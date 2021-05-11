Netflix Movie ‘Fatherhood’ Starring Kevin Hart is Coming in June 2021

The tissues may need to be brought out for this year’s Father’s Day as Kevin Hart gets to star in his first dramatic role in Fatherhood. We have everything you’ll need to know about Fatherhood, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Fatherhood is an upcoming internationally licensed Netflix Original drama film directed by Paul Weitz and based on the screenplay written by Weitz and Dana Stevens. The pair based their screenplay on the memoirs of Matthew Logelin’s memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love.

When is the Fatherhood Netflix release date?

Fatherhood will have its Netflix premiere on Friday, June 18th, 2021, just in time to be watched on Father’s day on Sunday.

Before Netflix picked up Fatherhood as an Original, the movie was scheduled to be released in theatres in January 2021. The 2021 release date was the result of an eight-month delay which was likely the result of the global pandemic causing the shutdown of theatres across the world.

What is the plot of Fatherhood?

When Matt’s wife unexpectedly dies after giving birth to their newborn baby girl, Maddy, Matt is thrust into a crash course on fatherhood and raises her as a single father.

Who are the cast members of Fatherhood?

The following cast members have been confirmed as the stars of Fatherhood:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Matt Kevin Hart Ride Along | Central Intelligence | Grudge Match Jordan Lil Rel Howery Get Out | Bird Box | Tag Maddy Melody Hurd Battle at Big Rock | Them | Trick Marian Alfre Woodard Star Trek: First Contact | 12 Years a Slave | Annabelle Lizzie aka Swan Deborah Ayorinde Them | Harriet | Luke Cage Jordan Anthony Carrigan Barry | Bell & Ted Face the Music | Gotham Denise Mylène Dinh-Robic 19-2 | Transplant | Da Vinci’s City Hall Rose Holly Gauthier-Frankel On the Basis of Sex | Arthur | Winx Club Lizzie aka Swan DeWanda Wise Someone Great | Shots Fired | She’s Gotta Have It Brenda Rachel Mutombo The Bold Type | Let Go | Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Prior to Kevin Hart’s appointment as Matthew Logelin, Channing Tatum was attached as the lead of the film. When the film switched studios and directors so too did the role of Matthew Logelin. Hart has spent practically his entire career in comedic roles and films, and while there’s certain to be some comedy in Fatherhood, it’ll be intriguing to see how Hart will handle a more dramatic role.

What is the runtime of Fatherhood?

According to the official IMDb page for Fatherhood, the run time is 109 minutes.

When and where did the production of Fatherhood take place?

Filming for Fatherhood took place around May to July 2019.

Are you looking forward to the release of Fatherhood on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!