New Games Coming Soon to Netflix in 2023, 2024 and Beyond

Netflix’s gaming efforts continuously ramp up as it hosts over 60 mobile games following its launch in November 2021, but what’s coming next? Here are all the upcoming games coming soon to Netflix in 2023 & beyond.

In March 2023, Netflix stated that they had “40 more [games] slated for later this year and 70 in development with our partners,” adding that it’s in addition to the 16 games being developed internally at their in-house game studios.

Article continues below...



Want to see the games Netflix already has? We’ve got a separate list of all the released Netflix mobile games here, including Stranger Things 3, Lucky Luna, Into the Breach, Exploding Kittens, and a few dozen more.

Before we dive in, we want to give a quick shoutout to the YouTube Channel Netflix Gamer and a hat tip to the Netflix Gamers Discord community. Both are excellent resources in keeping up with the latest on Netflix games.

Note: This is an ongoing live preview, so keep it bookmarked, as we’ll keep it updated over time.

Mobile Games Coming Soon to Netflix

WrestleQuest

Coming to Netflix: August 22nd, 2023 (was originally August 8th but has been delayed)

From Skybound Games and Mega Cat Studios, we’ll see the simultaneous release of WrestleQuest on Netflix Games and consoles and PC.

Here’s what you can expect:

“In WrestleQuest, players assume the role of a young wrestling hopeful, on their quest to become one of the all-time greats by powerbombing, slamming, and suplexing their way to the top.”

Storyteller

Coming to Netflix Games: September 26th, 2023

Already released on select consoles, this game comes from Annapurna Interactive.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Experience some of history’s greatest stories like never before. Storyteller is an award-winning reactive puzzle game that lets you build the story. Storyteller’s charming animations and comic-panel design allows for a unique puzzle mechanic. Use your wits to retell iconic tales — or experiment and find something new. Play with a library full of characters and themes, featuring heroes and villains, dragons and vampires, infidelity and remorse, love, lies, madness, and more! Use the blank canvas to manipulate secrets and desires, slay monsters or terrorize people with them, betray lovers or bring them together. You know how the stories go — but this time you are the author.”

Minion Masters

Coming to Netflix Games: 2023 TBD

The popular card-battling game Minion Masters will get a major rework and re-release courtesy of Netflix in 2023.

Here’s what you can expect:

“In Minion Masters you choose among many Masters with unique abilities and collect fierce demons, cute creatures, devastating spells and much more. Utilize your minions to destroy the enemy Master! When a minion has been summoned they can no longer be controlled, so place them wisely to win!”

Paper Trail

Coming to Netflix Games: Q1 2024

Coming from Newfangled Games is Paper Trail, a “top-down puzzle adventure about leaving home, set in a paper world. You must fold and tear your way through a diverse, populated paper world. As you progress, new gameplay opportunities emerge, enhanced by the folding mechanics. Drag objects, shine lights, and push boulders across the paths you create through folding.”

The game is headed to all platforms but will also hit Netflix Games.

Monument Valley 1 & 2

Coming to Netflix Games: 2024 TBD

Developed by Ustwo Games, Monument Valley is a popular indie puzzle game first released in 2014 on iOS and Android, with the sequel released in 2017.

The games task you with navigating through mazes with optical illusions and plenty of game mechanics to keep you scratching your head.

A third Monument Valley game is also confirmed to be in development and likely headed to Netflix Games at some point.

Untitled Assassin’s Creed Game

Alongside the news that Netflix is developing a live-action series based on its Assassin’s Creed property, Ubisoft announced at Forward that they’re also working on a new mobile experience.

Per their press release, “For players on the go, Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade will be a AAA RPG action-adventure mobile game set in ancient China.”

Compass Point West

First released on app stores all the way back in 2015, Netflix at Tudum 2022 announced that it’ll be refreshed and headed to Netflix Games shortly. It comes to Netflix via their acquisition of NextGames.

Here’s the official description of the game:

“Claim territory in the Wild West and defeat the evil domination plans of Orville Driller and his henchmen. Compass Point: West is a smokin’ hot and totally FREE new strategy action game! Build and run your own Wild West town and use your tough town Sheriff and his trusty sidekicks to protect it – don’t let Driller and his henchmen get their filthy hands on the black gold beneath your land! Explore the open frontier as you free other towns from the corrupt outlaws of Mr. O. Driller’s evil oil conglomerate!”

Cozy Grove 2

Netflix’s internal game studio Spry Games is gearing up for a sequel to their hit game, Cozy Grove.

Dumb Ways to Survive

Playside Studios will be bringing a new game based on the viral advertising campaign to Netflix in the near future that’s already been adapted into multiple games such as Dumb Ways to Die and Dumb Ways to Draw.

La Casa De Papel: The Game

It’s been a while since Money Heist wrapped up on Netflix with its final season, but Netflix, as you’re no doubt aware, isn’t done with the franchise. A Korean spin-off has already been released and a Berlin spin-off is in the works, but now we’ve got word we’ll also see a video game adaptation.

The Colombian video game development studio, KillaSoft, is developing the game.

Here’s how Netflix describes the new game:

“When an old friend of the Professor’s comes calling to cash-in a favor, the La Casa de Papel crew is pulled into a heist to rob a shady billionaire’s casino in Monaco”

LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed

Netflix and LEGO have teamed up for plenty of TV series and specials over the years and next on the docket is a new mobile game with LEGO: Legacy Heroes Unboxed getting ported to Netflix Games.

Per the official announcement for the game coming to Netflix, here’s what you can expect:

“Get ready to explore beloved locations with your favorite heroes, who are once again breaking out of the box to embark on epic adventures and dangerous quests. Also, be ready to start the journey in good company with a hefty newcomer’s gift at launch that will reveal the Shanty Legend!”

Samurai Shodown

Accidentally announced in June 2023 (a trailer was uploaded and swiftly taken down) we’re expecting the Switch port of the fighting game to come to Netflix Games. Samurai Shodown is the long-running game series from SNK that began in the early 1990s.

Shadow And Bone: Destinies

Coming to Netflix Games: 2023

Following the Shadow and Bone season 2 news from day 1 of Geeked Week, where we got the news that the second season had wrapped filming, Netflix unveiled that the series will also be getting a video game.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Play as your favorite characters and journey across the world of the Grishaverse in a narrative adventure to fulfill their destinies. Along the way, you’ll need to make decisions that will determine the course of your journey.”

Too Hot to Handle Game Sequel

Coming to Netflix Games: 2023

Following the release of the first Too Hot to Handle game in 2022, Netflix is partnering with Nanobit again to release a new game based on the reality series in 2023.

Untitled Super Evil Megacorp Game

Super Evil Megacorp, the studio behind Catalyst Black and Vainglory, is working with Netflix to develop a new IP pitched as a ‘transmedia’ franchise that will see an exclusive game released based on an upcoming Netflix release.

Vikings: Valhalla

Confirmed for 2023 is a mobile strategy game to go alongside the Netflix Original series Vikings: Valhalla.

Per a press release from TiltingPoint Games:

“In the new strategy game Vikings: Valhalla, players will take their place as leaders of fierce Viking clans and build formidable settlements. As their following grows, they will wage war and expand their influence across the continent. It will take strength, cunning and ingenuity to claim a stake through the ever-changing balance of power.”

Molehew’s Mining Adventure

Unannounced gaming title, but the copyright was registered in late March 2023.

What games are you most looking forward to playing on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.