Netflix K-Drama ‘Twenty Five Twenty One’: Episode Schedule & What We Know So Far

A flash to the past is in store for viewers as the upcoming K-Drama Twenty Five Twenty One explores life and romance in the early 2000s. We have everything you need to know about Twenty Five Twenty One including the plot, cast, trailer and the Netflix episode release schedule.

Twenty Five Twenty One is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original romantic comedy series directed by Jung Ji Hyun, and written by Kwon Do Eun.

When is the Netflix release date of Twenty Five Twenty One?

Thanks to the release of the trailer and promotional material, we can confirm that Twenty Five Twenty One will premiere on Netflix on Saturday, February 12th, 2022.

Twenty Five Twenty One will have a total of 16 episodes, which will air across eight weeks, with new episodes arriving every Saturday and Sunday. The finale will air on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022.

Episode run times are reportedly 70 minutes.

Twenty Five Twenty One Episode Release Schedule

Episodes of Twenty Five Twenty One will first premiere on the South Korean cable network tvN before arriving on Netflix.

Episode tvN Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 12/02/2022 12/02/2022 2 13/02/2022 13/02/2022 3 19/02/2022 19/02/2022 4 20/02/2022 20/02/2022 5 26/02/2022 26/02/2022 6 27/02/2022 27/02/2022 7 05/03/2022 05/03/2022 8 06/03/2022 06/03/2022 9 12/03/2022 12/03/2022 10 13/03/2022 13/03/2022 11 19/03/2022 19/03/2022 12 20/03/2022 20/03/2022 13 26/03/2022 26/03/2022 14 27/03/2022 27/03/2022 15 02/04/2022 02/04/2022 16 03/04/2022 03/04/2022

What is the plot of Twenty Five Twenty One?

The synopsis for Twenty Five Twenty One has been provided by Netflix:

The dreams of two young people are crushed by an overwhelming financial crisis in the 1990s. But when they reunite at the ages of 25 and 21, the spirited pair finds friendship and affection in times of adversity as they venture into adulthood together.

Who are the cast members of Twenty Five Twenty One?

Last seen on Netflix in Start-Up and The School Nurse Files is actor and model Nam Joo Hyuk. To date, Twenty Five Twenty One will be the third Original for the actor.

Kim Tae Ri was a smash hit in the South Korean sci-fi adventure Space Sweepers, and she was incredibly well-received for her work on the drama Mr. Sunshine.

Below is the full confirmed cast of Twenty Five Twenty One:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Baek Yi Jin Nam Joo Hyuk The School Nurse Files | Start-Up | Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bokm Jo Na Hee Do Kim Tae Ri Mr. Sunshine | Space Sweepers | The Handmaiden Go Yu Rim Bona Your House Helper | Girls Generation 1979 | Chicago Typewriter Moon Ji Wong Choi Hyun Wook Racket Boys | Pop Put Boy! Real:Time: Love Ji Seung Wan Lee Joo Myung Kairos | Man in the Shower | My Fellow Citizens! Yi Jin’s Mother Kim Young Sun Squid Game | Police University | The Veil Shin Jae Kyung Seo Jae Hee Run On | You Are My Spring | Artificial City Yang Chan Mi Kim Hye Eun Graceful Friends | Itaewon Class | The Guest

Are you looking forward to watching Twenty Five Twenty One on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!