Welcome to your comprehensive look at what’s coming to Netflix in the US throughout the month of December 2020. It’s going to be a strong month for new Netflix Originals and movies as we’ll show below.

Netflix’s Christmas 2020 lineup will continue releasing throughout December 2020 although the majority of the big titles will have already released in November.

If you want to see an expanded breakdown of the new Netflix Originals coming in December, you can check them out in our ongoing preview.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2020

December TBD

Charlie Brooker’s Death to 2020 (2020) N – Comedy special looking back at the year that was. Rumored to be arriving on December 27th.

– Comedy special looking back at the year that was. Rumored to be arriving on December 27th. Chris Rock: Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut (2020) N – An extended version of Chris Rock’s Netflix stand-up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 1st

Note: 35 titles in total arrived on December 1st.

3 Days to Kill (2014) – Action thriller from director McG.

– Action thriller from director McG. 50 First Dates (2004) – Adam Sandler comedy where he stars alongside Drew Barrymore.

– Adam Sandler comedy where he stars alongside Drew Barrymore. Angela’s Christmas Wish (2020) N – Animated sequel to the Irish Christmas themed title aimed at kids.

– Animated sequel to the Irish Christmas themed title aimed at kids. A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996) – Comedy drama directed and starring Martin Lawrence.

– Comedy drama directed and starring Martin Lawrence. Angels & Demons (2009) – Tom Hanks sequel to The Da Vinci Code.

– Tom Hanks sequel to The Da Vinci Code. Are You The One? (Seasons 1 & 2) – Reality series where lovers stay in a holiday destination hoping to find the one.

– Reality series where lovers stay in a holiday destination hoping to find the one. Chef (2014) – Jon Favreau’s drama about a head chef quitting his job and buying up a food truck (loosely connected with Netflix’s The Chef Show)

Effie Gray (2014) – Romantic biopic of the love triangle between John Ruskin, Euphemia Gray, and John Everett Millais set in Victorian England.

– Romantic biopic of the love triangle between John Ruskin, Euphemia Gray, and John Everett Millais set in Victorian England. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) – Spielberg classic once again appears on Netflix.

– Spielberg classic once again appears on Netflix. Gormiti (Season 1) – Italian animated series.

– Italian animated series. Ink Masters (Seasons 1-2) – Reality series based in a tattoo parlor.

– Reality series based in a tattoo parlor. Jurassic Park (1993) & The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) & Jurassic Park III (2001) – Two of the Jurassic Park movies return to Netflix.

– Two of the Jurassic Park movies return to Netflix. Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) – Animated Dreamworks sequel starring Jack Black.

– Animated Dreamworks sequel starring Jack Black. Little Nicky (2000) – Adam Sandler in this weird and wacky comedy from the turn of the millennium.

– Adam Sandler in this weird and wacky comedy from the turn of the millennium. Marauders (2016) – Bruce Willis and Dave Bautista star in this action crime thriller about a group of untraceable bank robbers.

– Bruce Willis and Dave Bautista star in this action crime thriller about a group of untraceable bank robbers. Monster House (2006) – Animated Halloween adventure.

– Animated Halloween adventure. Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show (2020) N – Stand-up special

– Stand-up special Peppermint (2018) – Thriller starring Jennifer Garner about a woman seeking revenge for the death of her husband and daughter.

Quigley Down Under (1990) – Western about a sharpshooter hired to go down under.

– Western about a sharpshooter hired to go down under. Runaway Bride (1999) – Julia Roberts rom-com.

– Julia Roberts rom-com. Super Wings (Season 3) – New animated episodes for kids with Jett and the Super Wings.

– New animated episodes for kids with Jett and the Super Wings. Stargate SG-1 (Seasons 1-10) – All 10 seasons of the sci-fi series – will be shared with Hulu and Prime Video.

– All 10 seasons of the sci-fi series – will be shared with Hulu and Prime Video. The Da Vinci Code (2006) – Tom Hanks appears in this adaptation of the best-selling novel.

– Tom Hanks appears in this adaptation of the best-selling novel. The Guest (Season 1) – Mystery TV horror from South Korea.

– Mystery TV horror from South Korea. The Happytime Murders (2018) – Brian Henson directs this comedy with Melissa McCarthy and an all-star puppet cast.

– Brian Henson directs this comedy with Melissa McCarthy and an all-star puppet cast. The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Season 1) N – A retrospective documentary looking at well-known and much-loved Christmas favorites.

– A retrospective documentary looking at well-known and much-loved Christmas favorites. The Repair Shop (Season 3) – British reality series where master craftsmen repair family heirlooms.

