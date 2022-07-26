New Netflix Movies Coming to Netflix in 2023 and Beyond

Welcome to our preview of the new movies coming to Netflix beyond 2022. We’ll list over a hundred Netflix Original movies we expect to release in 2023, 2024, or beyond.

The Netflix Original movie library has ballooned in recent years with stories from around the world being told on Netflix and there’s plenty more to come.

In fact, there continue to be hundreds of upcoming movies on Netflix, and below is our attempt at listing all of the biggest movies due to release in the coming years.

For the movies that are still to come in 2022, check out our fall 2022 preview here.

Now it’s important to state this isn’t every movie in development. We actually don’t think we’ve even covered half of the movies currently on their way. Also, we’re also only going to feature predominantly English language titles for the sake of not making this list last forever.

So without further ado, here’s our massive preview of movies coming to Netflix starting in 2022, into 2023, and beyond.

Netflix Original Movies Coming in 2023 and Beyond

Beverly Hills Cop 4

Genre: Comedy

Director: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

Cast: Eddie Murphy

That’s right, decades after Eddie Murphy first played Axel Foley, Netflix has revived the action crime comedy for a fourth entry (and potentially more afterward).

Expected to be called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the movie sees Axel Foley receiving a call that his estranged daughter is in danger.

BRZRKR

Genre: Action

Director: TBD

Cast: Keanu Reeves as B

We’ll be getting both a live-action movie and an anime series based on the graphic novels created by Keanu Reeves himself.

The comic follows an immortal warrior known as Berzerker as he fights his way through the ages.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Director: Sam Fell

Confirmed Release Date: 2023

It’s been a hot minute but a sequel for Chicken Run is on its way to Netflix. Aardman Animation and Netflix have worked on several projects including Robin Robin and Shaun the Sheep, but that will expand to the first full feature exclusive to Netflix globally in 2021.

The sequel will see the return of Babs, Ginger, Rocky, and Fletcher living on their new island after escaping Tweedy’s farm. It was previously believed that Chicken Run 2 could arrive in 2021, but it’s more likely to be 2023 according to the movie’s IMDb page.

Code 8: Part II

Genre: Sci-fi

Director: Jeff Chan

Cast: Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell

The first movie was a fan-funded movie short that turned into a movie and jumped onto Netflix. Now, a sequel is in development and will begin filming in late 2021.

Here’s what the sequel is about:

“The sequel follows the journey of a teenage girl fighting to get justice for her slain brother at the hands of corrupt police officers.”

Dept. H

Genre: Comic, Fantasy

Director: Alice Waddington

Based on the comic by Matt Kindt (released by Dark Horse Entertainment) this movie will see the daughter of a murdered scientist discovering his death at a deep-sea research facility.

Extraction 2

Genre: Action

Director: Sam Hargrave

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa

Chris Hemsworth is picking up his gun once again and returning to the role of Tyler Rake. The movie is reportedly eying a Q1 2023 release date and sees Rake taking up yet another deadly mission.

God Country

Genre: Fantasy, Comic Book

Director: Jim Mickle

The showrunner behind Netflix’s Sweet Tooth will be adapting the Image Comics God Country into a movie for Netflix. The comic comes from Geoff Shaw, Donny Cates, and Jason Wordie.

Here’s what you can expect from the story if you’ve never read the comics:

An elderly widower in Texas is cured of dementia after discovering an enchanted sword in the eye of a tornado. Due to this discovery, however, he must fight otherworldly creatures that the sword has summoned. Based on the Image comic by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw.

Heart Of Stone

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Director: Tom Harper

Cast: Gal Gadot, Jamie Doran

Netflix won this movie from Skydance, which will see Gal Gadot pegged as being Netflix’s equivalent of Mission: Impossible or 007.

Havoc

Genre: Action, Thriller | Director: Gareth Evans

Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker

The director of The Raid and Netflix’s Apostle returns for this new action thriller headlined by Tom Hardy.

The story follows a detective who is following up on a drug deal that’s gone dramatically wrong that leads him to have to rescue a politician’s son.

The movie is being produced by XYZ Films and began filming in the summer of 2021.

High in the Clouds

Genre: Animation

Director: Timothy Reckart

Netflix and Gaumont are producing this new animated feature film based on the novel by Paul McCartney who is also reportedly producing brand new original music for the movie too.

The movie is about a teenage squirrel called Wirral who joins a team of rebels.

We’re hearing that the movie will be released in the summer of 2023.

Luther

Genre: Detective, Crime

Director: Jamie Payne

Cast: Idris Elba, Andy Serkis, Cynthia Erivo

BBC Films, Chernin Entertainment and Netflix are teaming up for Luther, the feature film based on the British series.

Been described as a Jason Bourne/James Bond-esque movie.

Rustin

Genre: Biography

Director: George C. Wolfe

Cast: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, Jeffrey Wright, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts

A new biopic on the gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin who was most known for organizing the 1963 march on Washington.

