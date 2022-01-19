Welcome to your comprehensive look ahead at what’s set to arrive on Netflix in the United States throughout the month of February 2022. This will include every new movie and TV show set to arrive throughout the shortest month of the year.

For more on just the Netflix Originals coming in February 2022, we’ve got a full preview for those here. As always, you’ll want to keep an eye on removals for the month too and make sure you’re caught up on everything before they depart. Big removals for February 2022 so far includes kids titles like Transformers and My Little Pony and big-name movies like Grown Ups, Minority Report, and Shutter Island.

Here at What’s on Netflix, we update our monthly previews constantly so you’ll find this list evolves a lot over time. Netflix themselves releases a PR list in the last two weeks of the month but there are always titles they miss out so keep it locked right here.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2022

Coming to Netflix February 2022 TBD

Business Proposal (Season 1) N

Juvenile Justice (Season 1) N

Love, Life & Everything in Between (Season 1) N

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta – The Desert Princess and the Pirates (2007)

One Piece: Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Cherry Blossom (2008)

Two One Piece anime movies are headed to Netflix US in February 2022. – One Piece: The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventure in Alabasta (2007)

– One Piece: Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Cherry Blossom (2008) pic.twitter.com/goHQWVbNDS — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) January 19, 2022

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 1st

Anaconda (1997) – Horror adventure starring Jennifer Lopez about a film crew taken hostage.

– Horror adventure starring Jennifer Lopez about a film crew taken hostage. Batman Begins (2005) – The first of the three Batman movies in the Christopher Nolan trilogy.

– The first of the three Batman movies in the Christopher Nolan trilogy. Beauty Inside (Season 1) – K-drama series from JTBC Studios about an actress who must spend one week out of each month living in someone else’s body and a man who suffers from Prosopagnosia.

– K-drama series from JTBC Studios about an actress who must spend one week out of each month living in someone else’s body and a man who suffers from Prosopagnosia. Caddyshack (1980) – The first Caddyshack movie starring Chevy Chase and Bill Murray.

– The first Caddyshack movie starring Chevy Chase and Bill Murray. Caddyshack 2 (1988) – The truly awful sequel to Caddyshack. Avoid at all costs.

– The truly awful sequel to Caddyshack. Avoid at all costs. Countdown (2019) – Horror thriller about a nurse downloading an app that seems to be able to predict when you die.

– Horror thriller about a nurse downloading an app that seems to be able to predict when you die. Despicable Me (2010) – The Illumination animation movie that introduced the world to Minions for better or worse.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) – The sequel starring even more minions. Returns to Netflix and will no doubt dominate the top 10s all month.

– The sequel starring even more minions. Returns to Netflix and will no doubt dominate the top 10s all month. Donnie Brasco (1997) – Cult biopic movie about an undercover FBI agent. Starring Al Pacino and Johnny Depp.

– Cult biopic movie about an undercover FBI agent. Starring Al Pacino and Johnny Depp. Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4) N – More episodes of the Dreamworks Television series.

– More episodes of the Dreamworks Television series. Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010) – Zack Snyder’s CG adventure movie about a young owl who is abducted intto an evil Owl army.

– Zack Snyder’s CG adventure movie about a young owl who is abducted intto an evil Owl army. My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021) N – A Dutch biopic on the friendship between

– A Dutch biopic on the friendship between New Year’s Eve (2011) – Huge ensemble cast comes together for this critically panned rom-com set in New York City. Sees various couples’ lives intertwine on the last day of the year.

– Huge ensemble cast comes together for this critically panned rom-com set in New York City. Sees various couples’ lives intertwine on the last day of the year. New York Prison Break the Seduction of Joyce Mitchell (2017) – Produced for Lifetime Television, this movie tells us the story of the two convicted killers David Sweat and Richard Matt breaking out of jail.

– Produced for Lifetime Television, this movie tells us the story of the two convicted killers David Sweat and Richard Matt breaking out of jail. Patsy & Loretta (2019) – Biopic on the friendship between country-music stars Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn.

– Biopic on the friendship between country-music stars Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn. Raising Dion (Season 2) N – After first releasing in 2019, we’re finally getting new episodes of the superhero series that will see young Dion face new threats.

