Ryan Murphy Series & Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

Ryan Murphy is perhaps one of the most prolific producers in Hollywood right now and mostly working on new content for Netflix with both pre-existing projects and through his big overall output deal. Here are all the projects Murphy is currently working on for Netflix coming to Netflix in 2022 and beyond.

As you may know, Ryan Murphy is a prolific TV executive and writer behind some of the past decade’s biggest shows. Many of his shows are streaming on Netflix but in February 2018 the writer/producer signed with Netflix has been producing new content exclusively for Netflix from July 2018.

There are also quite a few Ryan Murphy projects outside of Netflix that still come to Netflix. American Horror Story still gets annual updates as part of his old FX deal. POSE and American Crime Story also get added to Netflix in a timely manner too. Glee is still on Netflix but is set to leave soon.

Here’s the rundown of every Ryan Murphy project that’s come to Netflix exclusively thus far. Those marked with asterisks aren’t part of his Netflix deal but still arrived exclusively on Netflix.

The Politician (Season 1)* – September 27th, 2019

Circus of Books (Documentary) – April 20th, 2020

A Secret Love (Documentary) – April 29th, 2020

Hollywood (Limited Series) – May 1st, 2020

The Politician (Season 2)* – June 19th, 2020

The Boys in the Band (Movie) – September 30th, 2020

Ratched (Season 1)* – September 18th, 2020

The Prom – December 11th, 2020

Halston (Limited Series) – May 14th, 2021

Pray Away – August 3rd, 2021

Here’s every Ryan Murphy project coming to Netflix over the next few years that have been announced.

Please note: this is a live article and will be updated over time. Last updated: August 2021.

Upcoming Ryan Murphy Series Coming to Netflix

Ratched (Season 2)

The first season of Ratched has undoubtedly been the biggest title to come to Netflix from the writer exclusively thus far. It smashed expectations.

When the series was originally announced after an intense bidding war, Netflix gave the series a two-season order meaning that Nurse Ratched is definitely returning to our screens in the near future.

Sadly, we still have no window as to when we can expect season 2 of Ratched with no production dates set.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Limited Series)

Teaming up with Ian Brennan and Janet Mock, we’ll see Ryan Murphy return to familiar territory with a miniseries following the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Richard Jenkins and Carl Franklin will star.

Much like American Crime Story, the title of Monster allows this series to be spun out for future miniseries too although we may be jumping the gun a bit.

A Chorus Line (Limited Series)

A Chorus Line first debuted as a movie back in 1985 but was originally a Broadway musical. In this new limited mini-series set to consist of 10 episodes adapts it for the modern-day and age.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Centered on seventeen Broadway dancers auditioning for spots on a chorus line, set on the bare stage of a Broadway theatre during an audition for a musical. Based on the Broadway musical.”

If you’re looking for more information on the original Broadway musical providing some excellent context, check out TheaterMania’s article.

Marlene Dietrich Untitled Series

This series will be similar in premise to the aforementioned Halston series in being a biopic limited series based on a famous figurehead.

Jessica Lange is set to play the role of Marlene who recently featured in The Politician in its first season.

At this stage, it’s expected the series is in very early development but it’s been said that the series is set in Vegas during the early 60s at the prime of Marlene Dietrich’s career.

Consent

Announced back in May 2018, this new anthology series that will ride the wave of the #MeToo movement will examine stories of sexual harassment in the workplace specifically during the movement.

Each episode would recount a new story with a different director. One of the episodes is expected to cover an account of what happened at the Weinstein Company and one that covers the allegations against House of Card’s actor Kevin Spacey.

Untitled Andy Warhol Documentary Series

Andy Warhol was a prolific American artist and his life will be celebrated and documented in a 10-part “flashy” series.

Beyond Murphy’s involvement, that’s all we know so far.

The Watcher (Limited Series)

Officially confirmed by Netflix after our initial report from February 2021. Ryan Murphy will produce a limited series on The Watcher story which was acquired by Netflix a number of years back.

Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts are set to star with Screen Arcade and Ryan Murphy Television behind the show.

Here’s what the story will cover:

“Follows a married couple who starts receiving horrifying letters from a creepy stalker, who’s kept them from moving into their dream house.”

Filming is currently set to begin production in September 2021.

Outfielder

Set to be written and directed by Robert O’Hara, Outfielder is the temporary name for a new limited series that will be produced by Ryan Murphy and Jamie Lee Curtis although is still not fully greenlit just yet.

The limited series is thought to be a biopic on Glenn Burke who is reportedly the first-ever person to do a high five.

Upcoming Ryan Murphy Movies/Documentaries Coming to Netflix

The Legend of Georgia McBride

Type: Movie

Netflix Release Date: TBD

This will be the third major play adaptation to come from Ryan Murphy and is being produced alongside Todd Spiewak and Eric Norsoph.

The movie will follow an expectant father fired from his job and looking to break into the entertainment industry as a drag artist. Jim Parsons is currently attached to star.

Untitled Janet Cooke Movie

Type: Movie

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Janet Mock will be spearheading this project that has Ryan Murphy producing. It’s based on the journalist Janet Cooke who won a Pulitzer Prize in the early 1980s with her piece, Jimmy’s World but quickly got into trouble over it.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Type: Movie

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Blumhouse alongside Ryan Murphy will be taking a stab at adapting the Stephen King novel of the same name. Netflix has adapted a multitude of different Stephen King novels but none with the horror experts at Blumhouse.

John Lee Hancock is attached to the movie as the director and filming began in late 2021.

Among the cast for the project includes Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell, and Joe Tippet.

Before we leave you, we just want to wrap up with some other points, rumors or projects that have been announced but we don’t know enough to feature them above.

A feature film on former first lady Betty Ford is also reportedly in active development but yet to be confirmed.

Ryan Murphy and Rob Lowe are reportedly teaming up for a feature movie on Joe Exotic who was the subject of Netflix’s Tiger King documentary series.

In 2015, One Hit Wonders was announced which sees Ryan Murphy team up with Gwyneth Paltrow for a musical dramedy. That title has gone MIA but perhaps could find its way onto Netflix.

There’s been plenty of rumors swirling about Murphy maybe bringing Scream Queens to Netflix but nothing of substance sadly.

What Ryan Murphy project are you most looking forward to on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.