Comes from the Obamas production company Higher Ground Productions

Maestro

Genre: Biopic, Music

Director: Bradley Cooper

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Jeremy Strong

Produced by Amblin Entertainment (Steven Spielberg’s outfit), this movie serves a biopic for the famous composer Leonard Bernstein and more importantly, the relationship between him and Felicia.

Nimona

Genre: Animation

Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Cast: Chloe Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang

Originally at 20th Century Animation before being unceremoneously canceled, Nimona is now being produced exclusively for Netflix.

The animated flick is based on the ND Stevenson source material and is about a trouble-making shapeshifter who is sidekick to a supervillain.

Pain Hustlers

Genre: Drama

Director: David Yates

Originally at Sony Pictures, this movie was sold to Netflix for big money in 2022. It’ll be led by Chris Evans (The Gray Man, Captain America) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place).

Here’s what you can expect storywise for Pain Hustlers:

Dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter, high school dropout Liza Drake lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Liza’s charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

Players

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Director: Trish Sie

Cast: Tom Ellis, Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr., Augustus Prew, Joel Courtney

Lucifer’s Tom Ellis and Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez will be teaming up for this romantic comedy set in New York City. It’s about a sportswriter Mack who falls for one of the targets that his “successful hook-up plays” scooped him.

Filming began in summer 2021.

Reptile

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Director: Grant Singer

Cast: Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake

Benicio Del Toro plays the role of Nichols, a New England detective who is relentless at his job.

The movie began filming in September 2021 and is due to wrap in November 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Society of the Snow

Genre: Biopic

Director: J.A. Bayona

Cast: Esteban Bigliardi, Matías Recalt, Rafael Federman, Agustín Pardella

Expected to be spoken predominantly in Spanish, this biopic will retell the story of the doomed Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 which crashed into a glacier. Only so many of the crew went on to survive.

Teddy and the Guardians of The Night

Genre: Family, Fantasy

Seven Bucks Productions and FlynnPictureCo. are bringing this family adventure film to Netflix which is based on the famous illustration by Alex Panagopoulos.

Josh Stolberg and Bobby Florsheim are on board to write with Dwayne Johnson producing.

The Division

Genre: Action

Director: Stephen Gaghan

Among the multiple video games Netflix is adapting from Ubisoft’s huge library of IP is The Division which is set to be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. It’ll be set in the near future when a pandemic virus ravages the economy and the world. Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal set to star.

The Electric State

Genre: Sci-fi

Director: Joe Russo and Anthony Russo

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt

The Russo Brothers bought their first big project to Netflix in 2022 with the release of The Gray Man and Netflix is investing in a slew of new projects from the pair, including an adaptation of Simon Stålenhag ‘s The Electric State.

Here’s what you can expect from the adaptation:

“Set in a post-apocalyptic 1997, The Electric State is the story of Michelle who, accompanied by her toy robot Skip, sets out across the western United States in a stolen car to find her missing brother. Told in achingly melancholy, spare prose and featuring almost a hundred gorgeous, full-colour illustrations, The Electric State is a novel like no other.”

The Helicopter Heist

Genre: Drama

Director: Jimmy Chin & Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal

Netflix is adapting the Jonas Bonnier best-seller drama about a gang of thieves plot to steal over $5 million using a stolen helicopter.

Development on this one has gone quiet since December 2018.

The Homeless World Cup

Genre: Sport

Director: Thea Sharrock

Cast: Bill Nighy, Valeria Golino, Cristina Rodlo, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Susan Wokoma, Kit Young

From Blueprint Pictures, the studio behind Emma, The Last Letter From Your Lover, and Seven Psychopaths comes a heartfelt drama about the real-world organization that runs a football tournament for the homeless.

The Killer

Genre: Action, Crime

Director: David Fincher

Cast: Michael Fassbender

David Fincher’s next big Netflix project began production on November 1st, 2021, and will be filmed on location around the globe.

The movie is about an elite assassin who is having a psychological crisis and tries to retire in Mexico however is quickly bought back.

The Monkey King

Genre: Animation

Director: Anthony Stacchi

Cast: Jimmy O. Yang, Stephanie Hsu, BD Wong, Jodi Long

Animated feature film set to release in 2023.

The Mothership

Genre: Family, Adventure

Director: Matt Charman

Cast: Halle Berry, Omari Hardwick, Jaiden J. Smith, Quinn McPherson, Paul Guilfoyle, Sydney Lemmon, Molly Parker, John Ortiz

Halle Berry will play Sara Morse in this new family sci-fi movie where she discovers a strange object nestled away in their rural arm, setting them off on an adventure.

Confirmed for release in 2022.

The Raid

Genre: Action

Director: Patrick Hughes

XYZ Films and Range Media Partners are teaming up for a reboot of the 2012 movie starring Iko Uwais.

