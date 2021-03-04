Psychological-Thriller ‘The Woman in the Window’: Plot, Cast, Trailer and Netflix Release Date

An exciting new psychological-thriller will be making its way to Netflix in 2021! Starring Amy Adams, The Woman in the Window saw a series of theatrical delays, which eventually lead it to the hands of Netflix. Scheduled for release sometime this year we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about The Woman in the Window, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Woman in the Window is an upcoming Netflix Original psychological-thriller directed by Joe Wright. The screenplay was written by Tracy Letts which was based on the novel of the same name by author A. J. Finn.

Prior to Netflix acquiring the distribution rights to the movie, The Woman in the Window had been scheduled for a theatrical release in October 2019. Reshoots pushed the film’s release to May 2020, which was then canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

When is The Woman in the Window Netflix release date?

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to announce the release date for The Woman in the Window. The film is expected to be released in the “middle of 2021,” so a June or July release is most likely.

It’s been almost three years since the production of The Woman in the Window began, so we imagine everyone involved in the creation of the thriller is eager to see it finally released.

What is the plot of The Woman in the Window?

Agoraphobic psychologist Dr. Anna Fox befriends one of her neighbors across the street but finds her life thrown into complete disarray when the woman goes missing, and Anna suspects foul play.

Who are the cast members of The Woman in the Window?

The Woman in the Window has a very talented group of actors that we can’t wait to see in action:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Dr. Anna Fox Amy Adams Arrival | Enchanted | American Hustle Alistair Russell Gary Oldman Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy | The Dark Knight | Darkest Hour Edward “Ed” Fox Anthony Mackie The Hurt Locker | Captain America: The Winter Soldier | Avengers: Endgame Ethan Russell Fred Hechinger News of the World | Eighth Grade | Alex Strangelove David Winters Wyatt Russell Overlord | Everybody Wants Some!! | 22 Jump Street Det. Little Brian Tyree Henry Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse | If Beale Street Could Talk | Widows Jane Russell Jennifer Jason Leigh The Hateful Eight | Dolores Claiborne | Single White Female Jane Russell Julianne Moore Far From Heaven | Still Alice | The Kids Are All Right Det. Norelli Jeanine Serralles Inside Llewyn Davis | Across the Universe | Two Lovers Olivia Fox Mariah Bozeman Lost and Found | Chicago Med | CHI-nanigans Bina Liza Colón-Zayas David Makes Man | Titans | Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Dr. Landy Tracy Letts Lady Bird | Le Mans ’66 | The Big Short

When and where did the production of The Woman in the Window take place?

Principal photography began in New York City, on August 6th, 2018, and wrapped up filming two months later on October 30th, 2018.

Some reshoots did take place as director Joe Wright explained to IndieWire in January 2021:

There were some plot points that people found a bit confusing I would say possibly too opaque maybe. So we had to go back and clarify certain points, but I think also we tried to make sure we didn’t oversimplify anything and make things too clear. There’s an enjoyment in not knowing what’s going on, but at the same time, you have to give the audience something to hold on to you have to lead them through the labyrinth of mystery and fear.

The first test screenings left some audiences confused, which was why reshoots were required.

What is the runtime of The Woman in the Window?

It has been confirmed that the movie will have a runtime of 100 minutes.

What is the parental rating?

Not one for children, The Woman in the Window has been given an R rating. In the United Kingdom, this would equate to a 15 rating.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Woman in the Window on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!