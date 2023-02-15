LEGO Specials and Series Leaving Netflix in March 2023

Netflix globally is set to lose several high-profile LEGO specials and series with most residing in the Marvel, DC, or Jurrasic World universes. Most non-branded LEGO titles, however, are safe. Let’s break down what’s scheduled to depart and stay below.

Removal notices have begun appearing on a wide collection of LEGO specials and series starting on February 15th, all scheduled to be removed from Netflix on March 16th, 2023. The last day to watch any of the titles listed below is March 15th, 2023.

Please note: these removal dates mostly apply to Netflix US – other regions availability of certain titles may vary.

Marvel LEGO Titles Leaving Netflix in March 2023

Let’s first run through the Marvel-branded LEGO titles scheduled to leave Netflix globally:

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload (2013) – Villainous Loki is amassing an army to conquer Earth! His antics are keeping Spider-Man and S.H.I.E.L.D. busy as they tackle a host of bad guys.

– Villainous Loki is amassing an army to conquer Earth! His antics are keeping Spider-Man and S.H.I.E.L.D. busy as they tackle a host of bad guys. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled! (2015) – When Ultron seizes control of Iron Man’s armor, the Avengers race to save their friend and stop an evil plot to take over the world.

– When Ultron seizes control of Iron Man’s armor, the Avengers race to save their friend and stop an evil plot to take over the world. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Guardians of the Galaxy (2017) – The Guardians are on a mission to deliver the Build Stone to the Avengers before the Ravagers, Thanos and his underlings steal it from them.

– The Guardians are on a mission to deliver the Build Stone to the Avengers before the Ravagers, Thanos and his underlings steal it from them. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther (2018) – When Thanos joins forces with villains Killmonger and Klaue to destroy Earth, Black Panther rushes to stop them from stealing Wakanda’s vibranium.

– When Thanos joins forces with villains Killmonger and Klaue to destroy Earth, Black Panther rushes to stop them from stealing Wakanda’s vibranium. LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019) – When Green Goblin and Venom team up for a disastrous scheme, Spider-Man calls in a wall-crawling ally and must rely on his Spidey senses to stop them.

There’s one notable title staying from the Marvel collection, however.

Avengers Climate Conundrum is expected to stay on Netflix (only available on Netflix US, AU, and UK) through August 2023.

DC LEGO Titles Leaving Netflix in March 2023

Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered (2014) – When Superman and the other Justice League superheroes start disappearing, it’s up to Batman to unravel the caper and save the day.

Jurassic World LEGO Titles Leaving Netflix in March 2023

LEGO Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape (2016) – The scientists of Jurassic World create a captivating and terrifying new creature that loves hot dogs. But what happens when the hot dogs run out?

– The scientists of Jurassic World create a captivating and terrifying new creature that loves hot dogs. But what happens when the hot dogs run out? LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit (2018 – 2 Episodes) – A can-do problem solver teams up with a rugged animal behaviorist to transport a trio of dinosaurs across the park to a super-secret exhibit.

– A can-do problem solver teams up with a rugged animal behaviorist to transport a trio of dinosaurs across the park to a super-secret exhibit. LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar (2019 – 13 episodes) – At Jurassic Park, a velociraptor handler and an operations manager tackle crises of epic proportions as they try to prevent dinosaur-sized disasters.

LEGO Titles Not Leaving Netflix in March 2023

LEGO Friends (5 Seasons)

LEGO Friends: Highstake Shores (Limited Series)

LEGO Bionicle: The Journey to One (2 Seasons)

LEGO City (4 Seasons)

LEGO City Adventures (4 Seasons)

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale (Season 1) – Netflix Original

LEGO Ninjago (6 Seasons)

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu (10 Seasons)

All of these titles are due to stay on Netflix through the foreseeable future. According to our research, all these series should reside on Netflix through 2027 and 2028 in some instances.

For more on what’s leaving Netflix in March 2023, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.