Here’s what you can expect from the reboot:

“Set in Philadelphia’s drug-infested badlands, and centers on an elite undercover DEA task force as they climb a ladder of cartel informants to catch an elusive kingpin. A re-imaging of Gareth Evans’ 2010 action thriller, which followed an elite Indonesian S.W.A.T. team.”

The Family Treehorn

Genre: Animation

Director: Ron Howard



Based on the Florence Parry Heide book The Shrinking of Treehorn, this will be the animation directorial debut of Ron Howard, best known for A Beautiful Mind, Frost/Nixon, and Netflix’s Hillbilly Elegy.

The movie will be done by the Netflix in-house studio, Animal Logic and is about a young man who begins shrinking in size after playing a strange board game, which goes largely unnoticed by his parents.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Genre: Comedy, Adventure

Director: Wes Anderson

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, Dev Patel

Netflix notably purchased the entire Roald Dahl library and one of their most ambitious projects announced so far is a new Wes Anderson movie that has an all-star cast assembled.

The movie adapts a series of short stories focusing on Henry Sugar’s character.

Ultraman

Genre: Animation

Director: Shannon Tindle

Based on the long-running manga and anime series, this new feature film comes from Tsuburaya Productions.

The movie is being written and directed by Shannon Tindle who produced the limited series LOST OLLIE for Netflix in 2022.

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story

Genre: Comedy

Director: Jerry Seinfeld

Cast: Amy Schumer, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, James Marsden, Hugh Grant

Jerry Seinfeld will star, direct, write and produce this new comedy movie about the origin of the humble confectionary, the Pop-Tart.

The movie is inspired by a joke told on the stand-up stage tells the story of the sworn rivalries between Kellogg’s and Post.

Wallace & Gromit

Genre: Animation | Director: Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham

A new movie in the Wallace and Gromit universe is coming to Netflix exclusively to Netflix (excluding the UK) in 2024.

In the interest of this article not taking a lifetime to read, here’s a breakdown of even more movies on the way to Netflix.

36 Questions – Brett Haley is on board to direct this adaptation of the podcast.

– Brett Haley is on board to direct this adaptation of the podcast. A God in Ruins – Western from writer Ibrahim R. Alraeesi.

– Western from writer Ibrahim R. Alraeesi. A Million Miles Away Biopic of Jose M. Hernandez, the first Mexican-American astronaut.

Biopic of Jose M. Hernandez, the first Mexican-American astronaut. A Note of Explanation – A time-traveling sprite inhabits Queen Mary’s dollhouse in Windsor Castle. Ben Queen to write.

– A time-traveling sprite inhabits Queen Mary’s dollhouse in Windsor Castle. Ben Queen to write. A Time Lost – Adaptation of a story developed by Millie Bobby Brown and her sister Paige Brown.

– Adaptation of a story developed by Millie Bobby Brown and her sister Paige Brown. Absolute Dominion – From Blumhouse Productions comes a new martial arts dystopian thriller set in 2085.

– From Blumhouse Productions comes a new martial arts dystopian thriller set in 2085. ALICE – Modern musical reimagining of the classic Alice in Wonderland story.

– Modern musical reimagining of the classic Alice in Wonderland story. Amnesty – Ramin Bahrani (who directed The White Tiger for Netflix) is on board to direct this thriller about an undocumented migrant who cleans house when he finds out he may be an accessory to the murder of his employer.

– Ramin Bahrani (who directed The White Tiger for Netflix) is on board to direct this thriller about an undocumented migrant who cleans house when he finds out he may be an accessory to the murder of his employer. Amy And The Orphans – Drama directed by Lindsey Ferrentino about two estranged siblings having to break news of their fathers death to their sister who has Down syndrome.

– Drama directed by Lindsey Ferrentino about two estranged siblings having to break news of their fathers death to their sister who has Down syndrome. Animal Farm – Andy Serkis directs this adaptation of the George Orwell novel.

– Andy Serkis directs this adaptation of the George Orwell novel. Arranged Marriage – Vali Chandrasekaran (who has worked on Modern Family, 30 Rock and My Name Is Earl) will direct this comedy about a white woman asking her Indian friend’s family to arrange a marriage for her.

– Vali Chandrasekaran (who has worked on Modern Family, 30 Rock and My Name Is Earl) will direct this comedy about a white woman asking her Indian friend’s family to arrange a marriage for her. Atlas – Jennifer Lopez will headline this sci-fi thriller directed by Brad Peyton and written by Aron Eli Coleite. Set in a bleak future where an AI soldier seeks to end humanity to stop war for good.

– Jennifer Lopez will headline this sci-fi thriller directed by Brad Peyton and written by Aron Eli Coleite. Set in a bleak future where an AI soldier seeks to end humanity to stop war for good. Auntie Claus – New Christmas movie from the creator of High School Musical and Julie and the Phantoms.

– New Christmas movie from the creator of High School Musical and Julie and the Phantoms. Back in Action – Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx will co-star in this new action comedy from Seth Gordon.

Bad Dad – British comedy David Williams (Little Britain) is set to adapt his book for Netflix.

