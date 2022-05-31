new anime on netflix in june 2022

It’s another exciting month for anime fans on Netflix as we see more episodes of One Piece, and the arrival of Spriggan and BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy which sees new anime adaptations for the first time in decades.

Below is the scheduled list of anime coming to Netflix US in May 2022:

Spriggan (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Chiaki Kobayashi, Mariya Ise, Kenji Hamada, Yôhei Azakami

Netflix Release Date: Saturday, June 18th, 2022

The last adaptation we saw of Spriggan was the beloved movie from 1998. With modern animation techniques, but maintaining the incredible aesthetic from the Spriggan manga, we expect the Spriggan anime series to be one of the best Netflix adaptations to date.

Deep in the Ararat Mountains of Turkey, a secret organization known as ARCAM has found what is believed to be Noah’s Ark. However, the U.S. Machine Corps., a rogue organization of the Pentagon, wants to take over the Ark as a means of global supremacy. Only a special ARCAM operative known as a Spriggan stands in their way. Japanese Spriggan Yu Ominae teams up with French Spriggan Jean-Jacques Mondo to combat members of the U.S. Machine Corps. led by Col. MacDougall a genetically-enhanced boy with deadly psionic powers. However, they must act fast and stop MacDougall before he uses the Ark for his own agenda.

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Part 1) N

Parts: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Yôko Hikasa, Kishô Taniyama, Hiroki Yasumoto, Tomori Kusunoki

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, June 30th, 2022

Just like Spriggan, fans of BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy have waited decades for the next anime adaptation.

The Dark Rebel Army, which plans to resurrect the god of destruction Anthrasax, continues to expand its power in a bid to rule the world, led by the overwhelmingly powerful Four Divine Kings. The Kingdom of Metallicana on the Central Metallion Continent is assaulted by the sorcerer-led Dark Rebel Army. In order to save the kingdom, Tia Noto Yoko, daughter of the Great Priest, has a decision to make — she must resurrect the ancient great wizard who once plotted to rule the world, and who is sealed within her childhood friend Lucien Renren. The only thing that can undo the seal is a virgin’s maiden kiss. Facing imminent danger, Yoko puts her lips on Lucien’s, and in that moment, a dark and powerful energy fills the air. The strongest, wildest, and most beautiful protagonist, the legendary wizard Dark Schneider, is finally revived!

One Piece (Multiple Seasons)

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 195

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, Kazuya Nakai, Hiroaki Hirata

Netflix Release Date: Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022

So far Netflix US has seen the addition of the East Blue Saga, Alabasta Saga, and most recently the Sky Island Saga. The next story arc to be added to Netflix will be the incredible Water 7 saga which will see Luffy and the Straw Hat crew acquire a new crew member, and fight the world government’s shadow organization CP9.

