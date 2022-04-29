New K-Dramas on Netflix in June 2022

June is going to be a huge month for K-Dramas on Netflix thanks to the impending release of the adaptation of Money Heist. For K-Dramas, Money Heist may just be the biggest release Korean Original on Netflix in 2022. There are also some brand new and returning weekly k-dramas that subscribers can look forward to watching on Netflix in June 2022.

N = Netflix Original

New Netflix Original K-Dramas on Netflix in June 2022

Money Heist – Joint Economic Area (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Lee Si-Woo, Yunjin Kim, Park Hae-soo, Jeon Jong-seo, Yoo Ji-Tae

Netflix Release Date: Friday, June 24th, 2022

One of Netflix’s biggest non-English originals is getting a brand new adaptation from South Korea. Featuring an incredible ensemble of actors and actresses, expect Money Heist to be a smash hit this summer.

A genius strategist and his talented crew composed of top-class thieves attempting to pull off an unprecedented heist in the Korean Peninsula. The story portrays unexpected twists and turns as the crew stage a hostage while facing inexplicable challenges. All eyes are focused on the background and definition behind the title Joint Economic Area.

Return (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Hwang Min Hyun, Shin Seung Ho, Yoo Joo Sang

Netflix Release Date: Saturday, June 18th, 2022 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

Korean period dramas often perform exceptionally well on Netflix and we fully expect Return to be extremely popular amongst subscribers.

Jang Wook of the noble Jang family, in the country of Daeho, holds an unpleasant secret about his birth, which all of the people of the country discuss. A known troublemaker, Jang Wook happens to meet Mu Deok, an elite warrior trapped within a physically weak body but becomes his servant, and in secret begins teaching Jang Wook how to fight.

Weird Lawyer, Woo Young Woo (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Law | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young, Jeon Bae Soo, Baek Ji Won

Netflix Release Date: June TBA

We’re still waiting for confirmation that Weird Lawyer, Woo Young Woo is coming to Netflix in June 2022 but the exciting new k-drama sounds very similar to another popular K-Drama from a few years ago, The Good Doctor.

27-year-old lawyer Woo Young Woo graduated at the top of her class at the prestigious Seoul National University for college and law school. Boasting an impressive memory, a wonderfully creative thought process, and a 164 IQ score. However, due to her Aspergers Syndrome, she still finds herself struggling in everyday interactions.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in June 2022

Our Blues (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, Uhm Jung Hwa

Netflix Finale Date: Sunday, June 12th, 2022 | New Episodes: Saturday and Sunday

Our Blues has been performing well in South Korea on its cable network tvN, not to mention its run as the number one show on Netflix Korea. The drama has also performed well across other Asian countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Life on the island of Jeju is the perfect escape for those fleeing from city life, and it’s also the perfect home for those unlucky in love to find their soul mates.

What K-Dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in June 2022? Let us know in the comments below!