– British reality series where master craftsmen repair family heirlooms. Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2) – Animated licensed series based on the Transformers franchise.

– Animated licensed series based on the Transformers franchise. Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) – Tyler Perry writes, directs and features in this comedy.

– Tyler Perry writes, directs and features in this comedy. U-Turn (2020) – Horror thriller from the Phillippines.

– Horror thriller from the Phillippines. Why Did I Get Married? (2007) – Another Tyler Perry movie that adapts the stage play of the same name.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 2nd

Alien Worlds (Season 1) N – A CGI experimental series that looks at what would happen if you had life on alien planets.

Ari Eldjarn: Pardon My Icelandic (2020) N – Stand-up special.

– Stand-up special. Fierce (2020) N – Polish musical comedy.

– Polish musical comedy. Hazel Brugger: Tropical (2020) N – German standup special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 3rd

Between Maybes (2019) – Drama romance directed by Jason Paul Laxamana about a Filipina actress meeting a young man while on vacation to Japan.

– Drama romance directed by Jason Paul Laxamana about a Filipina actress meeting a young man while on vacation to Japan. Break (2020) N – Dance movie.

– Dance movie. Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (2020) N – Kids holiday animated special.

– Kids holiday animated special. Just Another Christmas (2020) N – Brazillian comedy ground-hog day clone where man is forced to repeat Christmas over and over again.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 4th

Bhaag Bhaag Bhaag (Season 1) N – Romantic comedy series from India.

– Romantic comedy series from India. Big Mouth (Season 4) N – The next set of episodes of the animated coming-of-age sitcom.

– The next set of episodes of the animated coming-of-age sitcom. Bombay Rose (2019) N – Hand-painted animated feature film.

– Hand-painted animated feature film. Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas (2020) N – Kids holiday special for Dreamworks series.

– Kids holiday special for Dreamworks series. Christmas Crossfire (Wir Konnen Nicht Anders) (2020) N – German Christmas thriller about a man trying to flee after a foiled murder attempt.

– German Christmas thriller about a man trying to flee after a foiled murder attempt. Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 1) – South-African crime series about a group of brothers who rule in the criminal underworld.

– South-African crime series about a group of brothers who rule in the criminal underworld. Leyla Everlasting (2020) N – Turkish drama from Ezel Akay about a couple who needs to find new ways to spice up their marriage.

– Turkish drama from Ezel Akay about a couple who needs to find new ways to spice up their marriage. MANK (2020) N – The David Fincher epic filmed entirely in black & white and documents the writing of Citizen Kane.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 3) N – The third batch of episodes from season 24 of Pokemon Journeys.

– The third batch of episodes from season 24 of Pokemon Journeys. Selena: The Series (Season 1) N – Christian Serratos features in this biopic series on the international sensation Selena Quintanilla.

– Christian Serratos features in this biopic series on the international sensation Selena Quintanilla. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 3) N – Christmas recipes from the Great British Bakeoff Tent.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 5th

Detention: The Series (Season 1) N – Taiwanese thriller series set in a high school during the 1990s.

– Taiwanese thriller series set in a high school during the 1990s. Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (2020) N – Holiday special for Netflix’s animated series featuring trains!

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 7th

100 Days My Prince (Season 1) – K-Drama comedy about a prince getting to experience a commoner’s life.

Ava (2020) – Netflix has the SVOD premiere of the 2020 action-thriller starring Jessica Chastain

– Netflix has the SVOD premiere of the 2020 action-thriller starring Jessica Chastain Manhunt: Deadly Games (Season 2) – Spectrum’s second season to the Manhunt series that tracks down killers.

– Spectrum’s second season to the Manhunt series that tracks down killers. Room 2806: The Accusation (Limited Series) N – Docu-series covering the 2011 sexual assault case against the French politician Dominique Strauss-Kahn.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 8th

André & his olive tree (2020) – Cooking documentary on famous Taiwanese chef, André Chiang.

– Cooking documentary on famous Taiwanese chef, André Chiang. Bobbleheads The Movie (2020) – Animated feature from Kirk Wie about bobblehead toys coming to life!

– Animated feature from Kirk Wie about bobblehead toys coming to life! Emicida: AmarElo: It’s All For Yesterday (2020) N – Brazillian feel-good movie.

– Brazillian feel-good movie. Lovestruck in the City (2020) N

Mr. Iglesias (Part 3) N – The next batch of episodes for the family sitcom.

– The next batch of episodes for the family sitcom. Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (2020) N – Interactive special of the Dreamworks animated series.

– Interactive special of the Dreamworks animated series. Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (2020) N – Animated special for the Halloween themed kids series.

