netflix originals coming to netflix in may 2022

Welcome to an early look ahead at the Netflix Originals currently due to release in May 2022. This list will grow over time with new Netflix Original movies and shows coming to the service around the globe and carry the Netflix Tudum sound before starting up.

Missed any of the Netflix Originals from April 2022? The big headline releases for that month include Choose or Die, Anatomy of a Scandal, and Along for the Ride.

For what’s coming to Netflix beyond May 2022, check out our extensive movie preview, returning show guide, and debut show guide.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in May 2022

Operation Mincemeat

Coming to Netflix: May 11th

Excludes most of Europe including the United Kingdom

This British movie that seeks to retell the real events of Operation Mincemeat will see Colin Firth headline the cast alongside Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen. It follows the deception operation that eventually led to the Allied invasion of Sicily in 1943.

John Madden is set to direct the WW2 drama.

As mentioned, only select regions will carry the show excluding the UK and other European countries where it’ll be getting a theatrical release in April 2022.

Senior Year

Coming to Netflix: May 13th

Rebel Wilson will headline this new comedy movie that’s being directed by Alex Hardcastle.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming movie:

“After a cheerleader falls off a pyramid and into a 20 year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.”

Rumored Titles Coming in May 2022

We wanted to mention that reports from the Italian website MLD Entertainment suggesting a 44-minute My Little Pony “mini-movie” is scheduled to hit Netflix at some point in May 2022. Sadly, after digging, we couldn’t find any further evidence of this so grain of salt for the time being.

That’s all we have for now. Keep this post bookmarked where we’ll be updating over time to reflect new May 2022 Netflix releases.