‘Kuroko’s Basketball’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in May 2021

The arrival of Kuroko’s Basketball in January 2021 was incredibly well received by anime fans around the world. Now, only a few short months later we can announce that the second season of the incredibly fun basketball anime is coming to Netflix in May 2021.

Kuroko’s Basketball became one of the most popular sports anime around during its run between 2012 and 2015. For the longest time, Kuroko’s Basketball has been one of the most in-demand anime on Netflix, and it’s easily one of the most enjoyable anime around to binge on.

Kuroko, the phantom 6th member of “The Generation of Miracles,” joins the Seirin High School basketball club. Also joining is Taiga Kagami, who learned how to play basketball in the USA. Together the pair find the winning formula for Seirin, but standing in their way are the remaining five miracles who have each joined new schools and their respective basketball teams.

When is Kuroko’s Basketball season 2 coming to Netflix?

The second season of Kuroko’s Basketball will be available to stream on Netflix on Saturday, March 15th, 2021.

If you have the Netflix app on your phone you can check the release date for yourself on the Coming Soon page. If you’re worried you’re going to forget, then make sure to click on the bell icon which will remind you on the day that season 2 drops.

What is the episode count for Kuroko’s Basketball season 2?

Just like the first season, Kuroko’s Basketball season 2 will have a total of 25 episodes.

When will Kuroko’s Basketball season 3 be on Netflix?

We could see Kuroko’s Basketball season 3 on Netflix sooner than expected. The time between the release of the first and second seasons has only been four months. If the third season follows suit, we may see a September 2021 release.

It must be noted that Netflix hasn’t announced when season 3 is coming. But we’re fully expecting to see Kurko’s Basketball season 3 on Netflix in the Fall/Autumn of 2021.

What regions are streaming Kuroko’s Basketball?

There are a total of 36 regions currently streaming Kuroko’s Basketball on Netflix:

Region Seasons Episodes France 3 76 South Korea 3 76 Hong Kong 3 75 Japan 3 75 Malaysia 3 75 Phillippines 3 75 Singapore 3 75 Thailand 3 75 Australia 1 25 Belgium 1 25 Brazil 1 25 Canada 1 25 Colombia 1 25 Czech Republic 1 25 Greece 1 25 Hungary 1 25 Iceland 1 25 India 1 25 Israel 1 25 Italy 1 25 Lithuania 1 25 Mexico 1 25 Netherlands 1 25 Poland 1 25 Portugal 1 25 Romania 1 25 Russia 1 25 Slovakia 1 25 South Africa 1 25 Spain 1 25 Sweden 1 25 Switzerland 1 25 Turkey 1 25 United Kingdom 1 25 United States 1 25

