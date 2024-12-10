‘Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger’ To Release on Netflix in January 2025

In 2023, it was announced that the British-produced biopic Bank of Dave would get an unexpected sequel on Netflix. With production ending in early 2024, here’s everything we know about the sequel: getting a small theatrical premiere ahead of its release on Netflix UK on January 10th, 2025 with a wider rollout planned for the remainder of the year.

The project was first announced by Netflix back in April 2023, months after Netflix UK and Ireland had exclusively acquired the rights to the first movie, where it’s labeled as a Netflix Original. The first movie eventually landed on Netflix in more international territories (including the US) as a licensed title in late December 2023.

According to FlixPatrol, following its initial release on Netflix UK, Bank of Dave was featured in the UK Top 10s for 22 days and in Ireland for 19 days. Following its more extensive rollout in December 2023, it featured in the top 10s in multiple countries for two days.

Thank you all for watching & supporting the Bank of Dave Movie, we are so lucky to be here on the front page of Netflix at Number One! against all the Hollywood Blockbusters!

Its incredible to see my real minibus garage in Lancashire here on the front page of @Netflix#BankofDave pic.twitter.com/OR6nQx7s0l — Bank on Dave (@FishwickDavid) January 24, 2023

Chris Foggin, who directed the first movie, is returning to direct the sequel. Other credits include This is Christmas, Fisherman’s Friends, and Kids in Love. Foggin can be seen directing below in a picture posted by David Fishwick with the caption, “Describing the production on X, David Fishwick said, “Our new Netflix Movie is definitely much bigger than our first film, and you can tell by the size of the track we are laying!! From here to London!”

The logline for the movie’s sequel states that we’ll see “Dave Fishwick taking on a new and more dangerous adversary: The Payday Lenders.” The sequel is, like the first movie, based on real events, with Dave Fishwick having taken on payday loans (essentially legalized loan sharks) in the 2010s and a TV special titled Dave: Loan Ranger.

Tempo Productions, Future Artists Entertainment, and The Ingenious Group are behind the new movie.

Who’s starring in Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger?

Rory Kinnear (Black Mirror, James Bond, The Imitation Game) will return to play the titular character of Dave Fishwick. Jo Hartley will also be returning as Nikki Fishwick in the sequel, with the actress posting on X that she’d be returning on March 3rd. Hartley can also be found in Netflix’s After Life from Ricky Gervais.

Rounding out the cast are

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) as Jessica, a New York resident who is a journalist writing a story on Fiswick.

(This Is Us) as Jessica, a New York resident who is a journalist writing a story on Fiswick. Rob Delaney (Catastrophe) as Carlo Macini

(Catastrophe) as Carlo Macini Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) as Sir Charles

(Downton Abbey) as Sir Charles Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts) as Detective Adams

(Fantastic Beasts) as Detective Adams Leila Farzad (KAOS) as Margot

(KAOS) as Margot Pearce Quigley (The Way Back) as David

(The Way Back) as David Amit Shah (The Hundred-Foot Journey) as Oliver

(The Hundred-Foot Journey) as Oliver Jaimi Barbakoff (The Witcher 3) as Financial Editor

(The Witcher 3) as Financial Editor George Rainsford (Casualty) as Miles Thronton

(Casualty) as Miles Thronton Ashley Tabatabai (Avenue 5) as Sal

(Avenue 5) as Sal Calvin Dean (It’s a Sin) as Matt

(It’s a Sin) as Matt Catherine Dryden (Vera) as Rachel

(Vera) as Rachel Jenny Fitzpatrick (Payback Season) as Sally Moorcroft

(Payback Season) as Sally Moorcroft Shaun Chambers (Junction Dogs) Mr. Jenkins.

The sequel will also feature a performance by Def Leppard, the English rock band known for songs like Pour Some Sugar On Me, Photograph, Animal, and Hysteria.

Joel Fry and Phoebe Dynevor, who both appeared in the first movie, will not return for the sequel.

Where is Bank of Dave 2 in production?

Filming began in late February 2024, with cameras rolling from February 25th. The scheduled wrap date is March 26th, 2024.

The sequel is being filmed predominantly in Yorkshire, London, and Burnley, with Fishwick confirming through multiple posts on X that they filmed at his home.

Local reporting from Burnley also suggests filming locations include a fish and chip restaurant on Trafalgar Street and the area near Keirby Hotel. In Yorkshire, filming was seen to be taking place at Caramba Steakhouse.

Filming behind the scenes at my house for my new @Netflix Movie #BankofDave2 @NetflixUK pic.twitter.com/Ccgi5F0tF7 — Bank on Dave (@FishwickDavid) February 28, 2024

When will Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger be on Netflix?

The Burnley Express first reported that the movie is scheduled to have its world premiere at Reel Cinemas in Pioneer Place, Burnley, on January 5th, 2025, ahead of its official Netflix release in the UK and Ireland on January 10th, 2025.

We’re told the movie “will be shown worldwide on Netflix throughout the year, including in America.” That largely follows the distribution of the first movie, which was licensed in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States in the latter months of 2023 after its initial January release in the UK.

Other attached to the movie include:

Writer: Piers Ashworth

Producers: Karl Hall and Piers Tempest

Executive Producers: Jo Bamford, Christelle Conan, Darragh Matthews, Peter Touche, Matt Williams

Composer: Christian Henson

Cinematographer: Mike Stern Sterzynski

Art Director: Lisa De Cunha

Casting Director: Sarah Wilson

Editor: Mark Thornton

Are you looking forward to Bank of Dave 2? Let us know in the comments.