Upcoming Netflix Games: All the Mobile Game Releases Coming Soon

Netflix’s gaming efforts continuously ramp up as it hosts over 50 mobile games following its launch in November 2021, but what’s coming next? Here are all the upcoming games coming soon to Netflix.

This is an ongoing live preview, so keep it bookmarked, as we’ll keep it updated over time.

Want to see the games Netflix already has? We’ve got a separate list of all the released Netflix mobile games here, including Stranger Things 3, Lucky Luna, Into the Breach, Exploding Kittens, and a few dozen more.

Mobile Games Coming Soon to Netflix

Untitled Assassin’s Creed Game

Alongside the news that Netflix is developing a live-action series based on its Assassin’s Creed property, Ubisoft announced at Forward that they’re also working on a new mobile experience.

Per their press release, “For players on the go, Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade will be a AAA RPG action-adventure mobile game set in ancient China.”

Compass Point West

First released on app stores all the way back in 2015, Netflix at Tudum 2022 announced that it’ll be refreshed and headed to Netflix Games shortly. It comes to Netflix via their acquisition of NextGames.

Here’s the official description of the game:

“Claim territory in the Wild West and defeat the evil domination plans of Orville Driller and his henchmen. Compass Point: West is a smokin’ hot and totally FREE new strategy action game! Build and run your own Wild West town and use your tough town Sheriff and his trusty sidekicks to protect it – don’t let Driller and his henchmen get their filthy hands on the black gold beneath your land! Explore the open frontier as you free other towns from the corrupt outlaws of Mr. O. Driller’s evil oil conglomerate!”

La Casa De Papel: The Game

It’s been a while since Money Heist wrapped up on Netflix with its final season, but Netflix, as you’re no doubt aware, isn’t done with the franchise. A Korean spin-off has already been released and a Berlin spin-off is in the works, but now we’ve got word we’ll also see a video game adaptation.

The Colombian video game development studio, KillaSoft, is developing the game.

Here’s how Netflix describes the new game:

“When an old friend of the Professor’s comes calling to cash-in a favor, the La Casa de Papel crew is pulled into a heist to rob a shady billionaire’s casino in Monaco”

Mighty Quest

Also coming from Ubisoft is a new mobile game described as a “new rogue-lite-inspired Mighty Quest for Epic Loot.”

The original game was released in 2019, but servers shut down on the free-to-play version in September 2022.

Raji: An Ancient Epic

First released in August 2020 on PC, this game from Nodding Head Games and Super.com is now making the jump to Netflix Games.

Here’s how Netflix describes the new game:

“Raji: An Ancient Epic is an action-adventure game set in ancient India. A young girl named Raji has been chosen by the gods to stand against the demonic invasion of the human realm. Her destiny? To rescue her younger brother and face the demon lord Mahabalasura.”

Shadow And Bone: Destinies

Coming to Netflix in 2023

Following the Shadow and Bone season 2 news from day 1 of Geeked Week, where we got the news that the second season had wrapped filming, Netflix unveiled that the series will also be getting a video game.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Play as your favorite characters and journey across the world of the Grishaverse in a narrative adventure to fulfill their destinies. Along the way, you’ll need to make decisions that will determine the course of your journey.”

Terra Nil

From Devolver Digital is a new strategy city-building game that’ll see you fighting off climate change. Free Lives develop the game, and the game is also set to receive a PC release shortly.

Here’s the official description:

“Terra Nil is a reverse city builder about ecosystem reconstruction. Turn a barren wasteland into an ecological paradise complete with different flora and fauna. Then clean up, leaving the environment pristine. Subverting the builder genre, Terra Nil is about the restoration of a ravaged environment”

The Queen’s Gambit: Chess

Any guesses as to what sort of game this will be? If you guessed soccer, go get your head checked.

It’s chess, of course, with many of the faces you saw in the TV series making an appearance. We’ve known about The Queen’s Gambit getting the video game treatment for quite some time, as we reported earlier in 2022.

Here’s how Netflix describes the game:

“Take some lessons, play puzzles and matches or compete against friends in this stunning love letter to the show. From players new to the game to chess masters, this immersive experience that pays homage to the award-winning drama has something for everyone.”

Tomb Raider: Reloaded

Releasing on Netflix: February 14th, 2023

Reconfigured for Netflix Gaming, Tomb Raider Reloaded is a top-down roguelike that’ll have you avoiding hidden traps, discovering ancient relics, solve a wide variety of puzzles.

This will coincide with the upcoming animated series Netflix has planned for the Tomb Raider franchise.

What games are you most looking forward to playing on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.