– British comedy David Williams (Little Britain) is set to adapt his book for Netflix. Ball and Chain – Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt superhero based on the 90s comic.

– Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt superhero based on the 90s comic. Bank of Dave – Phoebe Dynevor and Joel Fry to star in this new comedy from director Chris Foggin.

– Phoebe Dynevor and Joel Fry to star in this new comedy from director Chris Foggin. Best Christmas Ever – Charlotte Sanders and her family unexpectedly spends Christmas with her college friend Jackie Jennings.

– Charlotte Sanders and her family unexpectedly spends Christmas with her college friend Jackie Jennings. Betty Ford – Ryan Murphy produced movie starring Sarah Paulson about the first lady, Betty Ford.

– Ryan Murphy produced movie starring Sarah Paulson about the first lady, Betty Ford. Beyond Good & Evil – Adaptation of the Ubisoft game led by director Rob Letterman.

– Adaptation of the Ubisoft game led by director Rob Letterman. Bird Box 2 – A sequel to the Sandra Bullock Netflix smash-hit has long been rumored in development based on the novel’s sequel.

Bioshock – An adaptation of the video game franchise.

– An adaptation of the video game franchise. Black Brother, Black Brother – Adaptation of the best-selling book from Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton.

– Adaptation of the best-selling book from Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton. Black Stallions – Comedy featuring Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, and Lil Rel Howery.

– Comedy featuring Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, and Lil Rel Howery. Blackout – This anthology series will also have some feature films according to reports. Produced by the Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

– This anthology series will also have some feature films according to reports. Produced by the Obama’s Higher Ground Productions. Blade Of The 47 Ronin – A long-awaited sequel to the Keanu Reeves movie.

– A long-awaited sequel to the Keanu Reeves movie. Blink Speed – Cynthia Erivo will headline this new sci-fi thriller based on the short story by Eric Matthew Brown.

– Cynthia Erivo will headline this new sci-fi thriller based on the short story by Eric Matthew Brown. Bright 2 – Sequel to the Will Smith fantasy movie.

– Sequel to the Will Smith fantasy movie. Button Man – Brian Helgeland is set to adapt this British comic book strip.

– Brian Helgeland is set to adapt this British comic book strip. Carmen Sandiego – Gina Rodriguez to headline this live-action film based on the character from David Siefkin.

– Gina Rodriguez to headline this live-action film based on the character from David Siefkin. Change Agent – Immersive Pictures will produce this new crime thriller about an Interpol agent suffering a genetic attack that leaves him looking like a cartel leader.

– Immersive Pictures will produce this new crime thriller about an Interpol agent suffering a genetic attack that leaves him looking like a cartel leader. Chinatown – Prequel to the 1974 film with David Fincher serving as executive producer and Robert Towne penning the script.

– Prequel to the 1974 film with David Fincher serving as executive producer and Robert Towne penning the script. Christmas in Wonderland – Christmas feature film about Sierra who is recovering from a skiing accident who is taken in by a single dad.

– Christmas feature film about Sierra who is recovering from a skiing accident who is taken in by a single dad. Christmas Quinceanera – Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr to star in this new Christmas feature film.

– Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr to star in this new Christmas feature film. Chupa – Jonás Cuarón to direct this adventure drama starring Demián Bichir.

– Jonás Cuarón to direct this adventure drama starring Demián Bichir. Cocaine Hippos – Comedy starring Jermaine Fowler.

– Comedy starring Jermaine Fowler. Cold Warrior – Drama about a retired Cold War-era spy helping a younger agent track down a terrorist. Directed by Shane Black and written by Chuck Mondry.

– Drama about a retired Cold War-era spy helping a younger agent track down a terrorist. Directed by Shane Black and written by Chuck Mondry. Damsel – Juan Carlos Fresnadillo is on board to direct this thriller about a princess tricked into thinking she’s marrying a prince only to be thrown into a pit being sacrificed to a dragon.

– Juan Carlos Fresnadillo is on board to direct this thriller about a princess tricked into thinking she’s marrying a prince only to be thrown into a pit being sacrificed to a dragon. Dark Days at the Magna Carta – 21 Laps Entertainment sci-fi horror being written by Michael Paisley.

– 21 Laps Entertainment sci-fi horror being written by Michael Paisley. Death and the King’s Horseman – Nigerian movie from EbonyLife Films about the chief of the King’s stables amongst a Yoruban tribe.

– Nigerian movie from EbonyLife Films about the chief of the King’s stables amongst a Yoruban tribe. Dial A For Aunties – Romantic comedy which will be directed by Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan.

Do Not Harm – Silver Pictures Entertainment is working on this erotic thriller about a surgeon going down a dangerous path when she has an affair with another doctor.

– Silver Pictures Entertainment is working on this erotic thriller about a surgeon going down a dangerous path when she has an affair with another doctor. Dorothy & Alice – Adaptation of the Justin Merz novel based on the iconic figures from literature.

