‘Control Z’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix in July 2022; No Season 4 Planned

Control Z, the Spanish-language series hailing out of Mexico will be concluding in July 2022 with the release of season 3. In addition, Netflix has announced it’ll be the final season of the show.

Created by Carlos Quintanilla Sakar, Adriana Pelusi, and Miguel García Moreno, Control Z first debuted onto Netflix two years ago in May 2020.

On April 28th, 2022 Netflix’s Latin American account provided a release date for the final season which will be on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022.

They’ve also provided information that gives an insight as to what we can expect from season 3:

“Immediately after Susana’s accidental death, the group makes a pact to keep their involvement a secret and never speak of it again. 15 months later, the group is about to graduate and achieve their dreams. Everything is looking good for them until @todostussecretos reactivates and threatens to take away what they love most: their bright and shiny future. Once again, it’s up to Sofia to find out who’s behind this new threat before it’s too late.”

They’ve also confirmed we’ll see the return of Ana Valeria Becerril, Ana Sofía Gatica, Michael Ronda, Andrés Baida, Macarena García, Rodrigo Cachero and Patricio Gallardo.

Un nuevo semestre, una nueva amenaza. La tercera temporada ‘Control Z’ llega el 6 de julio, solo en Netflix. pic.twitter.com/LmX10j30zJ — Netflix Latinoamérica (@NetflixLAT) April 28, 2022

Why won’t Control Z return for a season 4?

As stated, season 3 of Control Z will be the last.

This was announced by Netflix in their preview of upcoming Latin American shows where they stated:

“We also have new seasons of fan-favorite series like the Mexican productions Rebelde (Season 2), Daughter From Another Mother (Season 3), Control Z and Who Killed Sara?, (third and final seasons for both), as well as the Argentinean productions El Reino (Season 2 coming soon) and El Marginal (Season 5).”

Netflix didn’t provide any reason as to why the show won’t be coming back for a fourth season. We do know that shows on Netflix are increasingly struggling to get beyond a third season and it could just be that they’ve assessed that a third season would be a good time to call it a day.

The first season notably got a “datedoc” with it being announced that season 1 had been seen by 20.5 million people in its first 28 days. We’ve not had much data since although when season 2 arrived, we were able to track how well the series performed around the world via the top 10s.

In the map below, you can see the show performed naturally best in Mexico but also managed to sustain its position in the top 10s in Latin America.

Control Z isn’t the only Spanish-language show wrapping up in 2022. Who Killed Sara? bows out with season 3 in May 2022, Valeria will end after its upcoming third season and Sky Rojo is also due to conclude in the coming months.

For more on the Netflix Originals coming in July 2022, keep it locked right here on What’s on Netflix.