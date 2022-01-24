A New ‘Rabbids’ Movie Coming to Netflix in February 2022

Netflix is getting Rabbid (??) with a brand new Rabbids animated special headed to the service globally in February 2022. Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars arrives on Netflix on February 18th, 2022.

Original known as Raving Rabbids, the French-produced kids franchise was first established in 2006 and has seen the Minion-esque creatures proliferate into a number of media formats over the years. They’ve had plenty of video game entries over the past couple of decades with the franchise selling over 20 million units worldwide.

Here’s what we can expect from the new movie:

“An unlikely team of Rabbids are on the mission of a lifetime to Mars. It’s up to them to come together and stop the galaxy’s newest threat.”

An additional synopsis can be found on the Netflix page for the title saying:

“They could have sent robots. Instead, they sent Rabbids. Join this unlikely team on a madcap mission to Mars where absolutely nothing goes as planned.”

Netflix is already streaming Rabbids to an extent. Almost every Netflix region is streaming at least one season of Rabbids Invasion with Netflix UK and the US streaming all of season 4 (consisting of 26 episodes). Sadly, the other seasons aren’t easily available to watch beyond VOD options.

Rabbids is among the huge library of video game IP to make its way over to Netflix already and a huge list of titles still to come. Other gaming IP coming to Netflix in the near future includes Cyberpunk, Sonic, Resident Evil and Dragon’s Lair. Netflix is also seemingly very close to Ubisoft with adaptations of Assassin’s Creed, Beyond Good and Evil and Splinter Cell also in development.

Rabbids isn’t only at Netflix either. Back in December 2019, Ubisoft announced they would be teaming up with Lionsgate for a feature film too. Since then, we’ve had little to no information regarding the state of that project beyond Todd Strauss-Schulson being eyed for the director’s role. Before Lionsgate, the project was at Sony where it failed to see the light of day.

We’ll be updating this post over time with trailers and additional information that comes to lights but until then, here are two additional stills from

Are you looking forward to catching Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars coming to Netflix on February 18th? Let us know in the comments.