New K-Dramas on Netflix in May 2021

May will continue Netflix’s busy year of ensuring the latest, and best K-Dramas are heading your way. There are three excellent new K-Dramas currently scheduled to arrive in May 2021 with more potentially on the way.

N = Netflix Original

New K-Drama Series on Netflix in May 2021

Move to Heaven (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Lee Jehoon, Jin-hee Ji, Tang Joon-Sang, Jae-Wook Lee, Hong Seung-hee

Netflix Release Date: Friday, May 14th, 2021

We could have a real tear-jerker on our hands with Netflix’s latest full Original K-Drama series. While we aren’t expecting the series to have the same impact as we’ve seen from other popular dramas such as Kingdom and Love Alarm, we’re definitely expecting millions of K-Dramas fans from around the world to fall in love with the series.

Geu Roo, a young man with Asperger syndrome, works for his father’s trauma cleaning business “Move to Heaven.” The purpose of the business is to arrange the items of the deceased that have been left behind after their deaths. Soon, Geo Roo’s own father dies, which brings his estranged uncle Sang Goo into his life. Sang Goo becomes the guardian of Geu Roo, and the pair take on the task of running Move to Heaven together.

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in May 2021

Mine (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Lee Bo Young, Kim Seo Hyung, Ok Ja Yeon, N, Lee Hyun Wook

Netflix Premiere Date: May 8th, 2021

With a Saturday and Sunday time slot Mine has the potential to rival some of the biggest cable K-Dramas of all time. We’re expecting big things from Mine, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the K-Drama become one of the biggest releases of 2021.

Marrying into one of South Korea’s most affluent families resulted in the loss of Seo Hee-soo’s career as a top actress and with it a loss of identity. Strong and ambitious, the woman of other chaebol families try to overcome the prejudices of high society and to find their true selves.

Racket Boy Band (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sports | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Oh Na Ra, Tang Jun Sang, Kim Kang Hoon, Kim Sang Kyung, Lee Ji Won

Netflix Premiere Date: Monday, May 17th, 2021

Racket Boy Band is only weeks away from release but we’re still waiting to learn a little bit more about SBS’s upcoming sports-comedy drama.

Ra Young Ja was once a legendary badminton player but has since retired from being a professional. Hired as a coach for a middle school badminton team, she’s never had to work harder than getting her ragtag team of teenagers to become winners.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in May 2021

Vincenzo (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Romance | Runtime: 85 Minutes

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Jun Yeo Bin, Ok Taec Yeon, Kim Yeo Jin, Jo Han Chul

Netflix Release Date: February 20th, 2021 | Finale Date: May 2nd, 2021:

With only two episodes remaining Vincenzo still has an excellent chance of breaking into the Cable drama top 10! The series has had an excellent run so far, and has proven to be one of the most fun, entertaining and popular K-Dramas on Netflix in 2021.

At the tender age of eight, Park Ju Hyeong is adopted by an Italian family and sent to be raised in Italy. Years later, Park Ju Hyeong has taken the name of Vincenzo Casano, and become a Mafia lawyer and consigliere. Thanks to warring factions within the Mafia, Vincenzo is left with little choice but to return to South Korea. Upon his return to South Korea, Vincenzo meets and falls in love with Hong Cha Young, a passionate lawyer, who stops at nothing to win a case.

Law School (Season 1) ,

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 70 minutes

Cast: Kim Myung Min, Kim Bum, Ryu Hye Young, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Soo Kyung

Netflix Finale Date: June 3rd, 2021 | New Episodes: Wednesdays & Thursdays

Law School has gotten off to a great start on Netflix, and K-Drama fans from around the world are already full of praise for the crime drama. With plenty of episodes ahead for subscribers to look forward to, will Law School be the most popular K-Drama on Netflix this Spring?

In South Korea’s top law school, former elite prosecutor Yang Jong Hoon is now a criminal law professor and expects the very best from all his juniors when an unusual case is given to the legal department.

What K-Drama are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in May 2021? Let us know in the comments below!