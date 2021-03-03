New K-Dramas on Netflix in March 2021

It was a slow start to the year, but February smashed it out of the park with the number of fantastic new K-Dramas arriving on Netflix. March is going to be a quieter month of new arrivals, but by all means, won’t be lacking in quality. Here are all of the K-Dramas coming to Netflix in March 2021:

N = Netflix Original

New Netflix Original K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in March 2021

Love Alarm (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Kim So Hyun, Song Kang, Jung Ga Ram, Go Min Si, Shim Yi Young

Netflix Release Date: March 12th

After a delayed 2020 release, fans can finally look forward to the long-anticipated release of the second season of Love Alarm.

In an increasingly digitalized age so too is our love lives. When an unknown developer releases a dating app it goes viral in South Korea. The app will tell the user if someone within 10 feet of them has romantic feelings for them, this greatly disrupts day-to-day life for Jojo. Soon Jojo finds her caught in a love triangle between Lee Hye-Yeong and his best friend Hwang Sun-oh the handsome model.

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in March 2021

Navillera (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama, Family | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Park In Hwan, Song Kang, Choi Hae Nam, Shim Eun Ho, Ki Seung Joo

Netflix Premiere Date: March 22nd, 2021 | New Episodes Available: Monday & Tuesday

It’s a double dose of Song Kang in March 2021, as the popular Korean actor takes on his third lead role in a Netflix Original series. The upcoming series is based on the webtoon of the same name, and we’re expecting it to be one of the most heart-warming dramas of the year.

Shim Deok Chool, a 70-year-old retiree, always dreamt of becoming a ballet dancer. Over the course of his life, he always put his family first before his dream. Making the decision to finally pursue his dream, Shem Deok Chool joins a ballet school, where he meets 23-year-old Lee Chae Rok. The young ballet dancer struggles to support himself financially, and his passion for ballet has begun to fade away, that is until he meets aspiring ballet dancer Shim Deok Chool.

New Korean Movies on Netflix in March 2021

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018)

Director: Beom-sik Jeong

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Wi Ha Joon, Park Sung Hoon, Oh Ah Yun, Park Ji Hyun, Moon Ye Won

Netflix Release Date: March 20th

There’s something about Asian horrors that are deeply unsettling, and far scarier than what is produced in the west. The “haunted hospital” has been tried and tested many times, but Beom-sik Jeong’s ghastly horror may just have you reaching for the covers.

In the year 1979 forty-two patients from the Gonjiam Psychiatric Hospital killed themselves, and the hospital director disappeared. When two teens reportedly go missing after wandering into the hospital, Ha Joon, the owner of a horror YouTube channel decides to lead a “horror experience.” Recruiting six participants to explore and stream their experience live, what was supposed to be a fun night of cheap scares on the guests takes a sinister turn.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in March 2021

Marriage Lyrics for Divorce Music N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Sung Hoon, Lee Ga Ryeong, Lee Tae Gon, Park Joo Mi

Netflix Release Date: January 23rd, 2021 | Finale Date: March 14th, 2021

The lives of three female employees at a local radio station are thrown into disarray when misfortune awaits around the corner for their stable marriages.

Sisyphus: The Myth N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Jo Seung Woo, Park Shin Hye, Sung Dong Il, Tae In Ho, Chae Jong Hyeop

Netflix Release Date: February 17th, 2021 | Finale Date: April 8th, 2021

Genius engineer Han Tae Sul is the co-founder of Quantum and Time. Considered to be the “miracle of South Korea’s engineering industry,” the truth is the value of Quantum and Time has fluctuated heavily for the past ten years after Tae Sul’s brother died. Meanwhile, Tae Sul is being sought after by Kang Seo Hae, a fiercely deadly soldier who learned her trade through living amongst gangsters and warlords.

Hello, Me! N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Choi Kang Hee, Kim Young Kwang, Lee Re, Eum Moon Suk, Kim Byung Choon

Netflix Release Date: February 17th, 2021 | Finale Date: April 8th, 2021

Thirty-seven-year-old Ban Ha Ni holds a temporary position at her work and worries that she will someday get fired. She hopes that one day she can find a husband, but her servile and timid attitude allows people to walk all over her. One day, Ban Ha Ni encounters her younger, 17-year-old self, and is shocked to see how her younger self was once bright and optimistic about her future.

Vincenzo N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Romance | Runtime: 85 Minutes

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Jun Yeo Bin, Ok Taec Yeon, Kim Yeo Jin, Jo Han Chul

Netflix Release Date: February 20th, 2021 | Finale Date: April 25th, 2021

At the tender age of eight, Park Ju Hyeong is adopted by an Italian family and sent to be raised in Italy. Years later, Park Ju Hyeong has taken the name of Vincenzo Casano, and become a Mafia lawyer and consigliere. Thanks to warring factions within the Mafia, Vincenzo is left with little choice but to return to South Korea. Upon his return to South Korea, Vincenzo meets and falls in love with Hong Cha Young, a passionate lawyer, who stops at nothing to win a case.

