‘Welcome to Samdalri’ Netflix Romantic K-Drama: December 2023 Release Confirmed

jTBC’s upcoming weekly K-drama Welcome to Samdalri is coming to Netflix in December 2023. Here’s everything we know so far about Welcome to Samdalri on Netflix.

Welcome to Samdalri is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean romantic drama series directed by Kwon Hye Joo (Hi Bye Mama!), and written by screenwriter Cha Young Hoon (Forecasting and Love and Weather).

When is Welcome to Samdalri coming to Netflix?

After a recent update, we can confirm that the first episode of Welcome to Samdalri will be released on Netflix on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023.

There will be a total of sixteen episodes released over the course of eight weeks, with new episodes arriving on Saturdays and Sundays. The finale for the series has been listed for January 21st, 2024.

Runtimes for each episode are approximately 70 minutes.

What is the plot of Welcome to Samdalri?

As a child, thanks to a mistaken weather report, Jo Yong Pil lost his mother. Now an adult, he has grown to be a weather forecaster in order to protect the elderly in his hometown. Meanwhile, Jo Sam Dal, an estranged childhood friend of Je Yong Pil, returns from Seoul after her highly successful career in fashion falls apart. Once joined at the hip, the distant pair reunite in Samdalri, where old feelings come rushing back to the surface.

Who are the cast members of Welcome to Samdalri?

Ji Chang Wook plays the lead role of Cho Yong Pil. The actor has starred in multiple K-dramas that can currently be found on Netflix such as The Sound of Magic, Lovestruck in the City, Backstreet Rookie, Suspicious Partner, and The K2.

Shin Hye Sun plays the lead role of Cho Sam Dal/Cho Eun Hye. The actress has also starred in multiple K-dramas that can be found on Netflix such as See You in My 19th Life, Mr. Queen, Stranger, The Hymn of Death, and My Golden Life.

Three supporting cast members have been confirmed; Shin Dong Mi (The Fabulous) and Kang Mi Na (Summer Guys) play the roles of Sam Dal’s sisters Cho Jin Dal, and Cho Hae Dai, respectively, Meanwhile, Kim Mi Kyung (Doctor Cha) plays the role of Sam Dal’s mother.

Song Min Jae, Park Seol Ha, and Kim Min Joon portray the respective younger selves of Cho Yong Pil, Cho Hae Dal, and Eun Woo.

Actors with unknown roles are Kang Young Seok (Insider), Kim Ah Young (The Moment the Heart Shines), and Yoon Jin Seong (The Glory).

When and where did filming take place for Welcome to Samdalri?

Filming reportedly took place between Early April 2023, and Mid July 2023.

Shooting took place in South Korea.

Are you looking forward to watching Welcome to Samdalri on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.