That’s My Boy (2012) – Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg star in this comedy about a father and son duo who have been split for years but rekindle their relationship when Todd is getting married.

– Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg star in this comedy about a father and son duo who have been split for years but rekindle their relationship when Todd is getting married. The Addams Family (1991) – The classic comedy movie from Barry Sonnenfeld.

– The classic comedy movie from Barry Sonnenfeld. The Book of Eli (2010) – Denzel Washington stars in this post-apocalyptic drama about a lone man fighting his way across America.

– Denzel Washington stars in this post-apocalyptic drama about a lone man fighting his way across America. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) – Matt Damon stars as Jason Bourne who is searching for his identity while being hunted down.

The Dark Knight (2008) – The second movie in the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy. The best superhero movie of all time. Fight me.

– The second movie in the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy. The best superhero movie of all time. Fight me. The Devil’s Advocate (1997) – Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino stars in this mystery thriller.

– Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino stars in this mystery thriller. The Exorcist (1973) – A 12-year-old girl is possessed by a mysterious entity. Perhaps one of the quintessential horror movies of all time.

– A 12-year-old girl is possessed by a mysterious entity. Perhaps one of the quintessential horror movies of all time. The Foreigner (2017) – Jackie Chan headlines this action thriller that comes from the director of Casino Royale (added to Netflix in January 2022).

– Jackie Chan headlines this action thriller that comes from the director of Casino Royale (added to Netflix in January 2022). The Hangover (2009) – The first of the Hangover movies and perhaps one of the best comedy movies of the past couple of decades.

– The first of the Hangover movies and perhaps one of the best comedy movies of the past couple of decades. The Last Samurai (2003) – Tom Cruise stars in this action epic about an American military advisor who is adopted into a group of Samurais.

– Tom Cruise stars in this action epic about an American military advisor who is adopted into a group of Samurais. The Lucky One (2012) – Zac Efron and Taylor Schilling star in this romantic drama about a US Marine returning home after a near-death experience.

The Negotiator (1998) – Samuel L. Jackson and Kevin Spacey star in this action thriller about a police negotiator accussed of corruption.

– Samuel L. Jackson and Kevin Spacey star in this action thriller about a police negotiator accussed of corruption. The New Guy (2002) – Comedy about a teen getting himself expelled to seem cool.

– Comedy about a teen getting himself expelled to seem cool. The One (2001) – James Wong directs this Jet Li action sci-fi thriller.

– James Wong directs this Jet Li action sci-fi thriller. The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) – Historical biopic on two sisters fighting for the love of King Henry VIII.

– Historical biopic on two sisters fighting for the love of King Henry VIII. The Other Guys (2010) – Adam McKay (director of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up) directs this comedy starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg.

– Adam McKay (director of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up) directs this comedy starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) – The third movie in the Michael Bay transformers franchise.

– The third movie in the Michael Bay transformers franchise. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) – The second movie in the Michael Bay series of Transformers movies. Starring Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox and notably was nominated for an Oscar.

– The second movie in the Michael Bay series of Transformers movies. Starring Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox and notably was nominated for an Oscar. Warrior (2011) – Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton stars in this sports drama about an MMA tournament.

– Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton stars in this sports drama about an MMA tournament. Watchmen (2009) – Zack Snyder directs this superhero movie based on the DC franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 2nd

Dark Desire (Season 2) N – The second and final season of the Mexican erotic thriller series.

– The second and final season of the Mexican erotic thriller series. MeatEater (Season 10 – Part 2) N – New episodes of the documentary series that previously aired on Sportsman Channel.

– New episodes of the documentary series that previously aired on Sportsman Channel. The Tindler Swindler (2022) N – Crime documentary on a fraudster who attracted women using the dating app and swindled them for millions.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 3rd

Finding Ola (Season 1) N – New Arabic language comedy-drama series.

Kid Cosmic (Season 3) N – The final season of the superhero kids series from the creator of The Powerpuff Girls.