– Adaptation of the Justin Merz novel based on the iconic figures from literature. Down Low – Rightor Doyle directs this comedy about a deeply repressed man.

– Rightor Doyle directs this comedy about a deeply repressed man. Dr. Rapp – John Hamburg is set to write and direct this biopic on a man that had a stroke that turned him into a rap legend.

– John Hamburg is set to write and direct this biopic on a man that had a stroke that turned him into a rap legend. Dragon’s Lair – Ryan Reynolds will lead this action fantasy movie from Vertigo Entertainment about Dirk the Daring who sets out to rescue a princes from the evil dragon.

– Ryan Reynolds will lead this action fantasy movie from Vertigo Entertainment about Dirk the Daring who sets out to rescue a princes from the evil dragon. Empathy Machine – Sci-fi horror directed by Francis Lawrence described as a mix of Ex Machine meets Rosemary’s Baby.

– Sci-fi horror directed by Francis Lawrence described as a mix of Ex Machine meets Rosemary’s Baby. Exit West – Adaptation from Higher Ground Productions adapting the Mohsin Hamid novel and will star Riz Ahmed.

– Adaptation from Higher Ground Productions adapting the Mohsin Hamid novel and will star Riz Ahmed. Family Leave – Jennifer Garner will star in this new family comedy about two families who all body switch on opposite sides of the world.

– Jennifer Garner will star in this new family comedy about two families who all body switch on opposite sides of the world. First Ascent – From Scott Free comes this new supernatural thriller.

– From Scott Free comes this new supernatural thriller. Flash Boys – Previously at Sony Pictures, this book looks at the life of Michael Lewis who worked on Wall Street and alleges the entire industry is corrupt.

– Previously at Sony Pictures, this book looks at the life of Michael Lewis who worked on Wall Street and alleges the entire industry is corrupt. Forty Acres – Thriller with Jay-Z producing. About a civil

– Thriller with Jay-Z producing. About a civil Fuzzy Towers – Kevin James stars as an optometrist who dreams of working for a kids TV show.

– Kevin James stars as an optometrist who dreams of working for a kids TV show. Gundam – Jordan Vogt-Roberts to direct this new sci-fi adaptation of the anime from Legendary Entertainment.

– Jordan Vogt-Roberts to direct this new sci-fi adaptation of the anime from Legendary Entertainment. Hamlet – Riz Ahmed led modern-day adaptation.

– Riz Ahmed led modern-day adaptation. Happiness for Beginners – Ellie Kemper led drama about a 32-year-old divorcee signing up for a wilderness survival course.

– Ellie Kemper led drama about a 32-year-old divorcee signing up for a wilderness survival course. Heat – Gregory Nava to direct the Heat novel by Mike Lupica.

– Gregory Nava to direct the Heat novel by Mike Lupica. Hello America – Netflix secured the film rights to the 1981 novel by JG Ballard in 2017 with Scott Free to produce but has gone quiet.

Hello, Universe – Announced in May 2019, this movie is based on the novel by Erin Entrada Kelly.

– Announced in May 2019, this movie is based on the novel by Erin Entrada Kelly. Here Comes the Flood – Jason Bateman to direct this romance-heist movie.

– Jason Bateman to direct this romance-heist movie. I Slept With Joey Ramone – Pete Davidson will play Joey Ramone the so-called King of Punk.

– Pete Davidson will play Joey Ramone the so-called King of Punk. I Used to Be Famous – Eddie Sternberg to direct this musical comedy following Vince (played by Ed Skrein) who dreams of making a comeback.

– Eddie Sternberg to direct this musical comedy following Vince (played by Ed Skrein) who dreams of making a comeback. Ivy – Sci-fi movie from Danis Goulet about a husband building his wife a smart AI house known as Ivy who soon generates an evil agenda.

– Sci-fi movie from Danis Goulet about a husband building his wife a smart AI house known as Ivy who soon generates an evil agenda. Janet – Janet Mock will direct this biography of a young black woman at the Washington Post who has the goal of reaching the front page.

– Janet Mock will direct this biography of a young black woman at the Washington Post who has the goal of reaching the front page. John Henry and the Statesmen – Action thriller directed by Jake Kasdan and starring Dwayne Johnson.

– Action thriller directed by Jake Kasdan and starring Dwayne Johnson. King of Boys 2 – Nollywood crime-drama sequel.

– Nollywood crime-drama sequel. Knives Out 3 – A third entry in the detective movie franchise Knives Out which will see the return of Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig.

3 – A third entry in the detective movie franchise Knives Out which will see the return of Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig. Lady Killer – Blake Lively will headline this action thriller as Josie Schuller, the perfect 1950s wife who leads a double life as a trained killer.

– Blake Lively will headline this action thriller as Josie Schuller, the perfect 1950s wife who leads a double life as a trained killer. Leave The World Behind – Sam Esmail to develop this Julia Roberts led movie based on Rumaan Alam’s novel.

