Welcome to your rundown of what’s set to leave Netflix in the United States throughout the month of February 2022. This ongoing look will provide the most comprehensive look at what’s leaving Netflix, especially when compared to other lists.

For those unaware of how Netflix works. Many titles in their library are licensed for a fixed period of time. That means that TV shows and movies come and go as and when licensing for the title expires.

If we look at Minority Report it was re-added to Netflix on December 1st and was licensed to Netflix for two months hence it now leaving on February 1st.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in February 2022

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 1st, 2022

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Rescue

Bleach: The Substitute

Cloud Atlas (2012)

Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works (Season 1)

Freedomland (2006)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (2015)

Minority Report (2002)

My Girl 2 (1994)

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (Seasons 1-8)

Mystic River (2003)

No Game No Life (Season 1)

Passion. Panache. Pep (2020)

Planet 51 (2009)

Secret of the Nile (Grand Hotel) (2016)

Shutter Island (2010)

Shopkins (2014)

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online (2018)

Team America: World Police (2004)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

Transformers Prime (Season 1)

Transformers: Rescue Bots (Season 1)

Transformers: Robots in Disguise (Season 1)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