– The final season of the superhero kids series from the creator of The Powerpuff Girls. Murderville (Season 1) N – A procedural crime sketch comedy series starring Will Arnett, Kumail Nanjiani, Conan O’Brien and many other surprise guests.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 4th

Looop Lapeta (2022) N – Indian movie co-produced with Sony and directed by Aakash Bhatia. About a girl racing against time to save her boyfriend.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2) N – Continuing the drama of the three South Carolinian women moving through the complex adventure that is life.

– Continuing the drama of the three South Carolinian women moving through the complex adventure that is life. Through My Window / A través de mi ventana (2022) N – Spanish-language movie about a woman who is uncontrollably in love with her neighbor and stops at nothing to make him fall in love with her.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 8th

Child of Kamiari Month (2021) N – Anime movie from Kazuya Sakamoto about a girl who has recently lost her mother learning she has to travel across Japan.

– Anime movie from Kazuya Sakamoto about a girl who has recently lost her mother learning she has to travel across Japan. Love Is Blind: Japan (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly

) N – A new regional spin-off of the Love is Blind dating reality show. First five episodes airs today.

– A new regional spin-off of the Love is Blind dating reality show. First five episodes airs today. Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (2022) N – Stand-up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 9th

Catching Killers (Season 2) N – New episodes of the crime docuseries where investigators takes you behind-the-scenes of the most infamous serial killer cases.

– New episodes of the crime docuseries where investigators takes you behind-the-scenes of the most infamous serial killer cases. Only Jokes Allowed (Season 1) N – Stand-up special collection from South Africa.

– Stand-up special collection from South Africa. The Big Shot: Game Show (Season 1) N – Brazillian competition series pitching their ideas to win a big cash prize.

– Brazillian competition series pitching their ideas to win a big cash prize. The Kindness of Strangers (2019) – Lone Scherfig directs this Vertical Entertainment movie about people whose lives intertwine during a dramatic winter in New York City.

The Privilege (2022) N – A new teen horror movie out of Germany. About a wealthy teen attending an elite school uncovering a dark conspiracy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 10th

Into the Wind (2022) N – Polish romantic drama.

St. Vincent (2014) – Comedy drama starring Bill Murray, Melissa McCarthy and Naomi Watts.

– Comedy drama starring Bill Murray, Melissa McCarthy and Naomi Watts. Until Life Do Us Part (Season 1) N – Portuguese romance series about three generations of family living together in a villa.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 11th

Anne+ The Film (2022) N – Dutch LGBTQ movie.

– Dutch LGBTQ movie. Bigbug (2022) N – French sci-fi movie directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet. It’s set in 2050 and sees humans locked down in a house while an android war is ongoing outside.

Inventing Anna (Limited Series) N – Shonda Rhimes’s new limited series drama based on the true story of Anna Delvey who conned her way into the New York elite. Stars Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox and Arian Moayed.

Love and Leashes (2022) N – Korean romantic comedy based on a webtoon about a woman and her co-worker who develop a romantic bond when she accidentally stumbles upon his secret.

– Korean romantic comedy based on a webtoon about a woman and her co-worker who develop a romantic bond when she accidentally stumbles upon his secret. Love is Blind (Season 2) N – A brand new batch of episodes of Netflix’s Dating Show.

– A brand new batch of episodes of Netflix’s Dating Show. Love Tactics (2022) N – Turkish romantic comedy.

Tall Girl 2 (2022) N – After Jodi Kreyman gains popularity, her miscommunications start causing rifts with those around her and now she really needs to ‘stand tall’.

– After Jodi Kreyman gains popularity, her miscommunications start causing rifts with those around her and now she really needs to ‘stand tall’. Toy Boy (Season 2) N – Spanish-language crime thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 12th

Forecasting Love and Weather (Season 1) N – Korean romatnic comedy series set inside a national weather service.

– Korean romatnic comedy series set inside a national weather service. Twenty Five Twenty One (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N – tvN’s K-drama coming to Netflix weekly about a teen fencer meeting the man of her dreams.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 14th

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Season 1) N – New romantic drama series out of Italy.

– New romantic drama series out of Italy. Fishbowl Wives (Season 1) N – Japanese drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 15th

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009) – From Sony Animation comes the first movie in the franchise which sees a scientist invent a way to make food fall from the sky.