– Sam Esmail to develop this Julia Roberts led movie based on Rumaan Alam’s novel. Life Sentence – Sci-fi from 6th & Idaho Productions about a prisoner who chooses to enroll in a futuristic program that erase his memories.

– Sci-fi from 6th & Idaho Productions about a prisoner who chooses to enroll in a futuristic program that erase his memories. Lift – Action movie about a master thief and her ex-boyfriend teaming up to steal $100 million in gold being transported via a flight from London to Zurich. Stars Kevin Hart.

– Action movie about a master thief and her ex-boyfriend teaming up to steal $100 million in gold being transported via a flight from London to Zurich. Stars Kevin Hart. Lost Dog – Canine movie adapting the novel Lost Dog: A Love Story.

Loteria – Eugenio Derbez to star in this family adventure film.

– Eugenio Derbez to star in this family adventure film. Masters of the Universe – Aaron Nee to direct a live-action He-Man movie previously at Sony Pictures. Kyle Allen is to star.

– Aaron Nee to direct a live-action He-Man movie previously at Sony Pictures. Kyle Allen is to star. Mega Man – A live-action movie based on the classic Capcom game.

Millarworld movies including: Empress Huck Prodigy Sharkey The Bounty Hunter

movies including: Mixtape – Valerie Weiss will direct this rom-com starring Julie Bowen and Jackson Rathbone.

– Valerie Weiss will direct this rom-com starring Julie Bowen and Jackson Rathbone. Most Dangerous Game – Netflix and Treehouse Pictures reunite Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell and writer/producer Katie Silberman in this new romantic comedy.

– Netflix and Treehouse Pictures reunite Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell and writer/producer Katie Silberman in this new romantic comedy. Most Talented Family – Camilla Blackett will write this new family feature film for Netflix.

Murder Mystery 2 – Sequel to the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston comedy with Jeremy Garelick on board to direct.

– Sequel to the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston comedy with Jeremy Garelick on board to direct. My Wife and I Bought A Ranch… – 21 Laps horror movie adapted from the Reddit short story.

– 21 Laps horror movie adapted from the Reddit short story. Nyad – 64-year-old marathon swimmer, Diana Nyad (played by Annette Bening), attempts to become the first person ever to swim from Cuba to Florida.

– 64-year-old marathon swimmer, Diana Nyad (played by Annette Bening), attempts to become the first person ever to swim from Cuba to Florida. Our Man from Jersey – Mark Wahlberg and Halle Barry to co-star alongside each other in this thriller which is described as a blue-collar James Bond.

– Mark Wahlberg and Halle Barry to co-star alongside each other in this thriller which is described as a blue-collar James Bond. Pashmina – Animated feature film from director Gurinder Chadha about a young girl who discovers her heritage via her magical pashmina.

– Animated feature film from director Gurinder Chadha about a young girl who discovers her heritage via her magical pashmina. Past Midnight – Action drama produced by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by T.J. Fixman.

– Action drama produced by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by T.J. Fixman. Planet of the Dead – A follow-up sequel to 2020’s Army of the Dead.

– A follow-up sequel to 2020’s Army of the Dead. Quartermaster – Drew Pearce to direct new thriller and described as a high-concept thriller.

Rebel Moon (Part 1 & Part 2) – Zack Snyder’s big new sci-fi movie that was originally pitched as a Star Wars story. Will also have a sequel.

– Zack Snyder’s big new sci-fi movie that was originally pitched as a Star Wars story. Will also have a sequel. Rebel Ridge – American thriller that explores systemic injustice in America. Directed by Jeremy Saulnier.

– American thriller that explores systemic injustice in America. Directed by Jeremy Saulnier. Red Notice 2 & 3 – Follow-up movies to Netflix’s big action movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

– Follow-up movies to Netflix’s big action movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Redd Zone – Jada Pinkett Smith to star in this upcoming drama.

– Jada Pinkett Smith to star in this upcoming drama. Rez Ball – Coming-of-age drama produced by LeBron James.

– Coming-of-age drama produced by LeBron James. Rockaway – 3dot Productions to produce this Kerry Washington led adaptation of the book from Diane Cardwell.

– 3dot Productions to produce this Kerry Washington led adaptation of the book from Diane Cardwell. Rodney & Sheryl – Movie biopic on the serial killer Rodney Alcala directed by Chloe Okuno.

Sand Kings – George R.R. Martin’s book being adapted as a Netflix feature film.

– George R.R. Martin’s book being adapted as a Netflix feature film. Sherlock Junior – New movie looking into the early years of the famous detective with Ehren Kruger helming.

– New movie looking into the early years of the famous detective with Ehren Kruger helming. Shoe Dog – Adaptation of Phil Knight’s best-selling memoir about the shoe company Nike’s meteoric rise.

– Adaptation of Phil Knight’s best-selling memoir about the shoe company Nike’s meteoric rise. Shoot Like a Girl – Netflix is reportedly taking this project over which had Angelina Jolie originally listed but Gal Gadot is thought to be replacing her for the Netflix version.

