused action movie set in a world where those with superpowers are hunted down. Fast and Loose – Will Smith will star as John Riley in this action crime thriller about a leader of a criminal organization suffering from memory loss and reuniting with his crew.

Gundam – A live-action anime adaptation of Gundam is on the way with Jordan Vogt-Roberts directing.

– A live-action anime adaptation of Gundam is on the way with Jordan Vogt-Roberts directing. Havoc – Tom Hardy will headline this upcoming action crime thriller directed and written by Gareth Evans. Expected to land in 2022 but not confirmed.

Heart of Stone – Filming on this new Gal Gadot movie began in early March 2022. All we know is that it’s a spy action thriller being directed by Tom Harper.

– Filming on this new Gal Gadot movie began in early March 2022. All we know is that it’s a spy action thriller being directed by Tom Harper. Interceptor – Directed and co-written by Matthew Reilly, this action movie will see an army lieutenant doing whatever she can to save humanity after 16 nuclear missiles are launched.

– Directed and co-written by Matthew Reilly, this action movie will see an army lieutenant doing whatever she can to save humanity after 16 nuclear missiles are launched. Lady Killer – Blake Lively will star in this crime thriller about a 1950s housewife leading a secret life as an assassin.

– Blake Lively will star in this crime thriller about a 1950s housewife leading a secret life as an assassin. Lift – Kevin Hart will star in this comedy-action movie being filmed in Northern Ireland about a master thief and ex-boyfriend teaming up to steal $100 million.

– Kevin Hart will star in this comedy-action movie being filmed in Northern Ireland about a master thief and ex-boyfriend teaming up to steal $100 million. Our Man from Jersey – Action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry.

– Action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry. Planet of the Dead – Sequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead starring Omari Hardwick.

– Sequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead starring Omari Hardwick. Rebel Ridge – Action thriller that has seen a big shakeup in the cast since it was first announced. Described as a high-velocity thriller that explores “systemic American injustices”.