Ridley Jones (Season 3) N – The latest season of the kids animated series. Rescheduled from earlier in February.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 16th

Blackhat (2015) – Chris Hemsworth stars in this action crime thriller about a convict hunting down a cybercrime network.

– Chris Hemsworth stars in this action crime thriller about a convict hunting down a cybercrime network. jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Season 1 – Episode 1) N – The first of three episodes coming in a documentary series about Kanye West.

Secrets of Summer / Cielo Grande (Season 1) N – Spanish kids series about an unforgettable season of wakeboarding, karaoke, mysteries, friendzone, and adventures.

– Spanish kids series about an unforgettable season of wakeboarding, karaoke, mysteries, friendzone, and adventures. Swap Shop (Season 2) N – More reality adventures from the Swap Shop team.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 17th

Erax (2022) N – Kids feature film from Hebru Brantley about an auntie and her niece accidentally releasing mythical and dangerous Erax creatures.

– Kids feature film from Hebru Brantley about an auntie and her niece accidentally releasing mythical and dangerous Erax creatures. Forgive Us Our Trespasses (2022) N – Set in 1930s Germany, a disabled farm boy is pursued by Nazi soldiers after Hitler enacts Aktion T4; a program to euthanize people with disabilities.

– Set in 1930s Germany, a disabled farm boy is pursued by Nazi soldiers after Hitler enacts Aktion T4; a program to euthanize people with disabilities. Heart Shot (2022) N – High school seniors Nikki and Samantha are in love and planning their future — until Nikki’s violent past comes back to threaten everything she holds dear.

– High school seniors Nikki and Samantha are in love and planning their future — until Nikki’s violent past comes back to threaten everything she holds dear. Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life (2022) N – Stand-up special.

– Stand-up special. Young Wallander (Season 2 / Killer’s Shadow) N – A new season of the Swedish-produced crime thriller series Young Wallander.

– A new season of the Swedish-produced crime thriller series Young Wallander. Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance (2022) N – A feature-film continuing the story of Netflix’s Wu Assassins.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 18th

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022) N – A documentary looking into Boeing, the company that manufactures airplanes.

– A documentary looking into Boeing, the company that manufactures airplanes. Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (2022) N – Animated feature film based on the Ubisoft games.

Space Force (Season 2) N – Steve Carrell returns for a second outing as the four-star general Mark Naird leading the newly created Space Force branch of the military.

– Steve Carrell returns for a second outing as the four-star general Mark Naird leading the newly created Space Force branch of the military. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) N – Following the trend of classic horror getting rebooted, we’re going to be seeing a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre arrive exclusively on Netflix. It’s being directed by David Blue Garcia and is about a group of teens traveling to Harlow, Texas to start a new business but they disrupt the home of Leatherface.

The Cuphead Show! (Season 1) N – An animated series based on the video game.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 20th

Don’t Kill Me (2022) N – Film.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 21st

Halloween (2007) – Rob Zombie’s entry in the Halloween franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 22nd

Cat Burglar (Season 1) N

RACE: Bubba Wallace (2022) N – Documentary on the American NASCAR driver.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 23rd

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Season 1 – Episode 2) N

Worst Roommate Ever (2022) N – Documentary.

– Documentary. UFO (2022) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 24th

Karma’s World Music Videos (2022) N – Special in the Netflix kids animated series from Ludacris.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 25th

Back to 15 (Season 1) N – Portuguese comedy series.

– Portuguese comedy series. Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 1) N – Netflix acquires the rights to Spanish teen drama series.

– Netflix acquires the rights to Spanish teen drama series. Restless (2022) N – French film from director Régis Blondeau.

– French film from director Régis Blondeau. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (2022) N – Tyler Perry returns as the “beloved” character.

– Tyler Perry returns as the “beloved” character. Vikings: Valhalla (Season 1) N – The first of three seasons of the historical spin-off series to Vikings.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 28th

My Wonderful Life (2022) N – Polish rom-com.

– Polish rom-com. Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 3) – The CW’s horror anthology series.

Looking ahead to March there’s already a few big new shows to look forward to. Bridgerton is notably hitting Netflix globally on March 25th.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in February 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.