– Netflix is reportedly taking this project over which had Angelina Jolie originally listed but Gal Gadot is thought to be replacing her for the Netflix version. Shout It Out Loud – Biopic on Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley who go on to form a band known as KISS. Directed by Joachim Rønnin.

– Biopic on Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley who go on to form a band known as KISS. Directed by Joachim Rønnin. Six Years – Movie adaptation of the Harlan Coben thriller with David Ayer writing and directing.

– Movie adaptation of the Harlan Coben thriller with David Ayer writing and directing. Spongebob Squarepants Spin-offs – Two untitled Spongebob movies are in the works as well as a series.

– Two untitled Spongebob movies are in the works as well as a series. Steps – Animation from Alyce Tzue and Netflix Animation about two stepsisters who are overlooked for marriage by the prince and instead opt to go on an epic journey.

Stitch Head – Animated feature film from director Steve Hudson about a small humanoid monster stitched together from leftovers.

– Animated feature film from director Steve Hudson about a small humanoid monster stitched together from leftovers. Student Driver – Action comedy from Peter Hoare with Kyle Newacheck directing. About a substitute driver’s ed teacher and his students embarking on a madcap adventure.

– Action comedy from Peter Hoare with Kyle Newacheck directing. About a substitute driver’s ed teacher and his students embarking on a madcap adventure. Teddy Bear – Family feature film inspired by Alex Panagopoulos’ drawing of a teddy bear defending a young, sleeping child from an approaching monster. Bobby Florsheim and Josh Stolberg behind the project.

– Family feature film inspired by Alex Panagopoulos’ drawing of a teddy bear defending a young, sleeping child from an approaching monster. Bobby Florsheim and Josh Stolberg behind the project. The Inheritance – Previously known as The Last Will & Testament of Charles Abernathy Alejandro Brugués directs this movie about a billionaire who calls his kids to his house as he suspects he may soon be dead.

– Previously known as The Last Will & Testament of Charles Abernathy Alejandro Brugués directs this movie about a billionaire who calls his kids to his house as he suspects he may soon be dead. The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die – Edward Bazalgette will direct this follow-up movie to the successful Netflix series.

– Edward Bazalgette will direct this follow-up movie to the successful Netflix series. The Netherfield Girls – Described as a contemporary update of Pride and Prejudice with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan set to star.

– Described as a contemporary update of Pride and Prejudice with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan set to star. Take The Ice – Charles Randolph-Wright will direct this new family movie about a 15-year-old dreaming of becoming a world-class ice skater.

– Charles Randolph-Wright will direct this new family movie about a 15-year-old dreaming of becoming a world-class ice skater. Tenzing – Biopic on Tenzing Norgay, the person who climbed alongside Sir Edmund Hillary to the top of Everest.

– Biopic on Tenzing Norgay, the person who climbed alongside Sir Edmund Hillary to the top of Everest. The Chronicles of Narnia – At least one movie is part of Netflix’s huge upcoming Narnia universe.

– At least one movie is part of Netflix’s huge upcoming Narnia universe. The Bluff – The Russo Brothers will produce this period drama about a Caribbean woman whose secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers.

– The Russo Brothers will produce this period drama about a Caribbean woman whose secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers. The Cactus – Romantic comedy based on the book by Sarah Haywood from Hello Sunshine.

– Romantic comedy based on the book by Sarah Haywood from Hello Sunshine. The Cipher – Jennifer Lopez to star as FBI special agent Nina Guerrera.

– Jennifer Lopez to star as FBI special agent Nina Guerrera. The Council – Will Smith-led crime drama where he plays a crime boss Nicky Barnes.

– Will Smith-led crime drama where he plays a crime boss Nicky Barnes. The Formula – Robert De Niro and John Boyega will star in this Formula One movie about a prodigy who is forced to become a getaway driver. Directed by Gerard McMurray.

– Robert De Niro and John Boyega will star in this Formula One movie about a prodigy who is forced to become a getaway driver. Directed by Gerard McMurray. The Ghost In The Machine – Drama from Heyday Films about how a middle-class black girl from the North Side of Minneapolis become one of the biggest threats to the entire US banking system.

– Drama from Heyday Films about how a middle-class black girl from the North Side of Minneapolis become one of the biggest threats to the entire US banking system. The Girls I’ve Been – Millie Bobby Brown on board to star in this adaptation of the Tess Sharpe novel.

– Millie Bobby Brown on board to star in this adaptation of the Tess Sharpe novel. The Hills Have Eyes For You – Horror romantic comedy from Eli Craig.

– Horror romantic comedy from Eli Craig. The Hunchback of Notre Dame – Musical featuring Idris Elba dubbed as a modern retelling of the classic tale.

The Kane Chronicles 1-3 – Percy Jackson writer Rick Riordan is bringing his excellent Kane Chronicles to Netflix.