Triple 9 (2016) – Action thriller featuring a huge cast including Kate Winslet, Anthony Mackie, Aaron Paul, and Woody Harrelson.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 9th

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas (2020) N – The final, Christmas-themed episode for the live-action kids series.

– The final, Christmas-themed episode for the live-action kids series. Kalel, 15 (2019) – Drama from the Philippines about the carelessness of youth when it comes to sex.

– Drama from the Philippines about the carelessness of youth when it comes to sex. Regiment Diaries (Season 2) – War docu-series from India.

– War docu-series from India. Rose Island (2020) N – Italian comedy.

– Italian comedy. The Big Show Show: Christmas (2020) N – The final episode set in a Christmas theme for the WWE performer.

– The final episode set in a Christmas theme for the WWE performer. The Surgeon’s Cut (Season 1) N – BBC production across 4 episodes that looks into various surgeons and the work they do.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 10th

Alice in Borderland (Season 1) N – Japanese live-action adaptation of the manga.

– Japanese live-action adaptation of the manga. Funny Boy (2020) – Deepa Mehta directs this movie that follows the background events of the 1983 uprising through the lens of a young boy finding love.

– Deepa Mehta directs this movie that follows the background events of the 1983 uprising through the lens of a young boy finding love. She’s the One (2013) – Filipino romance.

– Filipino romance. The Panti Sisters (2019) – Filipino comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 11th

A Trash Truck Christmas (2020) N – Special episode for one of Netflix’s new kids series.

– Special episode for one of Netflix’s new kids series. Canvas (2020) N – Animated movie about a grandfather living on after a devastating loss.

Giving Voice (2020) N – Documentary looking into six hopefuls auditioning for a major role in Broadway.

– Documentary looking into six hopefuls auditioning for a major role in Broadway. The Mess You Leave Behind (Season 1) N – Spanish limited series follow a teacher who starts work at a school who just faced a mysterious death and now begins fearing for her own life.

– Spanish limited series follow a teacher who starts work at a school who just faced a mysterious death and now begins fearing for her own life. The Prom (2020) N – The Ryan Murphy extravaganza featuring an all-singing and dancing cast.

Torbaaz (2020) – Indian Bollywood thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 12th

Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 2) – Animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 13th

The Netflix Afterparty: The Best Shows of the Worst Year (2020) N – A look back at Netflix’s lineup in 2020 presented by David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 14th

A California Christmas (2020) N – Romantic Christmas movie about a wealthy man posing as a ranch hand to get the woman of his dreams.

– Romantic Christmas movie about a wealthy man posing as a ranch hand to get the woman of his dreams. Hilda (Season 2) N – The second season of the kids animated series.

Tiny Pretty Things (Season 1) N – Mystery thriller series set in an elite ballet academy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 15th

Black Ink Crew New York (Seasons 1 & 2) – Tatoo reality series.

– Tatoo reality series. Pup Academy (Season 2) – New adventures with the talking pups.

– New adventures with the talking pups. Song Exploder (Volume 2) N – More breakdowns of some of your favorite tracks from your favorite artists.

– More breakdowns of some of your favorite tracks from your favorite artists. Teen Mom 2 (Seasons 1 & 2) – Reality series.

– Reality series. The Challenge (Seasons 10 & 13) – Competition reality series.

– Competition reality series. The Grizzlies (2020) – Students living in an Arctic town discover the sport of lacrosse.

The Professor and the Madman (2019) – Mel Gibson and Sean Penn star in this true story adaptation of the creation of the Oxford English Dictionary.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 16th

Anitta: Made In Honório (Season 1) N – Docu-series on the Brazillian singer Anitta.

– Docu-series on the Brazillian singer Anitta. BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America (2020) N – Documentary looking into the rock scene in Latin America.

– Documentary looking into the rock scene in Latin America. How To Ruin Christmas (Season 1) N – Comedy-drama.

Incarnate (2016) – Horror starring Aaron Eckhart and Carice van Houten about a scientist able to free the minds of those possessed.

– Horror starring Aaron Eckhart and Carice van Houten about a scientist able to free the minds of those possessed. Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) – Forest Whitaker stars in this biopic on Cecil Gaines who served as a butler at the White House.

– Forest Whitaker stars in this biopic on Cecil Gaines who served as a butler at the White House. Marvel Anime: Wolverine (Season 1) & Marvel Anime: X-Men (Season 1) – Two seasons of the Marvel anime series from the last decade.

– Two seasons of the Marvel anime series from the last decade. Nocturnal Animals (2016) – Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal feature in this thriller about an art gallery owner haunted by her ex-husband’s novel.

– Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal feature in this thriller about an art gallery owner haunted by her ex-husband’s novel. Run On (Season 1) N – K-drama.

– K-drama. The Ripper (Limited Series) N – Docu-series looking into the famous modern-day Jake the Ripper how was active in the 1970s.

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special (2020) N – Stand-up special filmed at the home of Vir Das.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 17th

Braven (2018) – Jason Momoa’s action thriller about a logger having to defend himself.

– Jason Momoa’s action thriller about a logger having to defend himself. Futmalls.com (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Mandarin sci-fi series about a shopping website from the future.

– Mandarin sci-fi series about a shopping website from the future. Love You to the Stars and Back (2020) – Filipino romance coming age movie.

– Filipino romance coming age movie. Morphle (Season 2) – Animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 18th

Guest House (2020) – Comedy about a couple who buys a dream home but comes with a party animal living in the guest house.

– Comedy about a couple who buys a dream home but comes with a party animal living in the guest house. Home for Christmas (Season 2) N – Scandanavian Christmas series returns.

– Scandanavian Christmas series returns. Jeopardy Collection (Various) – A packaged collection of episodes of the ABC series including: Jeopardy! Champion Run V Jeopardy! Champion Run VI Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament Jeopardy! College Championship Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

– A packaged collection of episodes of the ABC series including: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) N – The final movie featuring the now late Chadwick Boseman.

– The final movie featuring the now late Chadwick Boseman. Paava Kadhaigal (Season 1) N – Indian anthology series.

– Indian anthology series. Sweet Home (Season 1) N – Humans are turning into savage monsters in this thrilling survival show from Asia.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 20th

Rhy Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019) – Australian stand-up special

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 21st

ariana grande: excuse me, i love you (2020) N – Popstar sensation Ariana Grande presents her worldwide tour documentary just in time for Christmas.

The Con Is On (2018) – Tim Roth, Uma Therman and Dots Cosgrove star in this comedy from two years about a couple fleeing from a mobster.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 22nd

After We Collided (2020) – The sequel to After (2018).

– The sequel to After (2018). London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck (2020) N – Stand-up special.

– Stand-up special. Qlimax – The Source (2020) – Musical animated “audiovisual journey”.

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (Season 1) N – Pre-school animated series.

– Pre-school animated series. Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020) – Animated short.

– Animated short. Timmy Time (Season 2) – Aardman Animation series about the young lamb Timmy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 23rd

The Midnight Sky (2020) N – Huge sci-fi space thriller starring George Clooney and Felicity Jones.

– Huge sci-fi space thriller starring George Clooney and Felicity Jones. Your Name Engraved Herein (2020) – Taiwanese romance drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 25th

Bridgerton (Season 1) N – The first series from Shondaland that’s a cross between Downton Abby and a Disney princess movie.

Isa Pa with Feelings (2019) – Filipino rom-com.

– Filipino rom-com. We Can Be Heroes (2020) N – Robert Rodriguez’s sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl moved to Christmas Day.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 26th

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (2020) N

DNA (2020) N – Arthouse movie about a woman grieving over the death of her grandfather.

– Arthouse movie about a woman grieving over the death of her grandfather. Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 3: Sahara) N – Dreamworks animated series returns for a third season.

– Dreamworks animated series returns for a third season. Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 3) N – Animated kids series

– Animated kids series The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone (2020) N – Another animated special in the Magic School Bus universe.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 27th

Sakho & Mangane (Season 1) – French language series from Senegal

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 28th

A Love So Beautiful (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N – Romantic K-drama.

– Romantic K-drama. Cops and Robbers (2020) N – Part live-action and part animated activist movie.

– Part live-action and part animated activist movie. Rango (2011) – Johnny Depp features in this animated feature film.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 30th

Best Leftovers Ever! (Season 1) N – Cooking competition series where contestants make beautiful curations from leftovers.

– Cooking competition series where contestants make beautiful curations from leftovers. Equinox (Season 1) N – Scandanavian series similar to Netflix’s Dark.

– Scandanavian series similar to Netflix’s Dark. Gameboys Level-Up Edition (Season 1) – Filipino comedy.

– Filipino comedy. The Rope Curse 2 (2020) N – Taiwanese horror.

– Taiwanese horror. Transformers: War for Cybertron (Chapter 2) N – Anime series continues.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 31st

Best of Stand-Up 2020 (2020) N – Highlights of the best stand-up specials Netflix has released in 2020.

– Highlights of the best stand-up specials Netflix has released in 2020. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Season 4) N – The final outing for Sabrina.

