new k dramas on netflix in january 2024

It’s a busy start to the New Year on Netflix with the release of part 2 of Gyeongseong Creature and two new weekly K-dramas from the South Korean network jTBC.

N = Netflix Original

New Netflix Original K-Dramas on Netflix in January 2024

New Episodes: 3

Genre: Action, Historical, Horror, | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Kim Su Hyun, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul

Netflix Release Date: January 4th, 2024

At the time of publishing this preview, we’d yet to see the arrival of Gyeongseong Creature; however, we’ve known for some time that the first season was being split into two parts.

Gyeongseong Creature will take place during the Japanese occupation of Korea in the 1940s. The series will be centered around Jang Tae Sang (Park Seo Joon) and Yun Chae Ok (Han So Hee), as they seek to solve a series of mysterious missing persons cases only to uncover a terrible and horrifying secret.

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in January 2024

New Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Medical, Romance | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Yoon Park, Kong Seong Ha, Jang Hye Jin

Netflix Release Date: January 27th, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday & Sunday

Medical dramas, especially romantic comedies are often some of the most popular K-dramas available. Titles such as Hospital Playlist, and Doctor Cha are evidence of that. We expect Doctor Slump will be another smash hit with subscribers.

Plastic surgeon Yeo Jung Woo, and anesthesiologist Nam Ha Neul, are in the darkest hours of their lives, as Jung Woo’s perfect life is destroyed after a surgical accident, and Nam Ha Neul feels like her life has no meaning outside of the hospital.

New Episodes: 16

Genre: Law, Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Lee Ji Ah, Kang Ki Young, Kim Sun Young, Oh Min Suk

Netflix Release Date: January 31st, 2024 | New Episodes: Wednesday & Thursday

A new law drama from jTBC will see Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Ki Young return to Netflix, and The Penthouse: War in Life actress Lee Ah Ji make her official Netflix debut.

Korea’s greatest marriage counselor has the solution to punish bad spouses and end the problems in their clients’ marriages.

Returning Weekly K-dramas on Netflix in January 2024

Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, Lee Yoon Ji, Kim Hae Sook

Netflix Finale Date: January 13th, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday & Sunday

As My Demon doesn’t arrive on Netflix until the end of November, we won’t know the impact of the series until the start of December. Like many other romantic comedy K-dramas, we expect My Demon to be popular amongst subscribers.

The synopsis for My Demon has been sourced from Soompi;

“About chaebol heiress Do Do Hee who is everyone’s enemy and the demon Jung Koo Won who loses his powers one day as they end up living together. Jung Koo Won is superior to humans in every way, but when he loses his powers, he will have to work with Do Do Hee to recover them, and romance begins to bloom in this process.”

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hye Sun, Shin Dong Mi, Kang Mi Na, Kim Mi Kyung

Netflix Finale Date: January 21st, 2024 | New Episodes: Saturday & Sunday

Romantic dramas are the bread and butter of Korean content on Netflix, and we expect Welcome to Samdalri to be another popular addition to the streaming services’ ever-expanding library. We’re still yet to discover the official release date for Welcome to Samdalri, but we expect an update in the coming weeks. All Netflix release dates are subject to change, and Welcome to Samdalri could be released sometime in 2024.

As a child, thanks to a mistaken weather report, Jo Yong Pil lost his mother. Now an adult, he has grown to be a weather forecaster in order to protect the elderly in his hometown. Meanwhile, Jo Sam Dal, an estranged childhood friend of Je Yong Pil, returns from Seoul after her highly-successful career in fashion falls apart. Once joined at the hip, the distant pair reunite in Samdalri, where old feelings come rushing back to the surface.

Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Joo Myung, Lee Joo Seung, Yoon Jong Seok, Lee Jae Joon

Netflix Finale Date: January 25th, 2024 | New Episodes: Thursday & Friday

Announced later than expected, it has finally been confirmed that Like Flowers In Sand is coming to Netflix weekly! Episodes will be available to stream a day after their broadcast on the South Korean network ENA.

Kim Bae Doo is the youngest born of a prestigious ssireum family and competes on the ssireum team for the Geosan County Office. Despite his extraordinary talent, Baek Doo is thinking of retiring from the sport altogether. However, when childhood friend Oh Yoo Kyung walks back into his life and becomes the leader of the ssireum team, he u-turns on his plans to retire.