– Percy Jackson writer Rick Riordan is bringing his excellent Kane Chronicles to Netflix. The Kitchen – Kibwe Tavares to direct this new sci-fi movie set in 2040s London. Kano from Top Boy will star.

– Kibwe Tavares to direct this new sci-fi movie set in 2040s London. Kano from Top Boy will star. The Magician’s Elephant – Animated feature film from director Wendy Rogers about an orphaned boy who is told by a fortune teller that an elephant will help him find his lost sister. Due to release in 2023.

– Animated feature film from director Wendy Rogers about an orphaned boy who is told by a fortune teller that an elephant will help him find his lost sister. Due to release in 2023. The Nailbomber – Feature-length British documentary about far-right extremists who planted nail bombs across London.

The Old Guard, Chapter Two: Force Multiplied – Sequel to The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron.

– Sequel to The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron. The Out-Law – Tyler Spindel to direct this action-comedy from Happy Madison about a bank manager about to marry and gets held up by the Ghost Bandits. Starring Nina Dobrev and Pierce Brosnan.

– Tyler Spindel to direct this action-comedy from Happy Madison about a bank manager about to marry and gets held up by the Ghost Bandits. Starring Nina Dobrev and Pierce Brosnan. The Perfect Find – Numa Perrier directs this rom-com starring Gabrielle Union and Gina Torres.

– Numa Perrier directs this rom-com starring Gabrielle Union and Gina Torres. The Piano Lesson – August Wilson adaptation from the producers of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

– August Wilson adaptation from the producers of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The Selection – Adaption of the Kiera Cass novel directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour.

– Adaption of the Kiera Cass novel directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour. The Thing About Jellyfish – Millie Bobby Brown led movie adapting the novel.

– Millie Bobby Brown led movie adapting the novel. The Young Wife – Tayarisha Poe writes and directs about a 29-year-old woman on the day of her first wedding.

– Tayarisha Poe writes and directs about a 29-year-old woman on the day of her first wedding. Thelma the Unicorn – Animated feature film from Dreamworks Animation and director Jared Hess.

– Animated feature film from Dreamworks Animation and director Jared Hess. This Beast – Kurt Sutter writes and directs this movie produced by Blumhouse about a lowly trapper is tasked with killing a mysterious beast in an 18th-century village.

– Kurt Sutter writes and directs this movie produced by Blumhouse about a lowly trapper is tasked with killing a mysterious beast in an 18th-century village. Tilt – MacMillan Hedges is on board to write this new movie from Chernin Entertainment.

– MacMillan Hedges is on board to write this new movie from Chernin Entertainment. To Hell with the Devil – Thriller from John Holiday about a group of misfits who conjure up a demon to help save their friend.

– Thriller from John Holiday about a group of misfits who conjure up a demon to help save their friend. Trigger Warning – Catchlight Studios presents this Jessica Alba led action thriller directed by Mouly Surya.

– Catchlight Studios presents this Jessica Alba led action thriller directed by Mouly Surya. True Spirit – Anna Paquin and Teagan Croft will star in this biopic of a young Australian teenager who sailed around the world.

– Anna Paquin and Teagan Croft will star in this biopic of a young Australian teenager who sailed around the world. Uglies – McG directs this new movie starring Joey King.

– McG directs this new movie starring Joey King. Upstate – Comedy starring Ryan Reynolds.

– Comedy starring Ryan Reynolds. Underworld – Ted Melfi to adapt the novel by Don DeLillo.

– Ted Melfi to adapt the novel by Don DeLillo. Untitled Dany Levy Romantic Comedy – Begins production in July 2022.

– Begins production in July 2022. Uprising – 21 Laps Entertainment action thriller about a global viral pandemic that turns people into vampires. Directed by Travis Knight.

Virunga – Leonardo DiCaprio and Barry Jenkins teaming on a movie based on the documentary.

– Leonardo DiCaprio and Barry Jenkins teaming on a movie based on the documentary. War Party – Adventure film about Navy SEALS starring Tom Hardy.

– Adventure film about Navy SEALS starring Tom Hardy. We Can Be Heroes 2 – Sequel to the Robert Rodriguez movie that lit up the top 10s in Christmas 2020.

– Sequel to the Robert Rodriguez movie that lit up the top 10s in Christmas 2020. Wedding Season – Tom Dey to direct this rom-com about an Indian-American woman finding a boyfriend temporarily for the wedding season.

– Tom Dey to direct this rom-com about an Indian-American woman finding a boyfriend temporarily for the wedding season. Where I End – Sophia Takal to direct this new sci-fi thriller.

– Sophia Takal to direct this new sci-fi thriller. You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah! – Samantha Cohen will direct this comedy adaptation that will star Adam Sandler.

– Samantha Cohen will direct this comedy adaptation that will star Adam Sandler. Your Place Or Mine – Aggregate Films producing this rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

Have we missed any major Netflix movies coming in 2023 or beyond? Let us know in the comments down below.